HAMLER — Liberty Center was able to hang on and knock off Holgate 50-49 to start the Henry County Classic at Patrick Henry.
Carter Burdue led the Liberty Center with 15 points. Camden Krugh added 12 points and Trent Murdock chipped in 10 as LC improved to 3-3.
Bailey Sonnenberg had 18 points for Holgate (1-5). Blake Hattemer added 10.
In the nightcap, Napoleon was able to pull away in the second period after an even opening stanza and scored a 60-46 win in the second semifinal. Landon Willeman led the Cats (2-5) with 18 points while Jarrett Gerdeman added 13.
Kolton Holloway led Patrick Henry (0-3) with 14 points. Kace Jackson added 12.
Holgate and PH will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the consolation game with the championship game to follow.
LIBERTY CENTER (50) – Shafer 8, Burdue 15, Righi 5, Krugh 12, Murdock 10. Totals 18-7-50.
HOLGATE (49) – Sonnenberg 18, Wenner 6, Sparks 5, Kelly 5, Hattemer 10, Medina 5. Totals 18-8-49.
Three-point goals: Liberty Center – Burdue 2, Krugh 2, Murdock 2, Shafer. Holgate – Sonnenberg 4, Kelly.
Liberty Center 11 19 5 15 – 50
Holgate 14 5 10 20 – 49
PATRICK HENRY (46) – Schwiebert 4, Jackson 12, Schulze 5, Holloway 14, Crossland 2, Rosengarten 9. Totals 18-6-46.
NAPOLEON (60) – Hinojosa 8, Brubaker 2, Warncke 2, Rosebrook 5, Gerdeman 13, Fraker 2, Willeman 18, Tan. Rubinstein 6, Mack 4. Totals 17-19-60.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Jackson, Schulze, Holloway, Rosengarten. Napoleon – Willeman 3, Hinojosa 2, Gerdeman 2.
Napoleon 12 20 16 12 — 60
Patrick Henry 13 8 12 13 — 46
Ayersville Holiday
Tournament
Tol. Christian 52, Leipsic 43
Ayersville 50,
North Baltimore 37
AYERSVILLE — Host Ayersville advanced to the championship game of its holiday tournament thanks to a convincing 50-37 win over North Baltimore.
Jakob Trevino tallied 16 points to pace the Pilots (2-3), which will take on Toledo Christian in the championship game after the Eagles (4-1) downed Leipsic 52-43.
No other statistics were available.
Swanton Bob Fisher
Holiday Classic
Miller City 55, Fairview 44
Swanton 48, Delta 26
SWANTON — Fairview fell to a tough Miller City squad 55-44 in the semifinals of the Bob Fisher Holiday Classic at Swanton.
Caleb Frank pumped in 13 points and Chayse Singer added 11 for the Apaches (4-3), who will face Delta in Saturday’s consolation game.
Austin Ruhe led the Wildcats (4-3) with 17 points. Jon Burgei added 16.
Miller City will face Swanton for the title. The Bulldogs downed Delta 48-26 in the second semifinal.
FAIRVIEW (44) — Nusbaum 2, Polter 4, Ripke 2, Frank 13, Singer 11, Timbrook 6, Zeedyk 6. Totals 16-7-44.
MILLER CITY (55) — Niese 8, Ruhe 17, Gable 7, Koenig 7, Burgei 16. Totals 19-18-55.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Singer 3, Polter, Timbrook. Miller City — Niese 2, Koenig. Rebounds: Fairview 22, Miller City 26. Turnovers: Fairview 21, Miller City 26.
Fairview 4 8 8 24 — 44
Miller City 14 9 12 20 — 55
Montpelier NW Ohio
Holiday Classic
Evergreen 84, Montpelier 36
MONTPELIER — Mason Loeffler led Evergreen with 22 points, one of five Vikings to reach double figures, as the Vikings downed Montpelier 84-36 in the semifinals of the Northwest Ohio Holiday Classic at Montpelier.
