WHITEHOUSE — A 15-3 deficit after one quarter was too much for Napoleon to overcome in a 65-47 Northern Lakes League loss at Anthony Wayne on Tuesday.

Landon Willeman put up 16 points to pace the Wildcats (2-9, 0-5 NLL) while Isaac Fraker netted 10.

Zach Szul’s 18 points were tops for the Generals, which moved to 7-3 (4-1 NLL).

NAPOLEON (47) — G. Brubaker 6; Mack 9; Rosebrook 2; Gerdeman 4; Fraker 10; Willeman 16. Totals 19-6-47.

ANTHONY WAYNE (65) — Wyrick 5; Szul 18; Debo 6; Ray 8; Copley 2; Miller 7; Rohe 7; Pike 6; Boyer 6. Totals 27-5-65.

Three-point goals: Napoleon — G. Brubaker 2, Willeman. Anthony Wayne — Debo 2, Pike 2, Miller, Wyrick.

Napoleon 3 11 20 13 — 47

Anthony Wayne 15 17 14 19 — 65

