AYERSVILLE — Chasing his dream of becoming a college basketball coach, Ayersville boys coach Anthony Jackson has stepped down from his post after one season at his alma mater to become an assistant at another place he played basketball, Defiance College.
“I had an offer I couldn’t turn down,” said Jackson. “(Defiance College head) Coach (Scott) Cutter called me and asked if I would be interested. I didn’t think these opportunities come all that frequently.”
In his one season at Ayersville, the Pilots opened the new Hangar and finished 5-17.
“It definitely wasn’t an easy decision,” added Jackson.
Ayersville will now turn its attention to finding a quality candidate to lead the Pilots.
“The season is going to be here,” said Ayersville athletic director Rob Luderman. “I’ve been hitting the phone trails. You don’t change your level of expectation. We’re all in this for the kids. You have a short list and start making phone calls.”
For Jackson, leaving a lifelong friend in Luderman was tough.
“I have a lot of respect for Rob Luderman,” stated Jackson. “He’s a good guy to work for, as are the high school principal and superintendent.”
Luderman is happy for a friend, but the timing wasn’t ideal.
“Anthony and I grew up together, we played together,” said Luderman. “Personally, as a good friend, I’m happy for him. Professionally, it puts us in a tough spot. That’s always been his dream.
“The good news is that we have a great group of kids,” added Luderman. “We’re going to find a good candidate and we’ll go to work.”
Boys basketball practice begins around Ohio on Nov. 1. The Pilots open the season Dec. 6 at Patrick Henry.