The Vikings will play Fostoria in Saturday’s final. The Redmen earned an 88-46 win over Northwood in the other semfinal.
Jack Etue added 18 points, Nate Brighton had 17 and Ethan Loeffler and CJ Houk each had 10 for Evergreen (5-1).
EVERGREEN (84) – Lumbrezer 4, E. Loeffler 10, Brighton 17, Etue 18, M. Loeffler 22, Ruetz 2, Houk 10, Hickerson 1. Totals 31-13-84.
MONTPELIER (36) – Walz 6, Yahraus 11, Beck 2, Jay 6, McCord 2, Saneholtz 2, Stratton 2, Altaffer 5. Totals 16-2-36.
Three-point goals: Evergreen – Etue 4, M. Loeffler 3, Houk 2. Montpelier – Beck, Altaffer.
Evergreen 33 19 23 9 — 84
Montpelier 8 11 11 6 — 36
JJ Winns
Holiday Tournament
Fremont, Ind. 70,
North Central 63
PIONEER — Jack Bailey and Zack Hayes combined for 49 points, but it was not enough for the Eagles as they fell to Fremont, Ind. in the semifinals of the JJ Winns Holiday Tournament.
Bailey pumped in 25 points and Hayes added 24 for the Eagles, who fell to 5-3 on the season.
North Central will meet Onsted (Mich.) in the consolation game while Fremont will take on Parkway.
FREMONT (70) — Colclasure 27; Bock 8; Gannon 6; Brace 11; Pentecost 8; Miller 10. Totals 24-14-70.
NORTH CENTRAL (63) — Bailey 25; C. Patten 1; Cruz 0; L. Patten 9; Williams 0; Hayes 24; Lehsten 4. Totals 23-7-63.
Three-point goals: Fremont — Colclasure 4, Miller 2, Bock, Pentecost. North Central — Hayes 4, Patten 3, Bailey 3.
Fremont 15 12 24 19 — 70
North Central 14 11 13 25 — 63
Arlington 62, Continental 47
BLUFFTON – In the opening game of the Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament, Arlington scored a 62-47 decision over Continental.
Bryce Gast led Arlington with 21 points in the win for the Red Devils (7-1).
Mitch Coleman led all scorers with 25 points for the Pirates (2-7).
ARLINGTON (62) – Vermillion 13, Thornton 13, Lafferty 3, Webb 6, Gast 21, Speyer 6. Totals 20-11-62.
CONTINENTAL (47) – Huff 9, Becker 2, Coleman 25, Armey 2, Hoeffel 3, Warnimont 4, Beecht 2. Totals 17-4-47.
Three-point goals: Arlington – Thornton 3, Gast 3, Vermillion 2, Webb 2, Lafferty. Continental – Coleman 7, Huff, Hoeffel.
Arlington 13 13 27 9 — 62
Continental 11 17 8 10 — 47
Eastwood 57,
Archbold 54 (OT)
ARCHBOLD — The Bluestreaks of Archbold battled back and forced overtime, but 7-1 Eastwood was able to get in front in the extra session to nab a 57-54 win.
Trey Theobald and Elijah Zimmerman had 12 each for Archbold (5-2).
EASTWOOD (57) – Henline 6, Coffield 6, Halko 8, Peters 17, Badenhop 4, Meyer 16. Totals 22-10-57.
ARCHBOLD (54) – Gomez 5, Al. Roth 3, Newman 8, Au. Roth 6, Theobald 12, Zimmerman 12, Hagans 8. Totals 19-8-54.
Theee-point goals: Eastwood – Henline 2, Peters. Archbold – Newman 2, Au. Roth 2, Gomez, Al. Roth, Theobald, Zimmerman.
Eastwood 13 15 11 10 8 – 57
Archbold 12 11 11 15 5 – 54
Reserves: Archbold, 62-55.
Pettisville 44, Fayette 42
PETTISVILLE — Pettisville squeaked by visiting Fayette 44-42 in BBC action.
