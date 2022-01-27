With just four games between the upcoming weekend and the tournament draw on Feb. 6, Defiance has a chance to add some statement wins and continue to build on a five-game win streak as the season hits the homestretch.
The Bulldogs (10-4, 4-1 WBL) are the lone one-loss team in the Western Buckeye League ahead of two-loss squads Lima Shawnee, St. Marys and Van Wert and behind league unbeaten Ottawa-Glandorf. To stay in the hunt ahead of a Feb. 11 home clash with O-G, Defiance will need to take care of business in its ensuing two league contests, starting with Friday’s contest at Lima Bath (4-11, 2-3 WBL).
Though the program’s longtime stance has been to give league games top priority in a double-dip weekend, Saturday’s road contest has as much meaning as any on the slate with the 174th meeting all-time between Defiance and rival Napoleon.
The Bulldogs have won 11 of the last 12 in the series with the Wildcats (9-4) and five straight, dating back to a 44-31 Wildcat win on Nov. 28, 2015.
“It’s a really big weekend for us,” said Defiance coach Bryn Lehman of the consequential weekend. “It’s an absolutely massive one for the rivalry, for district seeding, for a lot of different reasons. It’s another game against a team in our district and I think we’re 5-1 against teams in our district so far this year. With the way Shawnee’s been playing recently, this could very well decide the No. 1 and 2 seeds.”
DEFIANCE AT LIMA BATH
Just as with last week’s league foe in Elida, Defiance’s WBL contest on Friday at Lima Bath pits the Bulldogs against a talented roster but one with inexperience guided by a proven first-year head coach.
The Wildcats enter at 4-11 under first-year coach Sean Powell, who led Botkins to the Division IV state title a season ago before departing after three seasons and a 56-22 record. Powell’s squad had single-digit wins over Lima Central Catholic (57-53, Dec. 7), Elida (53-52, Jan. 7) and Celina (40-33, Jan. 21) to its credit and non-league losses to foes with an 83-50 combined record before knocking off a talented Lima Perry team (12-3) 56-43 on Tuesday night.
A seven-man senior contingent is the core of the Wildcats’ roster with veterans Jonah Wauben (6-5, forward, 13 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 28 3-pointers), Britton Hall (6-2, guard, 8.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg), Lucas Prichard (6-5, center, 1.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg), Ian Armentrout (6-2, guard, 4.9 ppg, 3 apg, 2.1 rpg), Griffin Mikesell (6-3, forward, 3.2 ppg, 4.4 rpg) and Andrew Stahr (6-2, forward, 3.7 ppg, 2.7 rpg) leading the charge.
However, freshman guards and brothers Drake and Cole Craddock have also cracked the lineup and played key roles for Bath. Drake (5-10) averages 6.2 points and 2.5 rebounds with three double-digit scoring efforts this season while the 5-9 Cole averages 5.9 points a night, including a 20-point effort against Elida.
With a rotation of talent that belies their record, Lehman’s mindset for his Bulldogs doesn’t change much from the week prior against Elida.
“They’re certainly a unique guard, they can roll out four guards or they can roll out lineups with four bigs,” explained the DHS mentor, now 25-13 in a season-plus at the helm. “Coach Powell does a lot of different things. We’ve got one of the best big men in the league and they do a good job defensively taking away your top offensive threats. We’ve got to come out and play hard and that’s something we didn’t do for all 32 minutes on Friday.”
After a hard-fought 29-24 struggle against Elida, the Bulldogs are starting to get healthier for the final third of the schedule as point guard Bradyn Shaw returned after missing two games with a foot injury. The Bulldogs overcame 1-of-17 shooting from long range and a 19-9 deficit on the offensive glass with tough defense inside and 19 turnovers forced.
Leading scorer Cayden Zachrich (16.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 1.9 apg, 51.7 percent field goals) netted 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks against Elida despite battling foul trouble while Shaw (14.1 ppg, 3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 23 3-pointers) added six points and four assists.
The Bulldogs’ versatile rotation of Aidan Kiessling (4.5 ppg, 1.5 apg, 14 3-pointers), Tyler Frederick (2.7 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg, 1.2 spg), David Jimenez (5.5 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.8 apg), Isaac Schlatter (6.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.8 apg), Joe Lammers (3.4 ppg) and Nick Mitchell (1.9 ppg) allows the Bulldogs to switch on nearly every occasion and defend across positions.
DEFIANCE AT NAPOLEON
It has been 2,252 days since Napoleon has tasted victory over Defiance dating back to a 2015 tilt that saw Nick Daman tally 22 points in a 44-31 Wildcat win over the then-defending state champion Bulldogs.
Not that anyone’s counting.
The rebuilding process in Wildcat Country has taken its next step forward as Chad Bostelman’s third season in charge at his alma mater has seen Napoleon near its total win tally last season (12) in just 13 tries this season.
The Wildcats have found an offensive stride that has eluded the program the last two seasons and have been rewarded by a 9-4 record (4-3 NLL) heading into a Friday league tilt with Maumee.
The road hasn’t been an easy one for the Wildcats in recent years against their river rivals as Defiance has claimed 11 of the last 12 meetings with nine of the 11 DHS wins coming by double digits.
The Wildcats boast an athletic lineup with size and skill, powered by leading scorer Josh Mack (6-3, Sr., 16.8 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 50 percent field goals). Junior Blake Wolf (6-2, 11.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 32-of-78 3-pointers) and senior Tanner Rubinstein (6-2, 10.3 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 1.4 spg) are also key contributors along with 6-5 sophomore Caden Kruse (9.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 44 percent field goals, 20-of-46 3-pointers).
With Kaleb Woods (6-2, Sr., 4.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2 spg) also aiding the cause, Napoleon provides a unique challenge for Defiance, rivalry fervor aside.
“I think from last year to this year, they’ve gone from shooting a lot of three’s that maybe weren’t always good shots to very much attacking,” said Lehman of Saturday’s opponent. “They’re big and strong and physical and they’re getting better looks because of it. It’s not a coincidence they’re having success.
“They have some guys that are capable of shooting it but they’re so much better at shot selection. Our biggest key is going to limit layups and rebound the basketball.”
All four of Napoleon’s losses have come to teams with winning records as the ‘Cats fell to 10-5 Patrick Henry to open the year before league losses against D-I No. 9 Sylvania Northview (13-1), powerhouse Perrysburg (12-2) and a 7-6 Sylvania Southview squad.
Just as a rugged Western Buckeye League schedule has hardened the Bulldogs, the first go-round in the double-round-robin NLL slate has tested the Wildcats as well.
In order for Defiance to potentially stretch its win streak to seven in a row, the keys to success are clear this weekend, according to Lehman.
“We talked last weekend about a stat that had been a telling sign of our success and that’s second chance points allowed” said the Defiance bench boss. “When we give up a certain number of points, we don’t win. That’s going to be key again this weekend, we’ve got to hit the boards and clean up their first shots.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.