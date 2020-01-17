PETTISVILLE — Four years ago, Pettisville boys basketball coach Brian Leppelmeier took in a summer practice with an incoming freshman named Graeme Jacoby.
Since then, the fortunes of both coach and player have done nothing but go up.
“Coach Leppelmeier took a chance on me when I was a freshman,” said Jacoby, one of the reasons the Blackbirds are off to a 9-3 start. “I’ve had the opportunity to play here four years.
“The first two years, there was a lot of learning,” added the Pettisville senior. “I was the baby on the team. The last couple years has been a very cool experience. The teams are as close as ever. It’s a cool experience. I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”
Coach Leppelmeier remembers when Jacoby was given the look to move from the JV team up to varsity.
“He did start off on JV in the summer of his freshman year,” recalls the Pettisville basketball coach. “We were at a shootout and brought him down to play in the last couple games. He came in and flowed very well with our team. His defensive effort was really the thing that made me think he would be able to help us.”
From that point on, Jacoby has been a staple on the Pettisville basketball team the past four seasons, capped off by a standout senior season.
Jacoby has averaged a double-double through 12 contests for the league unbeaten Blackbirds, scoring 16.8 points and nabbing 10 rebounds while shooting at a 56 percent clip from the field (74-of-131) and 77 percent from the free throw line (53-of-69).
“Graeme has been just a great leader in our program,” said Leppelmeier. “Everybody talks about his size and athletic ability on the floor, but the first think I think about is his leadership. He came in as a freshman, and Caleb Rychener took him under his wing. That was great to see Caleb really mentoring Graeme. When Caleb went down with an injury, Graeme had to step into that role.
“You can see kids have the tools on the offensive end, but Graeme was a rock on the defensive end,” said Leppelmeier. “He’s very hard to move and we play him behind guys and he makes it hard to get to the rim.”
Now, Jacoby is the senior who gets to do the teaching to the younger group, which includes his younger brother Cayden.
Like Graeme, Cayden comes in as a big-bodied freshman.
“Now he had his brother to take under his wing and mentor him along,” added Leppelmeier. “That’s been a nice thing and the thing I’ll really miss about Graeme. He cares about his teammates and this program.”
Anyone with siblings knows its not the easiest thing in the world to say nice things about a younger brother. Graeme managed to crack a smile when talking about playing with his younger brother.
“I do enjoy getting to play with him,” said Graeme, talking about Cayden. “It’s something not a lot of people get to do. It’s a really cool experience at the end of the day.”
It’s the family atmosphere that works well at Pettisville, a place where basketball is a rallying point.
“You talk to anyone in Pettisville and they’ll ask about how the team is going to be this year,” Jacoby said of his community. “That’s the thing everybody talks about. I’d say for sure, basketball is the football of Pettisville.
“We have a very supportive community here,” added the senior. “We’ve had years where we’ve won 15 games and years where we’ve won four games. You come every week and its the same faces in the bleachers, whether we’re winning or losing and I think that’s pretty cool.”
Jacoby also knows the esteemed history of Pettisville basketball.
“It’s something cool to wear a jersey here,” said Jacoby. “There is a lot of pride that the community holds. You strive to be like the teams that stand out. That says a lot about our program.”
But the winning is something Jacoby likes to be a part of. He quickly learned being a part of the Pettisville tradition means getting everybody’s best shot.
“We don’t about results, we talk more about what we have to do to get ready,” said Jacoby. “People have circled our name on their schedule. We have to come every day ready to go.”
The one thing he didn’t like, sharing the BBC title last season with Stryker.
“It’s like kissing your sister,” admitted Jacoby.
