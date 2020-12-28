LIBERTY CENTER – Napoleon outscored Holgate 13-5 in the final period to tally a 41-38 win in the opening game of the Henry County Holiday Classic at Liberty Center.
Tanner Rubinsten led a balanced attack for Napoleon (6-2) with nine points.
Bailey Sonnenberg and Abe Kelly led the Tigers (2-5) with 11 points each.
HOLGATE (38) – Sonnenberg 11; Thacker 4; McCord 0; Hartman 2; Kelly 11; Kupfersmith 2; Bower 8; Burgel 0. Totals 16-1-38.
NAPOLEON (41) – Bruback 0; Peckinpaugh 7; Rosebrook 3; Mack 7; G. Brubaker 0; Fraker 5; Rubinstein 9; Woods 3; Wolf 7. Totals 13-11-41.
Three-point goals: Holgate – Kelly 3, Sonnenberg. Napoleon – Wolf 2, Peckinpaugh, Rosebrook.
Holgate 7 13 13 5 — 38
Napoleon 6 11 11 13 — 41
Patrick Henry 40,
Liberty Center 28
LIBERTY CENTER – Patrick Henry pulled away from Liberty Center with a 12-4 fourth period to score a 40-28 win in the second semifinal at Liberty Center.
Layke Crossland led Patrick Henry (3-5) with eight points. Nine players scored for PH in the win.
Wyatt Leatherman and Evan Conrad led Liberty Center (2-5) with seven points each.
PATRICK HENRY (40) – Jackson 5; Seemann 6; Crossland 8; C. Rosengarten 6; Hall 2; Feehan 4; Seedorf 2; Rosebrook 5; Johnson 2. Totals 14-11-40.
LIBERTY CENTER (28) – Shultz 2; Leatherman 7; Krugh 4; Conrad 7; Patterson 6; Estelle 2. Totals 11-4-28.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Rosebrook. Liberty Center – Leatherman, Krugh.
Patrick Henry 9 8 11 12 — 40
Liberty Center 8 11 5 4 — 28
Regular Season
Ayersville 58,
North Baltimore 36
AYERSVILLE – Jakob Trevino was one of three players in double figures, pouring in 24 points as Ayersville defeated North Baltimore, 58-36.
Trevino finished the game 10 of 16 shooting plus added five rebounds.
Kallen Brown added 13 points and Ike Eiden tallied 10 for Ayersville (3-1).
Johnny Hagemyer led the Tigers (1-7) with 13 points.
NORTH BALTIMORE (36) – Hagemyer 13; Phillips 8; Kepling 7; Boyd 3; Clark 3; Weinandy 2; Suman 0; B. Baitz 0; W. Baitz 0. Totals 12-10-36.
AYERSVILLE (58) – Trevino 24; Brown 13; I. Eiden 10; Schlatter 6; R. Clark 2; Amoroso 2; B. Eiden 1; E. Clark 0; Cook 0; Miller 0; Sherman 0. Totals 21-9-58.
Three-point goals: North Baltimore (2-15) – Phillips 2. Ayersville (7-15) – Trevino 4, I. Eiden 2, Brown. Rebounds: North Baltimore 29 (Boyd 7), Ayersville 36 (R. Clark 8). Turnovers: North Baltimore 10, Ayersville 8.
North Baltimore 8 12 4 12 – 36
Ayersville 17 8 15 18 – 58
Antwerp 73, Hicksville 45
ANTWERP – Antwerp moved to 7-0 as the host Archers handled Hicksville 73-45 in a non-league tilt.
The game was scheduled to be a part of the Route 49 Classic that was cancelled when Edon had to quarantine.
Austin Lichty and Gaige McMichael led the Archers with 15 points. Luke Krouse and Hunter Sproles each tossed in 10 points.
Jackson Bergman bagged 19 points and Landon Turnbull added 17 for the Aces (2-4).
HICKSVILLE (45) – Klima 2; Myers 5; Balser 0; Bergman 19; Thornburg 2; Baird 0; Slattery 0; Mendoza 0; Turnbull 17; Horstman 0; Keesbury 0. Totals 17-6-45.
ANTWERP (73) – Lichty 15; Recker 7; Hines 2; Landers 6; Krouse 10; McMichael 15; Sheedy 4; Sproles 10; Steel 0; Altimus 0; Brewer 4. Totals 27-10-73.
Three-point goals: Hicksville – Turnbull 2, Bergman 2, Myers. Antwerp – McMichael 4, Krouse 3, Lichty, Recker.
Hicksville 11 10 8 16 — 45
Antwerp 26 19 17 11 — 73
Reserves: Antwerp, 45-21.
Montpelier 52, Hilltop 39
WEST UNITY – After falling behind 10-5 after one quarter, Montpelier outscored Hilltop 47-29 the rest of the way to score a 52-39 win in a BBC contest.
Garrett Walz, Tylor Yahraus and Thomas Jay all netted 13 points each for the Locos (3-1, 2-0). Blake Altaffer added 11 points.
Ian Hoffman paced the Cadets (0-7, 0-5) with nine points.
MONTPELIER (52) – Walz 13; Yahraus 13; Jay 13; Stratton 2, Altaffer 11.
HILLTOP (39) – Jacobs 2; Haynes 3; Beres 8; Funkhouser 2; Eckenrode 8; Jennings 3; Hoffman 9; Carter 4.
Montpelier 5 19 17 11 — 52
Hilltop 10 16 8 5 — 39
Columbus Grove 65,
Van Wert 61
COLUMBUS GROVE – It took two overtimes, but Columbus Grove was able to hold off Van Wert at hone, 65-61.
Tayt Birnesser led the Bulldogs (5-1) with 29 points. Blake Reynolds chipped in 23 points.
Owen Treece, who went over 1,000 career points in the contest, filled the hoop up for 44 points for the Cougars (0-5).
VAN WERT (61) – Brown 4; Treece 44; Gunter 2; T. Jackson 2; Pratt 4; N. Jackson 3; Rupert 2. Totals 24-7-61.
COLUMBUS GROVE (65) – B. Birnesser 7; Reynolds 23; T. Birnesser 29; Halker 4; Bellman 2. Totals 24-15-65.
Three-point goals: Van Wert – Treece 5, N. Jackson. Columbus Grove – T. Birnesser 4, B. Birnesser 2.
Van Wert 13 13 16 9 8 2 — 61
Col. Grove 16 9 15 11 8 6 — 65
