CONTINENTAL — Holgate came alive with 24 points in the final period, but the Tigers dropped to 0-4 on the season with a 51-39 loss at Continental.
Bailey Sonnenberg and Luke Wenner each had eight points to lead Holgate.
Mitchell Coleman led the Pirates (2-6) with 22 points.
HOLGATE (39) — Sonnenberg 8; Wenner 8; Sparks 6; Kelly 5; Kupfersmith 2; Hattemer 7; Medina 3.
CONTINENTAL (51) — Huff 8; Davis 2; Coleman 22; Armey 5; Prowant 3; Hoeffel 3; Warnement 4; Brecht 2; Recker 2.
Three-point goals: Holgate — Sonnenberg, Kelly, Medina. Continental — Coleman 2, Huff. Rebounds: Holgate 18, Continental 19. Turnovers: Holgate 12, Continental 10.
Holgate 4 5 6 24 — 39
Continental 7 14 5 25 — 51
O. Hills 60, N. Central 47
OTTAWA HILLS — John Kight led the Green Bears with 26 points as Ottawa Hills scored a 60-47 non-league win over visiting North Central.
Kight drained five treys as a part of the his big performance. Eli Van Slooten added 18 points for Ottawa Hills (3-1).
Zack Hayes paced the Eagles (4-2) with 15 points. Jack Bailey added 14 points and Levi Williams tallied 10.
NORTH CENTRAL (47) — Bailey 14; Patten 4; Williams 10; Hayes 15; Lehsten 4. Totals 18-7-47.
OTTAWA HILLS (60) - Coy 3; George 2; W. Kight 3; J. Kight 26; Anderson 3; Miller 3; Hoffman 2; Van Slooten 18. Totals 21-10-60.
Three-point goals: North Central — Williams 2, Bailey, Patten. Ottawa Hills — J. Kight 5, Coy, W. Kight, Miller.
North Central 14 20 9 4 — 47
Ottawa Hills 12 19 16 13 — 60
Reserves: Ottawa Hills, 61-15.
