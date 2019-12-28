ANTWERP — The boys basketball team at Antwerp is family, and that can be taken both literally and figuratively as the Archers have started the season 6-0.
Not only is the team close-knit, but leading the team is a pair of brothers in senior Jayvin and his sophomore sibling Jagger Landers.
“It’s been a great start so far,” Jayvin said of the start of the season. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than that. Being able to have this great team bond, I think our record shows it.
“I don’t like to brag, but it’s pretty awesome being 6-0.”
The younger Landers has been able to step right in and lead the team as a sophomore.
“It’s awesome. It’s a dream come true,” said Jagger. “It’s awesome playing with Jayvin and awesome getting to play on the varsity level. Everything is going the right way.”
Antwerp head coach Doug Billman knows about family. His family helps – his stepson served as a ballboy while his younger son runs around practice – and the Archers have become his metaphorical family.
“I’m a big family person,” mentioned the Antwerp coach. “My kids mean so much to me and my players know that. They also know that they (the players) mean a lot to me. When I’m spending time away from my family, they know I care about them and they know they are like family to me. I think that speaks volumes for us as a program. It’s not just coming in and playing basketball, there is so many other values for everyone.”
The family ties don’t end there. This would be a good time to mention their father, Jason, serves an assistant coach.
“Ever since we were kids, dad was a coach,” said Jayvin. “He’s been in the program for a really long time, so we’ve been in the gym for a really long time. We started as water boys.
“Having dad on the bench with us from then until now has been amazing,” continued the older of the Landers boys. “He’s the person — when coach Billman doesn’t know us as well as dad — and he doesn’t want to get in our ear, dad is there to rip our ear. It’s nice to have that family on the bench.”
That family aspect is the label coach Billman wants for Antwerp basketball.
“It’s a community,” said Billman. “When you live in a small community, everybody knows you and everybody knows your kids and everybody knows your parents. That’s what we want it to be. It’s the label we want for our program.”
Sometimes, families bicker. It’s no difference with the Archers, where the younger brother admits there is a small sibling rivalry between the two. Jagger leads the Archers in scoring and rebounds.
“I get on him a lot in practice,” said the younger Landers. “We try to keep each other up. I always try to keep on him in case he does something stupid. We always go 100 percent. We always want to get better every single day. That’s what we are aiming for.”
His older brother is second on the team in both categories, and is okay with yielding the stat lead to his younger brother.
He even offered an explanation for it.
“Having been on varsity team for three years now all the (opposing) coaches know who you are,” explained Jayvin. “Having Jagger coming in new, nothing against him, the coaches don’t know what he does like they know me.
“He’s a different player,” said Jayvin, offering another explanation. “He’s in the post, I’m on the outside.”
For coach Billman, it doesn’t matter where the points come from. The Landers duo is a big reason why the Archers are off to an undefeated start heading into the Route 49 Classic.
“A lot of teams are going to figure out how we go,” said Billman. “These two guys make us go. We aren’t just a two guy show. They do so many things well because they’ve put in the time trying to get better.”
The veteran coach hopes when that adversity hits, the family aspect of the team will carry them through.
“It’s been a great start, but adversity is going to hit us pretty soon,”admitted Billman. “We have to make sure our team cohesion stays together and gets through it.
“We always work hard on our cohesion as a group,” closed the Antwerp coach. “That’s the big difference with our team this year. This group of guys, they hang out with each other, it’s not just basketball and it’s been a lot of fun.”
