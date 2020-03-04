ELIDA — Luke Erhart scored 15 points to lead Kalida to the district final with a 44-40 win over Ottoville in D-IV at Elida on Tuesday night.
Gabe Hovest added 10 points for the Wildcats (19-7).
Josh Thorbahn paced the Big Green (20-5) with 14 while Joe Miller scored 12 and Ryan Suever finished with a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Kalida advances to face Columbus Grove after the Bulldogs defeated Crestview 50-42 in the nightcap.
OTTOVILLE (40) — J. Miller 12; Schlagbaum 0; Manns 0; Suever 10; W. Miller 0; Thorbahn 14; Fisher 4; Langhals 0. Totals 13-11-40.
KALIDA (44) — Warnecke 4; Von der Embse 4; Miller 0; Hovest 10; Siefker 0; Horstman 4; Roebke 7; Erhart 15. Totals 16-9-44.
Three-point goals: Ottoville — J. Miller 3. Kalida — Erhart 2, Roebke. Rebounds: Ottoville 28 (Suever 12), Kalida 13 (Von der Embse 4).
Ottoville 8 6 12 14 — 40
Kalida 14 9 6 15 — 44
Columbus Grove 50, Crestview 42
ELIDA — Blake Reynolds dropped 22 points to lead No. 1 Columbus Grove to a 50-42 victory over Crestview.
The Bulldogs went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter to carry momentum into the second half.
The Knights bow out of the tournament at 13-12.
Columbus Grove remains perfect on the season at 24-0 and will face Putnam County League rival Kalida at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Elida Fieldhouse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.