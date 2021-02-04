Defiance certainly hopes it isn’t peaking too early but with the Bulldogs’ recent torrid 3-point shooting and seven wins in their last eight games, the sky appears to be the limit.
The recent stretch of success for the Bulldogs (11-6, 5-1 WBL) will be put to the test on Friday as Defiance travels to No. 9 Ottawa-Glandorf (11-3, 4-1 WBL) before visiting 2-8 Toledo Whitmer on Saturday.
For the Bulldogs, the final two games before Sunday’s tournament draw provide another chance for resume-building and improvement against tough competition.
“There are so many opportunities for improvement, we can’t possibly be satisfied with where we’re at,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman. “We also can’t overreact if we struggle at times over the next few weeks. We’ve got three of the better WBL teams left in O-G, Wapak and St. Marys and two incredibly athletic teams in Whitmer and (Lima Central Catholic).
“The level of competition is going to ramp up so it’s inevitable that some tough times will be faced. We just need to keep improving and focus on one game at a time.”
DEFIANCE AT OTTAWA-GLANDORF
“The Supreme Court” in Ottawa has been anything but supreme for Defiance over the years as the Bulldogs have won just once on the Titans’ home floor in their last eight visits.
All three of Ottawa-Glandorf’s defeats this season have come on home hardwood, though the three setbacks are against 9-7 LCC, D-II No. 2 Lima Shawnee and No. 4 Rossford – the last two coming on Friday and Saturday.
Defiance, 23-36 all-time against Ottawa-Glandorf, is aiming for their highest win total in league play in a half-decade. The Bulldogs earned five league wins in 2018-19 and in 2016-17 but haven’t won more than five WBL contests in a season since three straight years of 8-1 league finishes from 2013-16.
The Bulldogs will hope for some of the hot shooting they’ve seen over the last few weeks, as Defiance has found a wealth of points from outside the arc with 37 makes over its past four games and 62 in the last eight. That came to a peak in a weekend sweep of Celina and Napoleon that saw Defiance drain 16-of-28 from long range against Celina before hitting 10-of-19 against Napoleon.
“They do a very good job of spreading you out and making you guard all five positions,” said O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin. “Looking at the stats and roster, you can’t just focus and scheme to stop one guy. They have five guys averaging in the seven to 13-point range per game, making them a very well balanced offense.”
Cayden Zachrich’s 12.1 ppg leads the way for the Bulldogs statistically, shooting an efficient 53 percent from the field with 4.5 rebounds per contest. Brother C.J. Zachrich has come on in recent weeks, boosting his average to 9.6 points a night while hitting longballs at a 46.9 percent clip (30-of-64).
With point guard Bradyn Shaw (9.9 ppg, 3.8 apg, team-high 37 3-pointers), wings David Jimenez (6.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg) and Isaac Schlatter (6.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.5 apg, 44-of-78 field goals, 56.4 percent) and sixth-man sparkplug Joe Lammers (6.7 ppg, 18 3-pointers), the balance has been key to the Bulldogs’ success.
“It keeps defenses honest,” noted Lehman. “Granted O-G will play a particular style regardless of our personnel, but when we can throw five guys on the floor capable of not only scoring but distributing as well, that’s difficult to defend.
“If we’re going to have success Friday night, we are going to need contributions from every single guy. We’re going to have to take care of the basketball and we’ve been good for the most part in limiting turnovers, which will be vital Friday.”
The Bulldogs’ versatility can be matched somewhat on the other bench as well, with three double-digit scorers leading the charge for the Titans.
Brennen Blevins (5-11, Sr.), the program’s all-time 3-point leader, leads the way with 16.1 ppg and 36 makes from long distance on 107 hoists.
Along with 6-7 senior Owen Nichols (14 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 52 percent field goal, 17-of-37 3-pointers) and 6-3 freshman wing Colin White (10 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 2.2 apg), there will be plenty of weapons for the Bulldogs to defend.
“They’re a typical O-G team in that they’re relentless,” said Lehman. “They just battled two of the top D-II teams in the state and looked really good at times. They aren’t as big as usual O-G teams, which is ironic in that their center is 6-7, but what really stands out is how hard they play. Their entire team plays with a ton of energy and they can flat out shoot it.”
Juniors Landen Jordan (6-1, 6.3 ppg, 22-of-63 3-pointers), Carson Fuka (5.8 ppg, 3.4 apg, 1.8 spg) and Eli Schmenk (5.8 ppg, 15-of-30 3-pointers) provide additional scoring punch for the Titans.
DEFIANCE AT TOLEDO WHITMER
Though perhaps not as potent as past teams, Toledo Whitmer provides another test for Defiance in a Saturday afternoon freshman-JV-varsity tripleheader.
The freshman game will tip off at 1 p.m. with the junior varsity at 2:30 and the varsity contest at 4 p.m.
For the Bulldogs, a matchup with the 2-8 Panthers is not to be overlooked, according to their head coach.
“They play a tough schedule so their record can be deceiving,” said Lehman. “We should fully expect an athletic team that will pressure in the full court and try to make us turn it over.”
Whitmer has had an up-and-down path in 2020-21, going six weeks without playing a game and battling tough competition in a 2-8 start in head coach Anthony Stacey’s first season.
Stacey, a former MAC Player of the Year and the all-time leading scorer at Bowling Green State University, is at the helm of the Panther program after five years as an assistant at BGSU.
His squad has a pair of wins against Oregon Clay under its belt on Jan. 19 and on Tuesday while battling close with a 9-2 Toledo Start team on Saturday before falling, 62-60.
5-7 junior guard Grady Mee leads the team with 10 points per contest, including a 23-point, five-trey performance in a loss to Sylvania Southview. The Panthers have had a host of players reach double digits in games this season with Mee, Tommy Colbert (6-4, Sr.), Tony Fisher, Jordan Phenix (6-0, Sr.) and Khamrin Boecker (Jr.) netting at least 10 points.
“Teams like that are a challenge because they’re never truly out of a game because of their ability to score quickly,” explained Lehman. “It will be great preparation for the tournament because it will most likely be physical with few fouls called.”
