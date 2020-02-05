PAULDING — Paulding clamped down defensively, holding visiting Hicksville to 28 percent shooting and racking up a 45-31 win over the Aces in boys hoops action on Tuesday at “The Jungle.”

Seth Dysinger hit a pair of treys and tallied 18 points in the win for the Panthers (5-12), which committed just seven turnovers. Blake McGarvey added 11.

Jackson Bergman netted 13 points to lead Hicksville, which slipped to 12-6 on the year.

HICKSVILLE (31) — Tunis 0; Myers 0; Staub 0; Bergman 13; Miller 8; Baird 2; Slattery 0; Turnbull 8; Hootman 0. Totals 13-46 5-6 31.

PAULDING (45) - Adams 0; McGarvey 11; C. Manz 4; Sarver 0; Edwards 0; Kauser 5; Dysinger 18; Pease 3; Bauer 0; Price 0; N. Manz 0; Beckman 4. Totals 14-33 11-18 45.

Three-point goals: Paulding — McGarvey 2, Dysinger 2, C. Manz, Pease. Rebounds: Hicksville 26, Paulding 21. Turnovers: Hicksville 11, Paulding 7.

Hicksville 11 2 4 14 — 31

Paulding 10 9 13 13 — 45

Reserves: Paulding, 43-42.

Ayersville 63,

Edon 56 (2OT)

AYERSVILLE — Ayersville sophomore Jakob Trevino exploded for 30 points as the Pilots outlasted visiting Edon 63-56 in double-overtime.

Trevino hit 12-of-17 shots from the field in the win for Ayersville (7-10).

Drew Gallehue racked up 20 points and nine boards for the Bombers (8-9). Jack Berry and Austin Kiess chipped in 12 and 11 points, respectively.

EDON (56) — Gallehue 20; Berry 12; A. Kiess 11; Myers 9; Zulch 2; Schaffer 1; D. Kiess 1; Dulle 0; Hulbert 0. Totals 16-43 18-35 56.

AYERSVILLE (63) — Trevino 30; Calhoun 8; Brown 8; Amoroso 6; Eiden 4; Okuley 3; Schlachter 2; R. Clark 2; E. Clark 0; McGuire 0. Totals 22-50 14-24 63.

Three-point goals: Edon 6-14 (Gallehue 2-5, A. Kiess 2-5, Berry 2-4), Ayersville 5-14 (Trevino 3-7, Calhoun 1-4, Brown 1-1). Rebounds: Edon 28 (Gallehue 9), Ayersville 26 (Okuley 9). Turnovers: Edon 21, Ayersville 15.

Edon 10 13 8 17 6 2 — 56

Ayersville 13 15 11 9 6 9 — 63

Stryker 46, Holgate 36

STRYKER — Stryker rallied to score 25 points in the final quarter after trailing the entire game to pull out the victory over Holgate, 46-36.

Kaleb Hosopple led the Panthers (4-14) with 25 points.

Abe Kelly and Sam Medina each scored nine points for the Tigers (4-15).

HOLGATE (36) — Sonnenberg 8; Wenner 0; Sparks 0; Hatman 0; Kelly 9; Kupfersmith 2; Hattemer 8; Medina 9. Totals 12-7-36.

STRYKER (46) — Huffman 4; Bower 2; Holsopple 25; Weirauch 0; Ramon 2; Harris 0; Clingaman 9; Barnum 4. Totals 14-15-46.

Three-point goals: Holgate — Kelly 3, Sonnenberg 2. Stryker — Holsopple 2, Clingaman.

Holgate 5 11 9 11 — 36

Stryker 4 8 9 25 — 46

Springfield 55,

Napoleon 53

HOLLAND – Napoleon hung around, but could not get over the hump against Springfield, falling to the Blue Devils 55-53 in NLL action.

Andrew Warncke led a balanced scoring attack for the Wildcats (4-13, 1-9 NLL) with 12 points.

NAPOLEON (53) – G. Brubaker 0; Hinojosa 3; J. Brubaker 2; Mack 9; Warncke 12; Rosebrook 9; Gerdeman 9; Fraker 1; Willeman 8; Peckinpaugh 0; Tan. Rubinstein 0; Tat. Rubinstein 0. Totals 21-4-53.

SPRINGFIELD (55) – Key 13; Bucher 10; Kimmons 18; Cooke 2; Stuart 12. Totals 21-7-55.

