League champion Pettisville produced the league player of the year as all-league boys basketball teams were announced by the Buckeye Border Conference.
Senior Graeme Jacoby was selected as the league player of the year. Jacoby helped lead the Blackbirds to an undefeated league season.
All-BBC Boys Basketball
First Team
Zack Hayes (North Central); Jack Bailey (North Central); Kaleb Holsopple (Stryker); Drew Gallehue (Edon); Noah Brinegar (Fayette).
Player of the Year: Graeme Jacoby (Pettisville).
Second Team
Tyler Yahraus (Montpelier); Max Leppelmeier (Pettisville); Austin Kiess (Edon); Tanner Wagner (Fayette); Elijah Lerma (Fayette); Jay Garrett (Hilltop).
Honorable Mention
Blake Altafer (Montpelier); Austin Peffley (Montpelier); Landon Patten (North Central); Josh Horning (Pettisville); Mitchell Avina (Pettisville); Spencer Clingaman (Stryker); Brandon Bowers (Stryker); Jack Berry (Edon); Caden Colegrove (Fayette); Ian Hoffman (Hilltop).
