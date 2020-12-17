Defiance could line up the upcoming weekend’s slate of games with just about any in the state in terms of toughness as the young Bulldogs will have their mettle tested with a pair of matchups against perennial powerhouses.
Friday will mark the Bulldogs’ first Western Buckeye League tilt of the year and the 3-2 squad will face their toughest test off the jump with defending league champion Lima Shawnee visiting “The Dawg Pound.”
Meanwhile, Saturday’s non-league contest, originally scheduled to be played against Anthony Wayne, saw a tricky matchup turn into a daunting task as Division I Toledo St. John’s visits Defiance for just the ninth matchup between the two schools.
“We need to persevere and compete,” said first-year DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the tough task ahead to cap the 2020 portion of the schedule. “Things are absolutely not going to go our way at all points this weekend but how are we going to respond? With any team, you need to be able to deal with the adversity and fight through tough times ... If we want to take steps forward and mature a little bit, we have to put ourselves in uncomfortable situations.
“We’re going to play two of the best teams in our area in the same weekend. It’ll be nice to see our guys compete with two solid teams.”
LIMA SHAWNEE AT DHS
It may be hard to find a team firing at all cylinders the way Lima Shawnee has through the season’s first three weeks.
The Indians, 25-0 a year ago before their season was ended by the COVID-19 outbreak ahead of the D-II regionals, have picked right back up with a 6-0 mark following a 77-47 win over Lima Perry on Tuesday.
Leading the way is the 2019-20 Division II state Player of the Year George Mangas, who has not dropped a bit in his senior campaign. The 6-4 senior wing averaged 30.4 ppg last year and averages an even 30 per contest this year on 70 percent shooting from the field with 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
Mark Triplett’s squad lost just one starter from last season in point guard John Barker (13.9 ppg, special mention all-Ohio) and the combination of the Indians’ size and athleticism is tough for any opponent.
“The thing that really sets Shawnee apart is their persistence and ability to get easy baskets,” noted Lehman. “I’ve mentioned a few times that great times find ways to get easy chances and that’s Shawnee’s specialty. Run outs and second-chance points are where they separate so we’ve got to limit those if we’re going to have success.”
Mangas is far from a one-man show, with 6-5 senior post Tyson Elwer dominant inside with 11 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.3 blocks per game and some shooting touch as well (8-of-16 from 3-point range). Point guard Brady Wheeler (5-10, Jr.) adds 8.8 points and a team-high six assists per game. Jarin Bertke (6-3, Sr., 7.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 13 3-pointers) and Caden Vermillion (6-5, Sr., 5.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg) round out the starting lineup with shooting threat Austin Miller (6-4, So.) adding 8.2 points per game off the bench on a scorching 22-of-32 shooting this season.
The Bulldogs have fallen in each of their last five matchups with Shawnee, including last season’s D-II district finals at Ohio Northern (71-51) and in the district semifinals in 2018.
“I don’t think he gets the recognition he deserves, but Tyson Elwer in the middle allows them the opportunity to extend pressure because he’s so good around the basket,” added Lehman. “He bottled up (graduated 1,000-point scorer) Tyrel (Goings) in our last three meetings. When you’ve got someone that takes away the paint as well as he does, they can afford to gamble a little bit and try to get those run-outs.”
The Bulldogs found a way to shake off the blues of a two-game losing streak last Saturday as the Blue and White throttled Bryan 51-30. Defiance forced 15 turnovers fro the Bears, shot 20-of-43 from the field and saw brothers Cayden and C.J. Zachrich combine for 29 points in the victory.
“More than just the outcome, it was nice to play well,” said Lehman. “We really competed on the defensive end which was good to see. We hadn’t played zone yet so it was nice to see the guys active, communicating and moving with a purpose. It’s nice to come out with a win against a team in our district but a young, inexperienced team also needs that affirmation that their hard work all week in practice is paying off.”
TOLEDO ST. JOHN’S AT DEFIANCE
While Shawnee has been an annual foe for the Bulldogs as a Western Buckeye League colleague, Defiance will welcome a rare visit from the Titans of Toledo St. John’s Jesuit.
The two programs have met eight times overall with St. John’s winning all eight.
The Titans enter with a misleading 0-2 mark as the Blue and Gold trekked to Lakewood St. Edward on Saturday and fell 69-55 to last year’s regional finalists before falling to the other D-I regional finalist in TRAC power Lima Senior 47-41 on Tuesday.
Under second-year head coach Mike Schoen (14-11 last year), who replaced legendary head coach Ed Heintschel (725-224 in 40 years with St. John’s) ahead of last season, the Titans have plenty of athleticism to work with.
A trio of Division I college football commits are in the SJJ starting lineup, along with a history-making talent in sophomore CJ Hornbeak.
Hornbeak, a 6-2 sophomore, became just the third freshman starter in program history last season and leads the team with 14.5 points per game through two contests. Future University of Cincinnati quarterback Brady Lichtenberg (6-2, Sr., 12 ppg, 3 apg) is second in scoring along with future MAC pass-catchers in Jaedyn McKinstry (6-6, Sr., Bowling Green tight end commit, 8 ppg, 3 rpg, 2 spg) and Thomas Zsiros (6-3, Sr., Toledo receiver commit, 6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2 apg).
Kennedy Vaughn (5-10, Jr., 1.5 ppg) will round out the starting lineup for the Titans with 6-5 senior forward Andrew Miller (1.5 ppg) and Justyn Toler (6-0, So., 3 ppg, 1.5 rpg) coming off the bench.
“Outside of talking with a few TRAC coaches, I can’t say I know much about St. John’s but being a basketball fan from northwest Ohio, you’re familiar with the program. “They’re as successful as anyone in our area traditionally, so it’ll be a big test. I know they’ve got a couple guys going Division I in football so I expect a team that’s big, athletic and strong.
“We’re going to get punched a little bit this weekend, it’ll be nice to see how our young guys fight.”
Sophomore Cayden Zachrich, who had seven makes from the field for 14 points against Bryan, leads the Bulldogs with 11 points per game while sophomore point guard Bradyn Shaw (9 ppg, 4.6 apg, 4 rpg, 1.8 spg, 22-30 free throws) and senior CJ Zachrich (9.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 10-16 3-pointers) near double figures as well. The Bulldogs will lean on a flexible lineup with players like David Jimenez (6.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 2.4 spg) and Isaac Schlatter (6.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.2 apg) as options to defend inside and out and deep threat Joe Lammers (5-11, Jr., 7.6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, seven 3-pointers) adding another scoring option.
