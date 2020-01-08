WHITEHOUSE — A 15-3 deficit after one quarter was too much for Napoleon to overcome in a 65-47 Northern Lakes League loss at Anthony Wayne on Tuesday.
Landon Willeman put up 16 points to pace the Wildcats (2-9, 0-5 NLL) while Isaac Fraker netted 10.
Zach Szul’s 18 points were tops for the Generals, which moved to 7-3 (4-1 NLL).
NAPOLEON (47) — G. Brubaker 6; Mack 9; Rosebrook 2; Gerdeman 4; Fraker 10; Willeman 16. Totals 19-6-47.
ANTHONY WAYNE (65) — Wyrick 5; Szul 18; Debo 6; Ray 8; Copley 2; Miller 7; Rohe 7; Pike 6; Boyer 6. Totals 27-5-65.
Three-point goals: Napoleon — G. Brubaker 2, Willeman. Anthony Wayne — Debo 2, Pike 2, Miller, Wyrick.
Napoleon 3 11 20 13 — 47
Anthony Wayne 15 17 14 19 — 65
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.