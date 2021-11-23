AYERSVILLE — Despite a record just under .500 the past two seasons combined, optimism is high for the Ayersville boys hoops program with a trip to districts in year one and a 12-10 mark in year two that saw the Pilots fall just one point short of another district berth.
As co-head coaches Logan Wolfrum and Dave Retcher lead the Pilots into year three, a solid core of talent returns to take the court at “The Hangar” and move up in the Green Meadows Conference hierarchy.
Leading the charge as part of a five-man contingent of returning lettermen is senior point guard Jakob Trevino, who garnered first team all-GMC status after tallying team highs in points (12 ppg), 3-pointers (20 makes), assists (2.5 apg) and steals (1.3 spg).
Seniors Ike Eiden (6-1, 5.4 ppg, 16 3-pointers, 3.6 rpg, 2.1 apg) and Hayden Dales (6-2, guard, missed last season with injury) are back on the hardwood in their final varsity go-rounds, along with juniors Weston McGuire (6-0, 1.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.6 apg) and 6-6 forward Tyson Schlachter (7 ppg, 6 rpg, 55.3 field goal percentage).
“We have plenty of guys that have varsity experience and we have some good depth as well,” said Wolfrum, a former all-Ohio guard for the Pilots in his playing days before a standout career at Defiance College.
Despite the returning veterans, there are plenty of holes to fill in the lineup as the Pilot roster turns over seven graduated seniors from 2020-21, including honorable mention all-GMC selection Kallen Brown (10.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg) and key contributors Ryan Clark (4.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg), Brayden Amoroso (5.4 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 2.1 apg, 1.2 spg, 13 3-pointers). With Blake Eiden (1.4 ppg), Evan Clark (1.3 ppg, 1 rpg), Cameron Cook (0.8 ppg), and Conner Youngker also departing, the Pilots will look to get larger contributions from some newer faces to the varsity roster.
6-1 senior Isaac Miler will join the varsity fray for the Blue and Gold, along with 6-2 sophomores Brady Clark and Carter Michel.
“We have to learn to work on the small details within the game,” explained Wolfrum as keys for improvement for the Pilots this season. “We have to become more consistent.”
Turnovers were a problem for the Pilots at times, averaging 12.5 per contest a season ago while outside shooting will also be an area to boost after the team shot 28.4 percent from outside the 3-point line.
“We should be able to be competitive in every game,” noted Wolfrum, as the Pilots dropped five of their nine regular-season games by single digits, including a two-point loss to a solid Kalida team in their regular season finale and a narrow two-point loss to Coldwater in early January.
