DELTA — Per a release from the Delta High School athletic department on Friday morning, the school has announced that boys basketball head coach Derek Sheridan will take a year away from head coaching duties due to health issues, as advised by his doctor.
“Coach Sheridan has served as a teacher and head boys basketball coach for well over two decades,” said Delta athletic director Andrew Hange. “Sheridan has struggled with chronic lumbar spine and knee pain since the early ‘90s. This past November, he spent a week in the hospital due to an infection in his right lung and hasn’t been able to fully recover. After several appointments, tests and procedures, he was advised by his pulmonary specialist to take a year off coaching.”
Sheridan has been the coach of the Panthers for the past three seasons with a 15-54 record (2-18 NWOAL), including a sectional final appearance in 2019-20. Delta was 2-20 last season and winless in six league games.
Prior to his tenure at Delta, Sheridan coached Maumee from 2008-17 (68-135) as well as coaching at Washington Court House and Greenfield McClain in Ohio and at Marion Lakeview Christian and School City in Indiana.
“I was very much looking forward to coaching next season for Delta High School. I had all of our summer schedules, camps and workouts already planned prior to learning that I needed to take a year off,” explained Sheridan in the release. “Over my career, I have never missed a season, so this will be a big adjustment for my wife Stephanie and I. It was important to me that (varsity assistant) Matt Brighton took over for me. Additionally, I wanted (JV coach) Adam Conrad to return with Matt.
“The administrative team at DHS — Doug Ford (principal), Andrew Hange (athletic director) and Ted Haselman (superintendent) — have been very supportive and have made this transition as seamless as possible.”
Sheridan will remain in his roles as physical education teacher at Maumee and as clinic director for the Northwest Ohio District VII Basketball Coaches Association.
“The most difficult aspect of this situation is my respect for the players,” said Sheridan. “They are a great group of young men whom I thoroughly enjoyed coaching and getting to know. Hopefully I can get healthy and return to coaching in a year; I’ve got a lot of work to do in order for that to happen.
“I have a lot of years left in me to coach, I just need to get my health issues straightened out.”
