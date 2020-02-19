LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center forced 24 turnovers in a 43-35 win over Ayersville 43-35 on Tuesday.

Carter Burdue led the Tigers (11-10) with 15 points while Trent Murdock added 14 tallie.

Ike Eiden led the Pilots (9-13) with 11 points in the team’s regular-season finale.

AYERSVILLE (35) - Eiden 11; Amoroso 6; R. Clark 4; Okuley 4; Brown 4; Schlachter 3; E. Clark 2; McGuire 1. Totals: 13-6-35.

LIBERTY CENTER (43) - Burdue 15; Murdock 14; Conrad 6; Shafer 4; Leatherman 2; Krugh 2; Keller 0; Miles 0; Righi 0. Totals: 18-7-43.

Three-point goals: Ayersville — Eiden 3. Turnovers: Ayersville 24; Liberty Center 10.

Ayersville 7 8 15 5 — 35

Liberty Center 13 14 6 10 — 43

Toledo Christian 59,

Holgate 28

HOLGATE — Toledo Christian outscored host Holgate in every quarter to pull away for a 59-28 victory.

Trevor Wensink led the offensive attack for Toledo Christian (19-2, No. 9 D-IV) with 19 points while Cole McWhinnie added 10 tallies.

Bailey Sonnenberg and Luke Wenner each hit two 3-pointers and scored nine points apiece in the defeat for the Tigers (5-17).

TOLEDO CHRISTIAN (59) - Wensink 19; McWhinnie 10; Donauk 9; Hickman 5; Lindke 4; Tipping 4; Koonce 4; Sandoval 3; O’Neil 1; Campbell 0; Wiczynski 0; Landskroener 0. Totals: 24-6-59.

HOLGATE (28) - Sonnenberg 9; Wenner 9; Sparks 4; Medina 3; Kelly 1; Kupfersmith 1; Thacker 0; Gerschutz 0; Hartman 0; Bower 0. Totals: 7-10-28.

Three-point goals: Toledo Christian — Wensink 3; Hickman; McWhinnie. Holgate — Sonnenberg 2; Wenner 2. Turnovers: Toledo Christian 8; Holgate 21.

Tol. Christian 12 10 19 18 — 59

Holgate 4 7 4 13 — 28

