Defiance will get back to the grindstone in 2020 with 14 games left on the regular-season slate with a double weekend this week as the Bulldogs host Western Buckeye League foe Kenton before traveling for a key non-league matchup at Wauseon on Saturday.
Both games have plenty of implications for the Bulldogs (5-3, 1-1 WBL) nearing the season’s midpoint as Defiance will get the chance to move into the top half of the Western Buckeye League against a Kenton squad entering the contest at 7-4 (2-0 WBL).
Meanwhile, Saturday’s clash will have plenty of stakes as both the Bulldogs and Indians of Wauseon hope to tally the win on a postseason resume with both squads feeding into the Division II Ohio Northern District.
Kenton at Defiance
Friday’s first home Western Buckeye League game of the year provides a chance for Defiance to differentiate itself in the race for the league championship as the Bulldogs find themselves in a four-way tie at 1-1 in the league standings with St. Marys, Elida and Van Wert.
Meanwhile, aside from unbeaten state-ranked powerhouses Lima Shawnee (No. 8 D-II) and Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 4 D-III), Kenton is the only other 2-0 squad in the league tally.
The 2019-20 campaign has proven to be a bit of a roller-coaster ride for the Wildcats, which lost two of their first three games before rattling off five straight wins and then two straight losses to precede a 60-57 overtime win against Delphos Jefferson.
That win over Jefferson provided Kenton coach Matt McCullough with his 78th victory as Wildcat mentor, setting the new school record.
Many of the familiar names from Kenton’s run to the football postseason will likely play major roles in any hardwood success, with juniors Jayden Cornell and Jake Eversole joining seniors Bryce Ellis and Reed Cook as players to watch.
Cornell already has a pair of 20-point games to his credit in a loss to Coldwater and a win over Mount Blanchard Riverdale while Cornell put in 22 on Bath in a 63-61 triumph.
Of note, Kenton’s seven wins have come over teams with a combined 28-44 record, including both WBL wins coming against Celina and Lima Bath, which are both 0-9 entering the weekend. The Wildcats’ four setbacks are to teams with a combined 26-11 mark.
For Defiance, a convincing 50-31 win at rival Napoleon on Saturday provided a spark for a Bulldogs squad that had been knocked on its heels by lopsided road losses to Shawnee and Findlay.
6-4 senior forward Tyrel Goings (11.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg) made his mark for Defiance against the Wildcats, racking up 14 points and 19 boards in the victory while 6-3 sharpshooter Will Lammers (12.1 ppg, 3.1 rpg) added 12.
The duo, while core to the Bulldogs’ success, have been backed up in successful DHS efforts this season by a balanced supporting cast. Senior guard Jack Vander Horst adds 5.0 ppg and 1.5 rpg on average, joined on the perimeter by guard Jacob Hutcheson (5.3 ppg, 3.5 apg), who hit all eight free throw attempts he shot against Napoleon.
With senior Caden Kline (4.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 3.8 apg) stuffing the stat sheet inside and solid efforts from youngsters like freshman Bradyn Shaw (3.8 ppg) and sophomore Joe Lammers (2.3 ppg), a balanced effort will be key against an athletic Kenton squad that the Bulldogs own a 39-11 all-time mark against.
The schedule gets no easier for Kenton on Saturday with a home clash against 7-4 Liberty-Benton, winners of six of seven following a 1-3 start.
Defiance at Wauseon
One of the most notable and annually anticipated non-league matchups of the season will tip off in Fulton County on Saturday as 7-2 Wauseon welcomes in Defiance.
The squads will meet for the 106th time, with Defiance holding a 69-36 edge in the series, including a narrow 48-45 home triumph the last time these two squads tangled.
Saturday’s non-league standoff will be a matchup of two squads with plenty of similarities, according to Wauseon coach Chad Burt.
“I think our programs somewhat mirror each other and there’s really no program in northwest Ohio that I put above Defiance,” lauded Burt, who recently eclipsed the 200-win mark at Wauseon. “I have so much respect for what he (Defiance coach Kirk Lehman) does with his players and his program.
“The style of play is pretty similar and both teams are physical and defensively-oriented. I think both teams will be content with it being a halfcourt game but you see their athletes and the way they can get down the floor, it’ll be an exciting game.”
The Indians, whose only two losses are to Northern Lakes League powers Sylvania Southview (9-0, No. 12 Division I, 66-63 on Dec. 13) and Anthony Wayne (7-3, 65-58 on Jan. 4), have plenty to defend with four players averaging double digits in the scoring column.
6-4 senior Sean Brock paces the Indians with 13.9 points per contest to go along with 5.9 rebounds a night. Noah Tester (6-0, Sr.) adds 12.3 points and 5.2 boards per game, along with 13 makes from long range and an 88 percent clip from the charity stripe.
Jonas Tester (6-1, So.) adds 11.9 ppg while athletic junior Connar Penrod (6-2) leads the Tribe with 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game to go along with 10.3 points.
The week has far from a sole focus on Defiance, however, as Wauseon travels to Archbold in a Northwest Ohio Athletic League clash that also serves as a rematch from a Jan. 2 36-35 win over the Bluestreaks at home.
“We’ll put most of our energy through the week into the Archbold game but our kids recognize and respect Defiance enough that I don’t think energy on the floor will be an issue,” explained Burt. “We’ve had some very good games with them in the past. They’re predictable in a good way, you know they’re going to bring rebounding and they’re going to bring tenacity with some very good athletes on the floor.
