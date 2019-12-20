CONTINENTAL — Holgate came alive with 24 points in the final period, but the Tigers dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 51-39 loss at Continental.

Bailey Sonnenberg and Luke Wenner each had eight points to lead Holgate.

Mitchell Coleman led the Pirates (2-6) with 22 points.

HOLGATE (39) — Sonnenberg 8; Wenner 8; Sparks 6; Kelly 5; Kupfersmith 2; Hattemer 7; Medina 3.

CONTINENTAL (51) — Huff 8; Davis 2; Coleman 22; Armey 5; Prowant 3; Hoeffel 3; Warnement 4; Brecht 2; Recker 2.

Three-point goals: Holgate — Sonnenberg, Kelly, Medina. Continental — Coleman 2, Huff. Rebounds: Holgate 18, Continental 19. Turnovers: Holgate 12, Continental 10.

Holgate 4 5 6 24 — 39

Continental 7 14 5 25 — 51

O. Hills 60, N. Central 47

OTTAWA HILLS — John Kight led the Green Bears with 26 points as Ottawa Hills scored a 60-47 non-league win over visiting North Central.

Kight drained five treys as a part of the his big performance. Eli Van Slooten added 18 points for Ottawa Hills (3-1).

Zack Hayes paced the Eagles (4-2) with 15 points. Jack Bailey added 14 points and Levi Williams tallied 10.

NORTH CENTRAL (47) — Bailey 14; Patten 4; Williams 10; Hayes 15; Lehsten 4. Totals 18-7-47.

OTTAWA HILLS (60) - Coy 3; George 2; W. Kight 3; J. Kight 26; Anderson 3; Miller 3; Hoffman 2; Van Slooten 18. Totals 21-10-60.

Three-point goals: North Central — Williams 2, Bailey, Patten. Ottawa Hills — J. Kight 5, Coy, W. Kight, Miller.

North Central 14 20 9 4 — 47

Ottawa Hills 12 19 16 13 — 60

Reserves: Ottawa Hills, 61-15.

