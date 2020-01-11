MAUMEE — Napoleon broke through for its first Northern Lakes League win of the season, rallying past host Maumee for a 51-49 victory on Friday.
Preston Hinojosa and Josh Mack each scored 16 points in the win for the Wildcats (3-9, 1-5 NLL), which outscored Maumee 22-13 in the final quarter to seize the win.
David Walker’s 27 points led all scorers for Maumee (2-9, 1-5 NLL) while Garret White added 10.
NAPOLEON (51) — G. Brubaker 3; Hinojosa 16; J. Brubaker 0; Mack 16; Warncke 0; Rosebrook 5; Gerdeman 0; Fraker 4; Willeman 7; Peckinpaugh 0; Tan. Rubinstein 0; Tate Rubinstein 0. Totals 17-10-51.
MAUMEE (49) — Geiger 5; Freeman 3; D. Walker 27; Pacer 2; White 10; J. Walker 2. Totals 18-10-49.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — Hinojosa 2, G. Brubaker, Mack, Rosebrook, Fraker, Willeman. Maumee — D. Walker 2, Geiger.
Napoleon 10 7 12 22 — 51
Maumee 12 10 14 13 — 49
Bluffton 63, Paulding 48
BLUFFTON — Mason Soper scored 25 points to lead Bluffton past Paulding, 63-48.
Jared Piercefield added 18 points for the Pirates (9-1, 3-0 NWC) while Luke Denecker scored 13.
Blake McGarvey paced the Panthers (2-8, 1-2 NWC) with 26 points while Payton Beckman scored 11.
PAULDING (48) — McGarvey 26; Manz 0; Sarver 0; Edwards 2; Kauser 2; Dysinger 2; Bauer 0; Schroeder 2; Price 2; Beckman 11; Martinez 0. Totals 17-11-48.
BLUFFTON (63) — Soper 25; Shutler 4; Piercefield 18; Deaecker 13; Hohenbrink 3. Totals 19-15-63.
Three-point goals: Paulding — McGarvey 3. Bluffton — Soper 4, Piercefield 3, Deaecker 2, Hohenbrink.
Paulding 0 17 11 20 — 48
Bluffton 10 16 15 22 — 63
Kalida 39,
Fort Jennings 21
KALIDA — Evan Roebke scored 12 points to lead Kalida to a 39-21 victory over Fort Jennings.
Zach Von der Embse chipped in with 10 points for the Wildcats (6-5, 1-0 PCL).
Evan Hoersten led the Musketeers (1-10, 0-1 PCL) with seven points.
FORT JENNINGS (21) — Trentman 2; Kazee 6; Wittler 3; Horstman 3; Hoersten 7; Liebrecht 0; Grote 0; Suever 0. Totals 7-5-21.
KALIDA (39) — Warnecke 5; Von der Embse 10; Miller 2; Hovest 8; Vorst 0; Horstman 0; Roebke 12; Erhart 2. Totals 16-4-39.
Three-point goals: Fort Jennings — Wittler, Horstman. Kalida — Roebke 2, Warnecke, Von der Embse, Hovest.
Fort Jennings 6 4 6 5 — 21
Kalida 7 15 4 13 — 39
Columbus Grove 70,
Lincolnview 45
COLUMBUS GROVE — Tayt Birnesser scored 28 points including seven treys as Columbus Grove rolled to a 70-45 victory over Lincolnview.
Blake Reynolds scored 24 points for the Bulldogs (9-0, 3-0 NWC) while Gabe Clement scored 10.
The Lancers (5-5, 1-1 NWC) were led by Collin Overholt with 19 points.
LINCOLNVIEW (45) — Price 5; Richardson 4; Leith 4; Overholt 19; Bowersock 8; Jessee 5. Totals 19-2-45.
COLUMBUS GROVE (70) — Reynolds 24; Birnesser 28; Hopkins 2; Clement 10; Halker 4; Schneider 2. Totals 30-3-70.
Three-point goals: Lincolnview — Overholt 3, Price, Jessee. Columbus Grove — Birnesser 7.
Lincolnview 7 8 22 8 — 45
Col. Grove 14 19 22 15 — 70
Pandora-Gilboa 72,
North Baltimore 58
PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa raced out to a 21-8 lead and cruised to a 72-58 BVC victory against North Baltimore.
Walker Macke led three players in double figures with 15 points for the Rockets (5-4, 1-3 BVC) while Austin Miller and Sam Norton added 12 and 10 markers, respectively.
Clayton Heineman netted a game-best 16 points for the Tigers (2-7, 0-4 BVC).
NORTH BALTIMORE (58) — Heineman 16; Gazarek 12; Hagemyer 12; Clark 8; Bucher 6; Weinandy 2; Kepling 2. Totals 26-6-58.
PANDORA-GILBOA (72) — Macke 15; Miller 12; Norton 10; Johnson 9; Huffman 8; Steiner 7; Biery 6; Krohn 5. Totals 25-15-72.
Three-point goals: Pandora-Gilboa — Norton 2, Miller, Steiner, Krohn, Johnson, Macke.
North Baltimore 8 12 16 22 — 58
Pandora-Gilboa 21 17 17 17 — 72
Reserves: Pandora-Gilboa, 53-38.
