Defiance head boys basketball coach Bryn Lehman directs his first full practice for the 2020-21 season as the Bulldogs joined local squads beginning their prep for the year. Lehman, who took the DHS head coaching spot in June after his father Kirk stepped down following 17 years as Bulldog mentor. The younger Lehman’s first varsity game will come Friday, Nov. 27 against Findlay at “The Dawg Pound.”
