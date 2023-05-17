PAULDING — With enthusiasm and optimism surrounding the Paulding boys basketball program following the program’s first conference title in 24 years, the chance to keep the positive energy through a coaching transition was one the school elected to take as assistant Logan Stoller was approved as head coach for the program during the school’s Tuesday board of education meeting.
Stoller, a 2011 Paulding graduate, has worked in the program for the last seven years, three at the junior high level before spending the past four working with the Paulding junior varsity under Brian Miller, who stepped down in March after seven seasons coaching the Panthers.
“Year after year, my passion’s gotten bigger and bigger to be part of the community and work with these guys and it worked out with Brian stepping down. It felt like the right time,” said Stoller. “Brian built up a foundation with this program and I’m excited to have been a part of it.
“I take tremendous pride in being part of this program. When I put my name in and now it being reality, I know it’s cheesy but it’s a dream come true. I’m grateful for the opportunity and it’s humbling to call myself Paulding head coach.”
Stoller, a University of Toledo grad, was a senior on the 2010-11 Northwest Conference runner-up Panther team that reached the D-III district finals to end a long drought of postseason struggles for the program. Over the past seven seasons at Paulding, the team has been competitive ahead of a breakthrough year in 2022-23.
Paulding won its first six Green Meadows Conference games of the season, finishing with a shared league title at 6-1 for the first league title since winning the 1999 NWC title and first GMC title since 1964-65. The team’s 13-10 record marks the most wins since a sectional title-winning season in 2018.
“We are excited for coach Stoller to take over leadership of our boys basketball program,” said Paulding athletic director Tyler Arend. “Logan is a former PHS graduate who has pride in our school and our community. Logan has been a key part to our success in recent years under coach Miller and we look forward to him continuing that success in future years.”
Optimism is also high due to a healthy feeder system to the varsity program. All five teams of the junior high and high school programs finished the 2022-23 season with winning records while the freshman and seventh grade boys basketball teams won their respective GMC tournaments.
“I’m excited, the future has plenty of potential for Paulding,” explained Stoller. “It definitely starts out from the leadership from coach Miller, the foundation he laid and giving people like me opportunities to give back to the program. For me, it’s crucial connecting with the kids. If you can’t build that trust, they’re not going to dive in 100 percent for you. I take pride in that, I care about kid number one through 25 in the program.”
Paulding is scheduled to open the Logan Stoller era at home on Dec. 1 against Continental.
