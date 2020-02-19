LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center forced 24 turnovers in a 43-35 win over Ayersville 43-35 on Tuesday.
Carter Burdue led the Tigers (11-10) with 15 points while Trent Murdock added 14 tallie.
Ike Eiden led the Pilots (9-13) with 11 points in the team’s regular-season finale.
AYERSVILLE (35) - Eiden 11; Amoroso 6; R. Clark 4; Okuley 4; Brown 4; Schlachter 3; E. Clark 2; McGuire 1. Totals: 13-6-35.
LIBERTY CENTER (43) - Burdue 15; Murdock 14; Conrad 6; Shafer 4; Leatherman 2; Krugh 2; Keller 0; Miles 0; Righi 0. Totals: 18-7-43.
Three-point goals: Ayersville — Eiden 3. Turnovers: Ayersville 24; Liberty Center 10.
Ayersville 7 8 15 5 — 35
Liberty Center 13 14 6 10 — 43
Toledo Christian 59,
Holgate 28
HOLGATE — Toledo Christian outscored host Holgate in every quarter to pull away for a 59-28 victory.
Trevor Wensink led the offensive attack for Toledo Christian (19-2, No. 9 D-IV) with 19 points while Cole McWhinnie added 10 tallies.
Bailey Sonnenberg and Luke Wenner each hit two 3-pointers and scored nine points apiece in the defeat for the Tigers (5-17).
TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (59) - Wensink 19; McWhinnie 10; Donauk 9; Hickman 5; Lindke 4; Tipping 4; Koonce 4; Sandoval 3; O’Neil 1; Campbell 0; Wiczynski 0; Landskroener 0. Totals: 24-6-59.
HOLGATE (28) - Sonnenberg 9; Wenner 9; Sparks 4; Medina 3; Kelly 1; Kupfersmith 1; Thacker 0; Gerschutz 0; Hartman 0; Bower 0. Totals: 7-10-28.
Three-point goals: Toledo Christian — Wensink 3; Hickman; McWhinnie. Holgate — Sonnenberg 2; Wenner 2. Turnovers: Toledo Christian 8; Holgate 21.
Tol. Christian 12 10 19 18 — 59
Holgate 4 7 4 13 — 28
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.