LIBERTY CENTER – Napoleon claimed the title in the Henry County Classic as the Wildcats were able to defeat Patrick Henry 49-42 in the championship game at Liberty Center.
The ‘Cats were able to jump out to a 16-9 lead after one period.
Napoleon made 17 free throws to four for Patrick Henry.
Chase Peckinpaugh led Napoleon (7-2) with 13 points. Gaven Brubaker added 12 points while Josh Mack had 10 points.
Caleb Rosengarten led the Patriots (3-6) with 15 points.
In the consolation game, Liberty Center pulled away after leading by a point at the half to score a 46-37 win over Holgate.
Camden Krugh led LC (3-5) with 18 points.
Robbie Thacker (16) and Bailey Sonnenberg (12) combined for 28 of Holgate’s 37 points. Holgate fell to 2-6.
PATRICK HENRY (42) – Rosengarten 15; Seedorf 8; Rosebrook 5; Feehan 4; Seemann 3; Johnson 3; Jackson 2; Hall 2. Totals 16-4-42.
NAPOLEON (49) – Peckinpaugh 13; G. Brubaker 12; Mack 10; Rosebrook 5; Fraker 2; Wolf 3; Rubinstein 2. Totals 14-17-49.
Three-point goals: Patrick Henry – Rosengarten 4, Rosebrook, Johnson. Napoleon – G. Brubaker 2, Peckipaugh, Wolf.
Patrick Henry 9 13 9 11 – 42
Napoleon 16 12 8 13 – 49
HOLGATE (37) – Sonnenberg 12; Thacker 16; McCord 0; Hartman 2; Boecker 0; Kelly 3; Kupfersmith 0; Bower 4. Totals 13-8-37.
LIBERTY CENTER (46) – Shultz 4; Hammontree 0; Estelle 0; Hageman 0; Krugh 18; Conrad 6; Patterson 9; Phillips 7; Orr 0; Hogrefe 2. Totals 14-15-46.
Three-point goals: Holgate – Sonnenberg 2, Kelly. Liberty Center – Krugh 2, Patterson.
Holgate 4 13 6 14 – 37
Liberty Center 9 9 12 16 – 46
Bob Fisher Holiday Classic
Fairview 54, Miller City 41
SWANTON – Fairview won the second Bob Fisher Holiday Classic as the Apaches defeated Miller City 54-41 in the championship game.
Caleb Frank led Fairview (3-2) with 19 points. Luke Timbrook added 12 and Russ Zeedyk had 11.
TJ Michel led the Wildcats (2-7) with 14 points.
In the consolation game, the host Bulldogs scored a win over rival Delta, 46-35. No other information was available,
FAIRVIEW (54) – Smith 3; Ripke 4; Frank 19; Karzynow 2; Timbrook 12; Zeedyk 11; Grine 3. Totals 18-14-54.
MILLER CITY (41) – Niese 6; Pester 4; Michel 14; Weis 7; Ruhe 8; Burgei 2. Totals 13-13-41.
Three-point goals: Fairview – Timbrook 3, Smith. Miller City – Niese, Weis. Rebounds: Fairview 21, Miller City 16. Turnovers: Fairview 11, Miller City 17.
Regular Season
Antwerp 58, Edgerton 29
ANTWERP – Antwerp moved to 2-0 in the GMC as the Archers took down Edgeerton 58-29 in a GMC contest that replaced one of the lost Route 49 games.
Austin Lichty and Jagger Landers each pumped in 12 points for the Archers (8-0, 1-0). Landon Brewer added 11 points.
Noah Landel led the Bulldogs (0-2, 0-1) with nine points.
EDGERTON (29) – Everetts 7; Hicks 2; Ripke 7; Landel 9; Hake 0; Wolfe 0; Q. Blue 0; C. Blue 2; Swank 0; Weaver 0; Timbrook 2. Totals 10-7-29.
ANTWERP (58) – Lichty 12; Recker 6; Hines 0; Landers 12; Krouse 1; McMichael 1; Sheedy 8; Sproles 5; Steel 2; Altimus 0; Brewer 11. Totals 24-6-58.
Three-point goals: Edgerton – Everetts, Ripke. Antwerp – Sheedy 2, Landers, Brewer. Rebounds: Edgerton 19, Antwerp 24. Turnovers: Edgerton 16, Antwerp 7.
Edgerton 8 4 8 9 – 29
Antwerp 12 17 13 16 – 58
Reserves: Antwerp, 41-18.
Archbold 50, Pettisville 36
PETTISVILLE – Archbold shot 50 percent (21-41) from the field and needed to come from down a point at the half to hand Pettisville its first defeat of the season, 50-36.
DJ Newman led the Streaks (4-3) with 11 points. Alex Roth was right behind with 10 points.
Cayden Jacoby led the Blackbirds (3-1) with 17 points.
