A rocky portion of a tough schedule for Defiance saw the Bulldogs lose five of seven games following a 2-0 start in head coach Bryn Lehman’s first season.
Fast forward over three weeks later and the Blue and White are firing on all cylinders with a 9-6 record and five wins in their last six games.
Through the stretch, the ‘Dogs have faced different types of game situations, staking out early leads against Elida and Lima Bath while holding off late charges against Van Wert and Springfield and even an overtime thriller in the team’s 55-53 win over Fairview.
“We’ve handled things well at times and at other times the pressure has gotten to us a little bit,” admitted Lehman. “One thing’s for sure, each experience and situation is unique and an opportunity for us to grow. As our guys have faced new challenges, I think we’ve gradually learned what we need to do to be successful.
“These guys have been thrown into the fire and it’s been awesome to watch them grow.”
With a pair of wins over Bath and Springfield a weekend ago, the Bulldogs will look again for their third straight two-win weekend with a pair of intriguing contests.
Defiance will make the trip to venerable Celina Fieldhouse Friday to face the 4-9 Celina Bulldogs before tipping off the 173rd meeting between Defiance and river rival Napoleon on Saturday at “The Dawg Pound.”
DEFIANCE AT CELINA
Though Celina has hit rough times in recent seasons (3-21 a year ago), the Bulldogs’ home hardwood has been a house of horrors at times for Defiance as the Blue Bulldogs have lost two of their last three road games at Celina and are 4-4 in the last eight trips to Celina.
In its first season under head coach Adam Johns, Celina has battled some tough squads with a pair of losses to Marion Local, a setback against St. Henry and an overtime loss to Convoy Crestview.
Johns’ squad has one double-digit scorer to its credit, but junior forward Josh Rasawehr is a force on his own as the post power has averaged 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game while shooting at a 54.1 percent clip.
Senior guards Jack Duncan (5.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 15 3-pointers) and Reeves Black (6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 12 3-pointers) will start alongside Rasawehr, along with junior Quinn Andrew (3.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg) and senior wing Quade Gilmore (2.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg).
“They play really hard and they’re physical,” said Lehman of Friday’s foe. “Coach Johns has the entire group playing with a lot of effort and confidence. They might not have some of the outcomes they wanted but they aren’t afraid of anyone so we need to anticipate their best.
“Rasawehr is a load inside, he’s comfortable finishing with either hand around the basket and can stretch it out to the 3-point line so he’ll be a difficult matchup. If we’re going to have success, we have to match their intensity and not let physical play affect us offensively.”
For Defiance, a balanced attack has kept the Bulldogs dnagerous to opponents but an inside-out combo has sparked the team as of late. Sophomore forward Cayden Zachrich leads the team in points (11.9) and rebounding (4.5) while shooting at a 54 percent clip.
Coupled with the recent stretch of hot play from sophomore point guard Bradyn Shaw (10.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, 14 steals, team-high 32 3-pointers), who has scored in double figures and hit at least 3 treys in each of the Bulldogs’ last five games, the offensive side is perking up.
Senior wing CJ Zachrich (8.7 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 21 3-pointers) provides another weapon, along with junior guard Joe Lammers (6.9 ppg, 16 3-pointers).
Wings David Jimenez (6.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 3 apg, 1.6 spg) and Isaac Schlatter (5.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 26 offensive rebounds, 3.3 apg) continue to stuff the stat sheet for the Blue and White bringing in key contributions.
NAPOLEON AT DEFIANCE
In a rivalry dating back decades, Defiance will look to extend its win streak against Napoleon to five straight when the ‘Dogs welcome in the 8-5 Wildcats on Saturday for a 4:30 p.m. junior varsity tipoff.
Defiance has not lost to their Henry County rivals since a 44-31 loss in the Grand Canyon on Nov. 28, 2015.
Since then, Defiance has won the four matchups by an average of 12.3 ppg.
“Every game is important, but this one always has a little something extra,” said Lehman, who was 1-4 against the Wildcats in his hoops playing career. “Regardless of record or success in a given season, it’ll always be a challenge because both teams are jacked up and ready to go. Despite our inexperience, these guys know how important this rivalry is, not only to our team and program but to our school and the community.
“It’s going to be a battle and adding in the district implications makes it even more fun.”
The Bulldogs’ Division II district features the entire Western Buckeye League, sans Division III Ottawa-Glandorf and Lima Bath, along with Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon. Defiance is 4-2 against teams in its district with two this weekend ahead of the tournament draw on Sunday, Feb. 7.
Napoleon, in its second year under head coach and Wildcat grad Chad Bostelman, has seen an uptick in Bostelman’s second season following an 5-18 debut a year ago.
The Wildcats enter Saturday’s matchup with an 8-5 record but three losses in their last four matchups against tough opponents in Division I Fremont Ross (64-54) and Northern Lakes League foes Sylvania Southview (57-36) and Anthony Wayne on Tuesday in a 50-45 nailbiter.
6-5 junior Josh Mack has been the main scoring threat for the Wildcats with 11.8 points per contest, along with 6.5 rebounds and a 52.2 shooting percentage.
6-4 senior Chase Peckinpaugh adds 9.7 ppg while Tanner Rubinstein chips in 7.2 points and six rebounds a night. Senior guard Zack Rosebrook will helm the point guard spot for Bostelman’s squad, tallying 7.2 points and 2.4 assists per game. Peckinpaugh and Rosebrook each lead the Wildcats from deep with 15 3-pointers made each.
Prior to their recent swoon, the Wildcats ripped off five straight victories, the longest win streak for the program since winning nine straight to begin the 2015-16 season.
The matchup with Defiance marks a break in what otherwise would be a six-game stretch of all-NLL opponents.
