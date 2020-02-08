HICKSVILLE — With Hicksville clinging to a two-point lead with 1:30 to play, Hicksville coach Tony Tear was looking for someone to make a play.
He got it, from his two leading scorers on the night, Landon Turnbull and Jackson Bergman.
Fairview had just cut Hicksville’s lead to two at 36-34 on a 3-pointer from Luke Timbrook with 1:30 to play. But Turnbull then calmly stepped to the free throw line and sank two free throws with 53 seconds left to put the Aces up 38-34 before Hicksville iced a 41-34 home GMC win on Friday.
“I really don’t get nervous because I’ve been in those type of situations since my freshman year,” said the junior Turnbull. “Plus, I’ve practiced a lot of free throws and for the most part, have it down.”
After a Fairview turnover, Bergman sank one of two charity tosses with 35 seconds left, to give Hicksville (13-6, 4-2 GMC) a 39-34 lead. Bergman then came through with a huge play defensively.
It appeared that Fairview (9-9, 3-3 GMC) had a wide-open layup, until Bergman came out of nowhere to block the shot and then secured the rebound. It was Bergman’s seventh block on the night.
“That block was huge,” Tear said. “They would have cut the lead to three with 15 seconds left. We had no time outs left and fishy things happen sometimes when you try to inbound the ball.”
Tunrbull missed one of the one-and-one opportunities that enabled Fairview the chance to cut the lead to three, but Turnbull then made two more free throws and finished 4-5 from the charity stripe.
Turnbull finished with 15 points, 11 points coming in the second half. Bergman added 12.
“I was guarded pretty hard, but my teammates were able to find me at the right time,” Turnbull said. “It’s always a physical game with Fairview and we look forward to playing them twice per year. The atmosphere’s always good for the games with those guys.”
Fairview jumped out early, leading 7-4, after a Caleb Frank shot. But Jacob Miller’s three pointer tied the game at 7-7.
A Turnbull bucket and then a Bergman trey put Hicksville up, 12-7 and Hicksville never trailed again.
Fairview remained close throughout, as the biggest leads Hicksville claimed were eight points and nine points. But each time, a Fairview trey enabled the Apaches to remain close.
The downfall for Fairview, though, was missing too many shots from point-blank range.
“We did a lot of good things and got a lot of good shots that we wanted to, but we just couldn’t get them to go down,” said Fairview coach Bodi Kauffman.
Fairview trailed 13-9 after one quarter. The Apaches cut the Hicksville lead to three, 21-18 at halftime, after a Jackson Grine lay-in.
Hicksville widened the gap to six points after three quarters, 31-25 and then opened up a nine point bulge, 34-25, to start the fourth period, after Travian Tunis’ second trey of the game.
But Fairview didn’t quit, getting an old fashioned 3-point play, on a bucket and free throw from Cade Polter that cut Hicksville’s lead to 34-28. After a Turnbull bucket put Hicksville back up by eight, Polter’s bucket and Timbrook’s three-pointer cut Hicksville’s lead down to 36-34.
“The made free throws at the end were huge, but defensively, we also made some key stops down the stretch,” Tear said. “Fairview is well coached and athletic, so we had to be locked in defensively. We also had to be locked in offensively, because Fairview is very physical and I thought our guys were able to do that offensively, for the most part. I’m proud of them.”
FAIRVIEW (34) — Polter 16; Ripke 2; Frank 4; Hastings 0; Singer 0; Timbrook 6; Zeedyk 4; Grine 2; Karzynow 0. Totals 13-3-34.
HICKSVILLE (41) — Tunis 6; Myers 3; Bergman 12; Miller 3; Baird 2; Slattery 0; Turnbull 15. Totals 14-7-41.
Three-point goals: Fairview — Polter 3, Timbrook 2. Hicksville — Tunis 2, Myers, Bergman, Miller, Turnbull. Rebounds: Fairview 29 (Timbrook 6), Hicksville 26 (Bergman 9). Turnovers: Fairview 16, Hicksville 15.
Fairview 9 9 7 9 — 34
Hicksville 13 8 10 10 — 41
Reserves: Hicksville, 29-20.
