ELIDA — Luke Erhart scored 15 points to lead Kalida to the district final with a 44-40 win over Ottoville in D-IV at Elida on Tuesday night.

Gabe Hovest added 10 points for the Wildcats (19-7).

Josh Thorbahn paced the Big Green (20-5) with 14 while Joe Miller scored 12 and Ryan Suever finished with a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Kalida advances to face Columbus Grove after the Bulldogs defeated Crestview 50-42 in the nightcap.

OTTOVILLE (40) — J. Miller 12; Schlagbaum 0; Manns 0; Suever 10; W. Miller 0; Thorbahn 14; Fisher 4; Langhals 0. Totals 13-11-40.

KALIDA (44) — Warnecke 4; Von der Embse 4; Miller 0; Hovest 10; Siefker 0; Horstman 4; Roebke 7; Erhart 15. Totals 16-9-44.

Three-point goals: Ottoville — J. Miller 3. Kalida — Erhart 2, Roebke. Rebounds: Ottoville 28 (Suever 12), Kalida 13 (Von der Embse 4).

Ottoville 8 6 12 14 — 40

Kalida 14 9 6 15 — 44

Columbus Grove 50, Crestview 42

ELIDA — Blake Reynolds dropped 22 points to lead No. 1 Columbus Grove to a 50-42 victory over Crestview.

The Bulldogs went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter to carry momentum into the second half.

The Knights bow out of the tournament at 13-12.

Columbus Grove remains perfect on the season at 24-0 and will face Putnam County League rival Kalida at 7 p.m. on Friday night at Elida Fieldhouse.