ARCHBOLD (50) – Al. Roth 10; Bailey 0; Newman 11; Schulze 2; Kennedy 3; Johns 0; Au. Roth 9; Theobald 6; Hurst 9; Seiler 0. Totals 21-3-50.
PETTISVILLE (36) – Kaufmann 5; Ripke 5; Leppelmeier 6; Horning 2; Jacoby 17; King 1. Totals 14-4-36.
Three-point goals: Archbold – Au. Roth 3, Kennedy, Hurst. Pettisville – Leppelmeier 2, Ripke, Kaufmann. Rebounds: Archbold 24, Pettisville 15. Turnovers: Archbold 9, Pettisville 11.
Archbold 17 7 15 11 – 50
Pettisville 14 11 3 8 – 36
Reserves: Archbold, 48-27.
Leipsic 74, Vanlue 51
LEIPSIC – Leipsic moved to 4-1 in the BVC as the Vikings downed Vanlue 74-51.
Mason Brandt led the Vikings (7-1, 4-1) with 21 points in the win. Trey Schroeder had 13 points and Jaden Siefker added 10 points.
Joey Bonham led Vanlue (0-4, 0-2) with 19 points. Jerome Kloepfer tossed in 14 points and Jared Kloepfer added 12.
VANLUE (51) – Bonham 19; Je. Kloepfer 14; Ja. Kloepfer 12; Saltzman 3; Wellman 3; Jaren Kloepfer 0; Baird 0; Jaden Kloepfer 0; Rickle 0; Yeater 0. Totals 21-4-51.
LEIPSIC (74) – Brandt 21; T. Schroeder 13; Siefker 10; Niese 8; Walther 6; Gillespie 6; Maag 4; Ellerbrock 3; Q. Schroeder 2; Sickmiller 1; Noriega 0. Totals 29-7-74.
Three-point goals: Vanlue (5-24) – Je. Kloepfer 4, Wellman. Leipsic (9-22) – Brandt 4, T. Schroeder 3, Siefker, Ellerbrock. Rebounds: Vanlue 28 (Ja. Kloepfer 6), Leipsic 36 (Walther 6). Turnovers: Vanlue 9, Leipsic 12.
Vanlue 11 15 11 14 – 51
Leipsic 21 15 24 14 – 74
Lincolnview 61, Ottoville 58
OTTOVILLE – In a game that featured eight ties and 16 lead changes, Lincolnview’s Creed Jessee poured in 31 points to send the Lancers past Ottoville, 61-58.
Collin Overholt added 11 poimts as Lincolnview moved to 5-1 on the season.
Josh Thorbahn led the Big Green (6-2) with 27 points. Will Miller added 17 points.
LINCOLNVIEW (61) – Richardson 0; Leeth 4; Cavinjder 6; Overholt 10; Price 2; Hatfield 2; Bowersock 6; Jessee 31. Totals 23-7-61.
OTTOVILLE (58) – Miller 17; Schlagbaum 0; Manns 6; Kortokrax 8; Thorbahn 27; Furley 0; Edelbrock 0; Langhals 0. Totals 25-6-58.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview (8-18) – Jessee 6, Leeth, Cavinder. Ottoville (2-13) – Miller, Thorbahn. Rebounds: Lincolnview 28 (Overholt 5), Ottoville 31 (Thorbahn 12). Turnovers: Lincolnview 8, Ottoville 8.
Lincolnview 12 17 18 14 – 61
Ottoville 15 11 18 14 – 58
Bluffton 68, Continental 40
BLUFFTON – In a game that turned into a single contest because of COVID issues with the Bluffton McDonald’s Holiday Tournament, Continental made the trip to Bluffton and fall short, 68-40.
Four players finished in double figures for Bluffton (3-2), led by 15 points from Trenton Donley.
Kyler Kinn (14), Trey Boblitt (12) and Nate Schaadt (11) helped the winners.
Mitchell Coleman led all scorers with 19 points for Continental (3-6).
CONTINENTAL (40) – Huff 2; Davis 0; Coleman 19; Armey 4; Wilson 0; Williams 3; Hoeffel 8; Warnement 2; Stegbauer 0; Sharrits 0; Recker 2; C. Etter 0; J. Etter 0. Totals 13-7-40.
BLUFFTON (68) – Donley 15; T. Shutler 4; Ginther 2; Kinn 14; Boblitt 12; Schaadt 11; Ackerman 0; Lovell 0; Soper 4; L. Shutler 2; Essinger 4; Stever 0; Coonfare 0; Lora 0. Totals 23-12-68.
Three-point goals: Continental – Coleman 5, Hoeffel 2. Bluffton – Donley 4, Kinn 2, Boblitt 2, Schaadt 2.
Continental 18 12 1 9 – 40
Bluffton 19 20 13 16 - 68
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.