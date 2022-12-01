With the season’s opening weekend in the rearview mirror and a rivalry victory in hand, Defiance will turn its focus toward beginning the grind of the regular season with a two-game weekend upcoming and both games on the road.
The Bulldogs smothered visiting Napoleon 48-34 on Saturday to regain the winning edge in the rivalry and avenge an upset sectional tournament loss last season. Though the win was a confidence boost and a solid start to the 2022-23 campaign, Defiance and third-year head coach Bryn Lehman know there’s plenty of room for improvement.
“There’s definitely things we have to address. I think it was a little bit of a wake-up call,” said Lehman, whose Bulldogs shot just 4-of-14 from long range against Napoleon while being outrebounded 26-23. “We assumed we’d get some things offensively, so we need to be better with our attention to detail and our aggressiveness for the whole game. It was encouraging to see us not shoot that well and still come out with a double-digit win..”
A positive came in the team’s consistency on defense after a back-and forth first quarter-plus, holding the Wildcats to 13-of-34 shooting from the field and forcing 13 Napoleon turnovers while utilizing a half-court man-to-man and an occasional full-court trap.
That defense will need to come in handy against a pair of hot-shooting opponents in maroon this weekend.
DEFIANCE AT PAULDING
Though Defiance holds a 60-14 edge in games all-time against Paulding an won last year’s matchup by double digits, the Bulldogs and their large senior class remember well the last time they visited ‘The Jungle.’ Paulding snapped a 14-year losing streak against the Bulldogs with a 63-56 overtime victory.
This year, the Panthers have come out shooting well with 15 made 3-pointers in wins over Continental (70-48) and Bluffton (53-51) in a two-game start last weekend. The Panthers also are winning the turnover battle 15.7 to seven per game and have shot well (46-of-86, percent) to start the year, aided by a bevy of returning starters and seven seniors on the varsity roster.
“The biggest things with Paulding are that they have a lot of seniors, they’re all incredibly unselfish, they play incredibly hard and they can all shoot it,” said Lehman of the Panthers entering Friday’s tilt in Paulding. “That’s the makings of a really good team, they really get after it.”
Leading the way for the balanced Paulding roster under seventh-year head coach Brian Miller is 5-11 senior guard Peyton Adams with 12.5 ppg and a team-high six makes from long range. Two more players average double figures through two games in senior wing Nick Manz (11.5 ppg, two 3-pointers) and junior guard Casey Agler (10.5 ppg, four treys). Close behind the trio is 6-4 senior forward Ethan Foltz with nine ppg and two made treys and senior guard Luke Zartman (8.5 ppg, three 3-pointers).
Paulding finished 8-15 a season ago, falling in its postseason opener against Lima Bath, but have the experience returning this year to make a step up in the Green Meadows Conference hierarchy.
Similarly to the Panthers, Defiance brings its share of balance to the table, as David Jimenez’s 12 points against Napoleon led the team while Bradyn Shaw had 10 points, Isaac Schlatter nine and six from both Cayden Zachrich and Tyler Frederick.
Zachrich led the Bulldogs with five rebounds while Aidan Kiessling and Tyler Frederick each had three assists in a win with 13 team assists on 19 made baskets.
“A couple of years ago, they had a lot of seniors on that team and some really good players,” said Lehman of the battle of balanced rosters. “We played a ton of sophomores that had a couple good wins the week prior and we got our eyes opened. We have a lot of respect for what they do. We’re going to have to have the guys ready to go.”
DEFIANCE AT ROSSFORD
In contrast to the run of success against Paulding in recent years, that span has seen Rossford take three in a row from the Bulldogs and four of the last six matchups between the squads.
Though Defiance is far from an undersized squad in general with flexibility on the wings outside of the 6-6 Zachrich inside, size will play a factor with a lengthy Rossford roster looking to regain Northern Buckeye Conference supremacy after finishing as conference runners-up in last year’s 16-7 season and falling to Tiffin Columbian in the sectional finals last year.
Powering that charge is the Wood County Bulldogs’ 6-10 post power Derek Vorst. An honorable mention all-Ohio performer with 15.5 ppg and 7.5 rpg last year, the Indiana State commit and son of coach Brian Vorst has tallied 14.5 ppg this season as Rossford has split its first two games of the season.
Vorst’s alma mater Kalida spoiled Rossford’s home opener on Nov. 23 with a 67-59 road win before the Bulldogs righted the ship with a dominant 51-20 win over Fostoria to open NBC play.
Along with Vorst, the Bulldogs have three more major contributors that are 6-3 or taller. Guard Brendan Revels, playing through injury from football season, has six points in two contests after averaging 13.2 points and 4.3 assists last season. 6-4 wings Jake Morrison and Garrett Murphree have more than picked up the slack in their senior seasons, averaging 13.5 and 12 ppg, respectively, while combining for 11 3-pointers. In fact, Murphree’s 24 points through two games have come entirely from outside the arc on eight made trifectas.
“They’re not super deep but their first five are really tough,” said Lehman of the combination of size and shooting from Rossford. “They’ve played a lot of basketball together, both in season and out of season. They’re a big matchup problem for us. They’re big and they can all shoot. They’ve got a well-balanced offense with Revels, who can slash to the basket from the point guard spot, and clearly the Vorst kid can do a lot inside. The Morrison kid can do a lot of different things well for them as well.”
6-1 juniors Brandon Swope (6 ppg, Tiffin baseball commit) and Xavier Kellermyer (1 ppg) are also varsity contributors in Vorst’s rotation.
Defiance leads the all-time series with Rossford 14-9. The two road contests this weekend start a stretch of four straight road games that continues with a trip to defending regional runner-up St. Marys on Friday, Dec. 9 before a game at longtime rival Bryan the following night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.