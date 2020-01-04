NAPOLEON — Napoleon battled gamely in Northern Lakes League action on Friday, but came up short in a battle of Wildcats against Sylvania Northview, 59-51.

Jarrett Gerdeman and Landon Willeman combined for seven makes from long range, tallying 21 and 16 points, respectively, for Napoleon (2-7, 0-4 NLL).

Sophomore Sean Craig poured in 26 points for Northview, which improved to 4-5 (1-3 NLL).

NORTHVIEW (59) — Sharp 9; Webster 2; Hartnett 5; Summers 3; Kopar 5; DeWood 3; Noe 6; Craig 26. Totals 20-13-59.

NAPOLEON (51) — Mack 6; Rosebrook 4; Gerdeman 21; Fraker 4; Willeman 16. Totals 17-10-51.

Three-point goals: Northview — Craig 3, Sharp, Summers, DeWood. Napoleon — Willeman 4, Gerdeman 3.

Northview 12 11 14 22 — 59

Napoleon 6 11 17 17 — 51

Ottawa-Glandorf 94, Col. Africentric 64

OTTAWA — Ottawa-Glandorf scored at least 20 points in all four-quarters as the high-flying Titans rolled past Columbus Africentric 94-64 at “The Supreme Court.”

Brennan Blevins rained down seven treys and netted 24 points for the Titans (9-0). Ben Westrick added 17 points and 10 boards while Owen Nichols added 13.

Dan Wagner’s 17 points paced the Nubians, which fell to 6-4.

COLUMBUS AFRICENTRIC (64) — Wagner 17; Morris 6; Burke 13; Davis 14; Johnson 2; Swain 6; Smith 4; Christie 2. Totals 24-65 12-18 64.

OTTAWA-GLANDORF (94) — Beach 7; Schomaeker 5; Blevins 24; Dean 8; Alt 8; Kuhlman 0; Kaufman 2; Nichols 13; Westrick 17; Maag 8; Rieman 0; Schmenk 2. Totals 36-64 7-9 94.

Three-point goals: Africentric 4-18 (Wagner 3, Morris), Ottawa-Glandorf 13-25 (Blevins 7, Dean 2, Maag 2, Beach, Schomaeker). Rebounds: Africentric 24, Ottawa-Glandorf 35 (Westrick 10). Turnovers: Africentric 7, Ottawa-Glandorf 15.

Col. Africentric 12 7 21 24 — 64

Ottawa-Glandorf 20 22 26 26 — 94

Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 76-41.

Kalida 46, Crestview 32

KALIDA — Kalida outscored visiting Crestview 11-2 from the charity stripe, outlasting the defending D-IV state champions 46-32.

Luke Erhart recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for the host Wildcats (4-5). Evan Roebke also netted 11 tallies.

Crestview fell to 2-6 with the defeat.

CRESTVIEW (32) — Totals 13-40 2-5 32.

KALIDA (46) - Erhart 11; Roebke 11; Von der Embse 7; Horstman 6; Hovest 5; Warnecke 3; Miller 3. Totals 15-46 11-16 46.

Three-point goals: Crestview 4-17, Kalida 5-23 (Erhart, Roebke, Von der Embse, Hovest, Warnecke). Rebounds: Crestview 22, Kalida 34 (Erhart 10). Turnovers: Crestview 3, Kalida 5.

Crestview 8 7 5 12 — 32

Kalida 7 13 10 16 — 46

Leipsic 69,

Pandora-Gilboa 43

LEIPSIC — Leipsic avenged a Putnam County League loss to Pandora-Gilboa on Dec. 23 with a 26-point win in Blanchard Valley Conference action, 69-43.

Mason Brandt’s 14 points led three in double figures for the Vikings (4-3, 2-1 BVC) while Jaden Siefker and Drew Liffick added 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Blake Steiner paced P-G (4-3, 0-3 BVC) with 11 points.

PANDORA-GILBOA (43) — Steiner 11; Johnson 9; Macke 8; Biery 3; Krohn 3; Norton 3; Huffman 2; Meyer 2; Miller 2; Pugh. Totals

LEIPSIC (69) - Brandt 14; Siefker 12; Liffick 11; Lammers 8; Niese 6; Schroeder 5; Walther 4; Schroeder 4; Sickmiller 3; Pena 2. Totals

Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa 5-19 (Steiner 2, Johnson, Krohn, Norton), Leipsic 5-15 (Brandt 2, Siefker 2, Liffick). Rebounds: Pandora-Gilboa 21 (Biery 6), Leipsic 32 (Schroeder 8). Turnovers: Pandora-Gilboa 16, Leipsic 13.

Pandora-Gilboa 17 8 3 15 — 43

Leipsic 23 13 14 19 — 69

Load comments