BRYAN — Following five seasons at the helm of the Bryan boys basketball program, Brandon Fisher stepped away from the role on Friday.
Fisher, a former Defiance High School basketball and baseball assistant coach before his start at Bryan, cited family reasons as the main impetus to step away after a half-decade in charge of the Golden Bears.
“With the time commitment I believe it takes to succeed in the sport, I just needed to take a break,” said Fisher, who tallied 59 wins (59-57 record) in his tenure after replacing Doug Billman in 2016. “I’ve coached multiple sports for many years and I wanted to spend more time with my kids.
“Our school board and administrators have been absolutely fantastic and this year we had so many people be incredibly supportive.”
Fisher’s squads finished with a winning record in four of his first five seasons, highlighted by a 16-8 campaign in 2019-20 that saw the Bears win their first sectional championship in 18 years.
The 2020-21 season was a 4-17 campaign in which the roster dealt with injuries and COVID-19 issues nearly the entire year.
“For me the job is as competitive as ever,” said Fisher. “That’s how I was coached and I tried to emulate that. Hopefully, we did that to some degree of success. I’ve learned a lot I can improve on as well. We asked the players to work very hard and be competitive and so many of them did an incredible job of it. It was awesome to watch and I’m appreciative of such effort and great attitude.”
The Bears finished 5-2 in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League in Fisher’s first season in 2016-17 and were 4-3 in league play twice. Bryan also won three tournament games in Fisher’s five seasons, including knocking off second-seeded St. Marys 46-39 in a D-II sectional final at Paulding High School two seasons ago that propelled the Bears to the program’s first district appearance since 2002.
Fisher’s resignation was made official in Monday’s Bryan Schools Board of Education meeting as the school will now look for just the program’s third coach in the last 17 years.
“Overall, being around so many of the players and supporters of the program is what I’ll miss the most,” added Fisher. “We’ve had a solid run on the court and accomplished many goals we had and the supporters of the program had when I got here. I knew it would be a unique challenge and I enjoyed it very much.”
