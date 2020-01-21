KETTERING — Red-hot Ottoville scorched the nets for 51 percent shooting at the Flyin’ to the Hoop tournament against Anna on Monday at Trent Arena at Kettering Fairmont High School, downing the Rockets 61-57.
Joseph Miller drained four treys, five free throws and racked up 19 points in the win for the Big Green (12-3), winners of seven straight games and nine of 10. Josh Thorbahn added 15 points and seven rebounds while Ryan Suever netted 13.
Isaiah Masteller netted 16 points to pace the Rockets (8-3), which had a seven-game win streak snapped. Bart Bixler added 15.
OTTOVILLE (61) — Miller 19; Schlagbaum 3; Manns 0; Suever 13; Kortokrax 2; Miller 2; Thorbahn 15; Fisher 7; Langhals 0. Totals 23-45 8-11 61.
ANNA (57) — Masteller 16; Lininger 9; Murray 8; Steward 6; Huelskamp 3; Bixler 15; Kovacs 0. Totals 25-53 2-5 57.
Three-point goals: Ottoville 7-17 (Miller 4-6, Suever 1-2, Schlagbaum 1-3, Thorbahn 1-4), Anna 5-15 (Masteller 4-7, Lininger 1-4). Rebounds: Ottoville 28 (Thorbahn 7), Anna 27 (Steward 8). Turnovers: Ottoville 19, Anna 15.
Ottoville 17 14 16 14 — 61
Anna 16 9 7 25 — 57