Graeme Jacoby led Pettisville (7-1, 5-0 BBC) with a game-high 22 points.
Noah Brinegar and Elijah Lerma each scored 11 points for Fayette (5-5, 3-2 BBC).
FAYETTE (42) — Colegrove 0; Wentz 5; Brinegar 11; Wagner 8; Lemley 4; Lerma 11; Aguilar 3. Totals 19-3-42.
PETTISVILLE (44) — Avina 6; Leppelmeier 5; Horning 3; C. Jacoby 4; Reynolds 4; G. Jacoby 22. Totals 14-14-44.
Three-point goals: Fayette — Brinegar 3, Wagner 2, Aguilar, Wentz. Pettisville — Leppelmeier, Horning.
Fayette 10 8 9 15 — 48
Pettisville 6 13 10 15 — 44
Ottoville 57, Van Wert 38
VAN WERT — A balanced scoring attack from Ottoville led to a 57-38 win over Van Wert (2-5).
Joe Miller led Ottoville (6-3) with 13 points while Joshua Thorbahn added 11.
OTTOVILLE (57) — J. Miller 13; Schlagbaum 2; Manns 8; Suever 9; Kortokrax 4; W. Miller 2; Thorbahn 11; Fisher 3; Trentman 2; Langhals 3. Totals 19-14-57.
VAN WERT (38) — Proffitt 2; Treece 21; Brown 4; Jackson 2; Conrad 2; Place 21; Brown 2; Hilleary 3. Totals 14-9-38.
Three-point goals: Ottoville — J. Miller 3, Langhals, Thorbahn. Van Wert — Treece Rebounds: Ottoville 19 , Van Wert 2.
Ottoville 19 15 9 14 — 57
Van Wert 6 17 2 13 — 38
Kalida 67, Lincolnview 38
KALIDA — Already ahead by double digits, Kalida blew by Lincolnview 23-7 in the third period in a 67-38 triumph.
Luke Erhart paced Kalida (3-5) with 19 points. He also led the team with eight rebounds. Evan Roebke added 16 points and Gabe Hovest tallied 11.
LINCOLNVIEW (36) – Salinas 7, Cavinder 6, Bowersock 6, Overholt 5, Jessee 5, Williams 4, Price 3. Team 2. Total 14-4-36.
KALIDA (67) – Erhart 19, Roebke 16, Hovest 11, Warnecke 9, Miller 6, Horstman 4, Vonderembse 2. Totals 25-7-67.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview (6-15) – Salinas 1-1, Cavinder 2-4, Ovetrholt 1-4, Jessee 1-2, Price 1-4. Kalida (10-21) – Erhart 2-3, Roebke 3-4, Hovest 2-4, Warnecke 1-1, Miller 2-2, Horstman 0-1, Vonderembse 0-3, Langhals 0-3. Rebounds: Lincolnview 16 (Williams 5), Kalida 32 (Erhart 8). Turnovers: Lincolnview 7. Kalida 4.
Lincolnview 6 10 7 15 — 38
Kalida 15 13 23 16 — 67
Fort Jennings 48,
Temple Christian 26
LIMA — Fort Jennings was able to break through and win for the first time this year, defeating Lima Temple Christian 48-26.
Evan Hoersten led the Musketeers (1-8) with 16 points. Nick Trentman chipped in 10.
FT. JENNINGS (48) – Trentman 10, Kazee 8, Horstman 3, Hoersten 16, Grate 6, Schulte 3. Totals 20-3-48.
TEMPLE CHRISTIAN (26) – J. Engle 5, Callahan 3, Patrick 10, Motter 2, Waters 6. Totals 9-3-26.
Three-point goals: Ft. Jennings – Trentman, Horstman, Schulte. Temple Christian – Waters 2, J. Engle, Callahan, Patrick.
Fort Jennings 8 11 9 20 — 48
Temple Christian 5 5 8 8 — 26
