HAMLER — Napoleon clamped down defensively, allowing just 18 points from Patrick Henry through three quarters en route to a 59-30 victory at “The House of Heat” on Tuesday.

Jarrett Gerdeman hit three triples and netted 17 points to lead three in double figures for the Wildcats (4-11). Josh Mack and Preston Hinojosa added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Will Seedorf and Jayden Schulze each scored five points to top the scoring column for PH (2-13).

NAPOLEON (59) — Hinojosa 13; Mack 14; Warncke 3; Gerdeman 17; Fraker 8; Tan. Rubinstein 4. Totals 21-40 9-11 59.

PATRICK HENRY (30) - Jackson 3; Feehan 4; Seedorf 5; Schulze 5; Crossland 4; Seemann 1; Rosengarten 4; Williams 2. Totals 11-31 7-14 30.

Three-point goals: Napoleon 8-15 (Hinojosa 3, Gerdeman 3, Warncke, Fraker), Patrick Henry 1-4 (Schulze). Rebounds: Napoleon 21 (Mack 4), Patrick Henry 13 (Rosengarten 3). Turnovers: Napoleon 16, Patrick Henry 20.

Napoleon 13 17 18 11 — 59

Patrick Henry 6 8 4 12 — 30

Wayne Trace 41,

Continental 28

HAVILAND — Wayne Trace ripped off its fifth straight win of the season despite the second-lowest scoring output of the year in a 41-28 win over Continental.

Alex Reinhart tallied a team-best 11 points and six rebounds for the Raiders (12-4), which led just 14-10 at half before taking control in the third.

Gavin Huff’s 11 points paced the Pirates, which fell to 4-13.

CONTINENTAL (28) — Huff 11; Becher 0; Coleman 4; Armey 0; Prowant 2; Hoeffel 5; Warnement 1; Sharrits 5; Recker 0. Totals 10-32 5-6 28.

WAYNE TRACE (41) — T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 5; Miller 5; Speice 0; Gerber 8; C. Crosby 0; Vining 8; McClure 0; Graham 0; Reinhart 11; N. Crosby 4. Totals 16-39 7-9 41.

Three-point goals: Continental 3-14 (Huff 1-2, Hoeffel 1-3, Sharrits 1-3), Wayne Trace 2-13 (C. Sinn 1-5, Vining 1-5). Rebounds: Continental 21 (Sharrits, Warnement 5), Wayne Trace 22 (Reinhart 6). Turnovers: Continental 18, Wayne Trace 12.

Continental 6 4 7 11 — 28

Wayne Trace 12 2 14 13 — 41

Reserves: Wayne Trace, 31-25.

Hicksville 64,

North Central 43

HICKSVILLE — Landon Turnbull and Jackson Bergman combined to score 49 points to help lead Hicksville to a 64-43 win over North Central.

Turnbull racked up 28 points and nine boards while Bergman had a monster 21-point, 20-rebound outing for the Aces (11-4).

Jack Bailey had 16 points and Landon Patten chjipped in 12 points for North Central (8-9).

NORTH CENTRAL (48) — Bailey 16; C. Patten 2; Cruz 3; l. Patten 12; Turner 0; Hayes 4; Hicks 0; Lehsten 6; Justice 0; Sanford 0; Bostater 0. Totals 17-1-48.

HICKSVILLE (64) — Tunis 2; Myers 3; Balser 0; Straub 0; Bergman 21; Miller 5; Baird 0; Slattery 5; Klimn 0; Turnbull 28; Hootman 0; Betz 0. Totals 25-8-64.

Three-point goals: North Central — L. Patten 4, Bailey 2, Cruz, Hayes. Hicksville — Turnbull 2, Myers, Bergman, Miller, Slattery. Rebounds: North Central 22, Hicksville 46 (Turnbull 20). Turnovers: North Central 9, Hicksville 12.

North Central 1 7 9 9 8 — 43

Hicksville 20 17 15 12 — 64

Reserves: Hicksville, 34-27.

Archbold 68, Stryker 25

ARCHBOLD — Archbold placed four players in double figures as the Bluestreaks overpowered Stryker, 68-25.

Elijah Zimmerman finished with 16 points, Noah Gomez bucketed 11 and Alex Roth and Ethan Hagans each collected 10 points for Archbold (11-4).

Spencer Clingaman and Treyvon Harris each had six points for Stryker (2-13).

STRYKER (25) — Bowers 1; Holsopple 5; Ramon 3; Clingaman 6; Harris 6; Barnum 4. Totals 9-3-25.

ARCHBOLD (68) — Gomez 11; Al. Roth 10; Newman 7; Zimmerman 16; Cheney 3; Hagans 10; Burkle 3; Williams 3; Kammeyer 5. Totals 25-9-68.

Three-point goals: Stryker — Clingaman 2, Holsopple , Ramon. Archbold — Gomez 2, A. Roth 2, Zimmerman 2, Cheney, Burkle, Williams. Rebounds: Stryker 20, Archbold 24. Turnovers: Stryker 11, Archbold 2.

Stryker 8 8 5 4 — 25

Archbold 19 13 20 16 — 68

Reserves: Archbold, 43-25.

