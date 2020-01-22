LEIPSIC — Leipsic rallied for a 26-10 final quarter to defeat Holgate, 56-48.
Mason Brandt and Drew Liffick led the Vikings (9-5) with 13 points each.
Bailey Sonnenberg scored 12 for the Tigers (2-11) while Blake Hattemer and Sam Medina each scored 10.
HOLGATE (48) — Sonnenberg 12; Hattemer 10; Medina 10; Wenner 8; Sparks 4; Kupfersmith 2; Kelly 2. Totals 22-10-48.
LEIPSIC (56) — Brandt 13; Liffick 13; Walther 7; Niese 7; Siefker 7; Pena 5; Sickmiller 2; Lammers 2. Totals 18-23-56.
Holgate 17 14 7 10 — 48
Leipsic 8 13 9 26 — 56
Kalida 60, Van Wert 29
KALIDA — Gabe Hovest scored 20 points to lead Kalida past Van Wert, 60-29.
Evan Roebke added 13 points for the Wildcats (8-6) while Luke Erhart scored 12.
Owen Treece paced the Cougars (3-9) with 12 points.
VAN WERT (29) — Proffitt 8; Treece 12; Barnhary 1; Jackson 2; Place 4; Hilleary. Totals 11-3-29.
KALIDA (60) — Warnecke 0; Von der Embse 6; B. Miller 2; Siebeneck 0; Langhals 3; Hovest 20; N. Miller 0; Vorst 0; Horstman 2; Roebke 13; Erhart 12; E. Miller 2. Totals 22-8-60.
Three-point goals: Van Wert — Proffitt 2, Treece 2. Kalida — Hovest 4, Erhart 2, Langhals, Roebke.
Van Wert 0 7 13 9 — 29
Kalida 16 12 15 17 — 60
