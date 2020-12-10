Following a difficult weekend that saw Defiance fall back to earth with a pair of defeats, the young Bulldogs (2-2) face just one opponent this weekend.
That foe is a familiar one, however, as Defiance makes the quick trip north to 1-2 Bryan on Saturday for the 188th meeting between the two schools.
The two squads met twice a season ago, once in the regular season and then again in the Division II district semifinals at Ohio Northern, which saw the Bulldogs advance with a 48-28 victory. Defiance has won five straight in the rivalry and eight of the last 10, with Bryan’s last win over the Bulldogs coming in 2016-17 in overtime (56-52). That year also marks the first year of current head coach Brandon Fisher’s tenure as Bryan mentor.
The Bulldogs struggled in the shooting department in last Friday’s matchup at Paulding as Defiance shot just 18-of-54 from the field (33 percent) and committed 12 turnovers in a 63-56 overtime loss to the Panthers.
On Saturday, a hot-shooting first quarter (21-11 lead, five made 3-pointers) gave way against an athletic Rossford squad as Defiance dropped a 53-49 decision.
While neither matchup is a cause to start over from scratch, head coach Bryn Lehman’s squad has already started to see the ups and downs that come with a young team gaining experience.
“My biggest concern is that we were horrendous defensively,” said Lehman. “We weren’t perfect against Findlay or Liberty-Benton by any means, but we fought and did what we had to do to be successful … We absolutely showed flashes of being successful and coming out on top in both games. We had a shot to win the Paulding game with five seconds left in regulation and we were down one with a minute to go against Rossford. We just didn’t execute defensively like we did the previous weekend.”
That defense will be tested again on Saturday evening at Bryan, with 6-6 senior Titus Rohrer leading the charge for the Golden Bears.
Rohrer, who averaged 11.5 points per contest going into Tuesday’s matchup at Hicksville, put the Bears on his back against the Aces. The all-state wide receiver snared an offensive rebound and putback right before the horn to force overtime and helped power the team in the extra session as Bryan nabbed its first win of the year with a 30-point, 12-rebound showing.
The win was much needed for Fisher’s squad following a delay of the start of the season due to COVID concerns in the program. The Bears fell 50-34 in their opener against Wayne Trace, shooting just 13-of-44 from the field and 1-of-16 from long distance while committing 20 turnovers.
Things didn’t get much better against Eastside (Ind.) in a 57-37 setback as an 18-10 first-quarter deficit got blown open by a 13-0 Blazer scoring run.
As the Bears get their legs under them, Lehman cited them as an always dangerous squad.
“They’re going to play as hard as anyone else we play against, Fish will make sure of that,” siad the DHS coach of the Bears, coached by a former Defiance assistant himself. “They’ve been behind the eight-ball a little bit with their shutdown so it was pretty evident watching their games that they guys out of game shape and were a little out of sync.
“With a couple weeks of practice and three games under their belt by the time they get to us, I expect a much different looking team.”
Rohrer will provide challenge enough for the Bulldog defense, according to Lehman.
“What jumps out right away is Titus Rohrer in the middle,” added the Bulldog bench boss. “He’s strong, physical and plays extremely hard and he’s capable of stepping out to the three-point line so he presents a unique challenge.”
6-4 junior forward Craig Jackson provides another scoring option for the Bears, having netted 12 points in the loss to Wayne Trace. Cannon Lamberson (6-3, Sr.) added eight points in the win over Hicksville while Evan Cox (6-0, So.) had a pair of 3-pointers against Eastside.
Point guard A.J. Martinez (1.6 ppg in 2019-20) has missed the Bears’ first three contests with an injury but Fisher hopes the 5-9 junior will be available against the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will try to counter with plenty of scoring balance of their own. Led by 10.3 ppg from sophomore Cayden Zachrich, Defiance has six players averaging at least 6.8 points per contest.
In the teams’ four contests, the Bulldogs have had four different leading scorers. Junior guard Joe Lammers (9.5 ppg, 2.5 rpg) hit three treys and scored 17 points in the Paulding contest while Zachrich had 18 against Rossford.
C.J Zachrich (8.3 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 7-of-10 3-pointers), Bradyn Shaw (9.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.5 apg, 2 spg, 20-of-27 free throws), Isaac Schlatter (7.3 ppg, 5 rpg, 2.8 rpg) and David Jimenez (6.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.3 apg) are all options to find the hoop for Defiance.
“When things are going right, we look really good because of our flexibility,” noted Lehman. “When we’re spreading the floor, attacking and moving the basketball, we look really good because we’ve got five guys capable of scoring. But when we get tired, we become very stagnant. Defensively, we’ve got a long way to go, despite our flexibility.
“For a long time, Defiance basketball teams have prided themselves on defense and bottom line, our defensive effort has lacked at times. We’ve got to come together and realize basketball is the ultimate team sport. There’s no hiding on the floor, it takes all five guys working together to be successful.”
The Bulldogs and Golden Bears will match up three times on Saturday. The freshman game is scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. with the junior varsity at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the varsity around 6:15 p.m.
The schedule gets no tougher to end the 2020 calendar year next week.
On Friday, Dec. 18, Defiance welcomes in defending WBL champion Lima Shawnee (3-0), which comes in on a 32-game regular-season win streak and averaging 83 ppg this season. Saturday was originally slated to be a home tilt with Anthony Wayne but due to the Lucas County Health Department’s orders, that game was scrapped. Instead, Defiance will welcome in Division I Toledo St. John’s Jesuit for a 4:30 JV tipoff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.