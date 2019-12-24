PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to move to 2-0 in the Putnam County League by nipping Leipsic 60-58 on Monday.

Walker Macke hit three treys and tallied 22 points for the Rockets (4-2) while Drew Liffick’s 24 points paced Leipsic (2-2, 1-1 PCL).

LEIPSIC (58) — Macke 22; Krohn 7; Steiner 10; Miller 13; Huffman 5; Biery 3. Totals 22-11-58.

PANDORA-GILBOA (60) — Brandt 13; Pena 2; Siefker 11; Liffick 24; Walther 4; Sickmiller 2; Lammers 2. Totals 22-7-60.

Three-point goals: Leipsic — Brandt 3, Liffick 3, Siefker. Pandora-Gilboa — Macke 3, Krohn, Steiner.

Leipsic 10 21 15 12 — 58

Pandora-Gilboa 6 19 22 13 — 60

Reserves: Leipsic, 46-21.

Load comments