Three-point goals: Napoleon – Willeman 2, Hinojosa, Mack, Warncke, Rosebrook, Gerdeman. Springfield – Stuart 3, Bucher 2, Kimmons.

Napoleon 9 17 13 14 – 53

Springfield 13 11 15 16 – 55

Columbus Grove 71,

Pandora-Gilboa 39

COLUMBUS GROVE — No. 1 Columbus Grove moved to 17-0 and clinched at least a share of the Putnam County League with a 71-39 win over Pandora-Gilboa.

Blake Reynolds led the Bulldogs (6-0 PCL) with 23 points while Tayt Birnesser scored 17 points, including three treys.

Walker Macke paced the Rockets (7-9, 2-3 PCL) with 21 points.

PANDORA-GILBOA (39) — Macke 21; Johnson 4; Krohn 0; Steiner 0; Miller 4; W. Huffman 3; E. Huffman 2; Biery 5. Totals 14-9-39.

COLUMBUS GROVE (71) — Reynolds 23; Birnesser 17; Hopkins 0; Clement 6; Myers 2; Sautter 0; Schroeder 2; Macke 0; Halker 8; Smith 3; Bellman 2; Schneider 8. Totals 29-10-71.

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa — Macke, W. Huffman. Columbus Grove — Birnesser 3.

Pandora-Gilboa 11 6 11 11 — 39

Columbus Grove 24 19 15 13 — 71

Delphos Jefferson 61,

Fort Jennings 42

FORT JENNINGS — Delphos Jefferson overcame an 8-7 deficit after one to rally for a 29-point second quarter and cruised past Fort Jennings, 61-43.

Evan Hoersten paced the Musketeers (2-18) with 14 while Carson Kazee had 12.

DELPHOS JEFFERSON (61) — Bailey 3; Teman 8; Wannemacher 17; Wiltsie 2; Herron 2; Hubert 1; Mericle 17; Rode 4; Long 7. Totals 22-10-61.

FORT JENNINGS (43) — Trentman 7; Kazee 12; Wittler 0; Horstman 0; Hoersten 14; Liebrecht 2; Grote 5; Schulte 3; Suever 0. Totals 19-3-43.

Three-point goals: Delphos Jefferson — Mericle 3, Wannemacher 2, Teman 2.

Del. Jefferson 7 22 19 13 — 61

Fort Jennings 8 10 11 14 — 43

Ottoville 65,

Cory-Rawson 28

OTTOVILLE — Ottoville outscored Cory-Rawson in every quarter en route to a 65-28 win.

Kyle Manns netted 15 points and Ryan Suever added 13 points for Ottoville (15-3, No. 12 Division IV).

CORY-RAWSON (28) — Tinman 1; White 2; Skulina 2; Houck 12; Zuercher 2; Lee 0; Miracle 3; Kisseberth 0; Misamore 6. Totals 11-3-28.

OTTOVILLE (65) — J. Miller 6; Schlagbaum 3; Manns 15; Suever 13; Kortokrax 3; W. Miller 2; Thorbahn 9; Furley 0; Fisher 5; Hanneman 0; Edelbrock 6; Trentman 0; Langhals 3. Totals 22-12-65.

Three-point goals: Cory-Rawson — Houck 2, Miracle. Ottoville — Manns 3, Edelbrock 2, J. Miller, Schlagbaum, Suever, Thorbahn.

Cory-Rawson 5 4 10 9 — 28

Ottoville 9 19 22 15 — 65

O-G 82, Lima Bath 36

LIMA – Ben Westrick poured in 25 points while Brennan Blevins chipped in 12 and Owen Nickels added 11 as Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 4 D-III) rolled over Lima Bath 82-36 in WBL action.

Kameron Maag also had 10 points for the Titans (16-1, 5-1 WBL).

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (82) – Beach 2; Schomaeker 5; Blevins 12; Alt 2; Kuhlman 3; Kaufman 4; Nichols 11; Schmenk 0; Westrick 25; Maag 10; Rieman 8.

LIMA BATH (36) – Flaherty 2; Burkholder 2; Davis 3; Hall 3; Grigsby 1; Wauben 5; Parlapiano 4; Stahr 4; Armentrout 9; Prichard 3.

Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf – Blevins 2, Schomaeker, Kuhlman, Westrick. Lima Bath – Armentrout 2, Hall, Wauben.

Ottawa-Glandorf 10 24 28 20 – 82

Lima Bath 11 10 7 8 – 36

