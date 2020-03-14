HAMLER — After five seasons at the helm of the Patrick Henry boys basketball program, CJ Holman announced he is stepping away from the post.
“I want to thank everyone involved for the opportunity to coach and also (for) the continued support over the last five years,” said Holman, who was 24-70 in five seasons in Hamler. “I feel it is in the best interest of the program for me to step away and have a new voice come in to lead Patrick Henry basketball.”
Holman finished the 2019-20 season with a 2-21 mark, which included a loss to Kalida in a sectional semifinal.
His best year came in 2017-18, when he led the Patriots to a 10-14 season.
“I believe a new coach will be able to start with the trust and support necessary,” added Holman. “I again want to thank everyone for the opportunity, and I want nothing but the best for Patrick Henry basketball and the student-athletes involved.
Holman came to Patrick Henry from Arcadia, where he spent the 2014-15 season as the boys basketball head coach. He replaced Kent Seemann, who led the Patriot program for nine seasons.
“I thank CJ for his commitment to the Patrick Henry boys basketball program for the past five season,” said Patrick Henry Athletic Director Ben George. “He dedicated a lot of time and effort into our student-athletes and I thank him for that. Patrick Henry boys basketball has a rich history, and we have a great nucleus of student-athletes who are dedicated to the game of basketball. I am optimistic about the future of our program.”
