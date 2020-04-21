HAMLER — Dipping into its past pool of players, Patrick Henry turned to a former player in Bryan Hieber as its ninth boys basketball coach.
Hieber, who at one time led the Patriot athletic department, is a 1998 graduate of the school.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to lead our young men and empower them with skills and values that will help prepare them to be successful in the classroom, on the court and in the community,” said Hieber.
Hieber was an assistant football coach from 2005-2010 and served as the school’s Athletic Director from 2005-2014. He was a member of the 1997 state championship basketball team and recently established the Patrick Henry Youth Basketball Club.
He is currently the elementary school principal at Patrick Henry, a job he has held since 2014.
“I am excited to recommend Bryan Hieber as our boys basketball coach,” said Patrick Henry AD Ben George. “His leadership experience is undeniable, and he has what it takes to grow our program to be well-respected within our community and is highly competitive.”
Hieber replaces CJ Holman, who led the Patriots for five seasons. This past year, Patrick Henry finished 2-21.
“I look forward to bringing back a competitive culture that I’ve been accustomed to as is prevalent in Henry County and the Northwest Ohio Athletic League,” added Hieber.
George is excited to see what the alum can do to turn around the program.
“Bryan will energize and create excitement amongst our student-athletes, fans and community,” he said. “The combination of his intensity and work ethic will be contagious, and our student-athletes are going to benefit greatly from his presence as the leader of the program.”
