ANTWERP — The run of success in Antwerp boys hoops doesn’t have a parallel as the Archers have racked up a 48-2 record in the last two seasons combined with two regional semifinal appearances to show.
With the core of those two runs back for one last go-round, the key will be to see if Doug Billman’s sixth Archer team can complete the journey in 2021-22 and put the Archers over the edge.
Antwerp finished as outright Green Meadows Conference champions for the second straight season, with only a buzzer-beating loss to Wayne Trace blemishing a battle-tested regular-season resume. After another win at the horn in the district finals against Toledo Christian, Antwerp’s run came to a heartbreaking end as a potential winning bucket was wiped out by an offensive foul and the Archers fell in overtime to Cinderella New Bremen in regionals.
This time around, defending GMC Player of the Year and all-Ohio forward Jagger Landers will guide the Archers on the hardwood after tallying an excellent junior season with 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game as the main focus for defenses following the graduation of older brother Jayvin, now at Wittenberg.
The younger Landers, who committed to play collegiately at the University of Findlay in early November, was a dominant scoring force in the paint, shooting 58.6 percent from the field (157-of-268) while providing some threat from the perimeter (26-of-65 3-point shooting, 40 percent) and a solid shot-blocker (1.6 bpg).
Joining the 6-7 senior is fellow classmate Luke Krouse at point guard. The 6-2 senior guard averaged four assists per contest as a first team all-GMC performer while tallying 7.1 points and 3.7 boards a game with 24 longballs.
Fellow seniors Hunter Sproles (6-3, forward, 4.1 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Kaden Recker (6-1, guard, 2 ppg, 1.8 rpg) and Gaige McMichael (6-0, guard, 2.4 ppg, 1.1 rpg, 12 3-pointers) are also back while 6-2 sophomore Landon Brewer will provide a secondary boost in the scoring department after scoring 7.9 ppg with a team-high 40 3-pointers (39.2 percent) along with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game.
The loss of three-year letterman and GMC second-teamer Austin Lichty (9.4 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 30 treys) will be a hole to fill in the lineup, along with veterans Owen Sheedy (6.4 ppg, 2 rpg, 18 3-pointers) and Dylan Hines (1 ppg, 2 rpg).
“This team has so many aspects that I feel like are strengths for us,” said Billman, an Antwerp grad is 15 wins away from 100 victories at his alma mater and 22 victories away from 200 for his career. “We’ve got the experience, we’ve got length, we’ve got good basketball knowledge and these guys have an excellent work ethic. What makes us dangerous is that we’ve got motivated players that can play multiple positions.
“We are looking at some depth issues at certain positions and we lost our top perimeter defender. Right now, we need to develop better cohesion on the floor and we’ll need to fill some holes brought on by football injuries.”
Behind the six returning lettermen, the Archers have a host of characters looking to take the next step up into varsity contributions.
Senior Kaden Phares (0.3 ppg, 11 games) and junior Kendric Robinson bring some size to the varsity roster at 6-4 and 6-5, respectively, while senior Mason Steel (0.4 ppg, 14 games) will also see time in the paint.
Parker Moore (Jr., 1.2 ppg, 10 games) will be in the mix for time on the perimeter along with a trio of sophomores in Carson Altimus (0.5 ppg, four games), Reid Lichty and Camden Fuller.
As the Archers prep for a new hoops season, a historic football run with two playoff games will put the program a little behind schedule, but for a welcomed reason.
“The incredible success of our football program has put us behind a little bit to start the season but the excitement that it brings adds to our excitement for this season,” said Billman. “We need to learn about our team and oru roles early and continue to develop to fill those holes brought on by graduation and injury, but we feel like we have some quality guys that will be in the mix to fill those spots.”
After picking up talented non-league opponents like Delphos St. John’s, Ottoville, Lima Perry and eventual D-IV state champion Botkins in the non-league slate a season ago, the Archers are again adding tough opponents to prepare for another grueling postseason quest.
DSJ remains as the Archers’ season opener while the Blue and White visit Ottoville in December and participate in the Ottawa-Glandorf Winter Classic on Feb. 5 against Division II Dayton Dunbar. A marquee matchup is slated to cap the regular season as defending Indiana 2A state champion and 2019 1A champ Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian will visit Antwerp on Feb. 19.
“We’re excited to play a highly competitive schedule and hopefully be able to play in front of our great Archer fans,” said Billman. Our guys know that each season brings on new challenges but we think that they are ready to tackle those new challenges and see what this team can accomplish.
“The GMC certainly has a different look to it with the new coaching staffs at Edgerton and Tinora and the addition of Paulding. Wayne Trace and Ayersville bring back so much talent and will be considered favorites but I also love the toughness and the coaching at Hicksville and Fairview so they will be in the mix as well. We must be prepared for each night out and be ready for a high-level game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.