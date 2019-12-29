FINDLAY -- Division I Findlay sent Defiance into the new year on a sour note, taking down the visiting Bulldogs 61-42 on Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (4-3) had just one player reach double figures in senior Tyrel Goings, who netted 14. Will Lammers added eight.
Meanwhile, Max Roth hit five buckets, two treys and five free throws in a 21-point effort for the Trojans (6-2). Standout forward A.J. Adams chipped in 12 as Findlay cruised to the victory.
The Bulldogs will get a week's break before hitting the hardwood on Saturday, Jan. 4 at rival Napoleon in "The Grand Canyon." Findlay will host Toledo St. Francis in Three Rivers Athletic Conference action on Friday, Jan. 3.
DEFIANCE (42) - Shaw 5; Vander Horst 4; J. Lammers 0; Hutcheson 4; Jimenez 0; Schlatter 0; C.J. Zachrich 2; Goings 14; Moats 2; Kline 3; Lammers 9; McDonald 0; Cay. Zachrich 0. Totals 17-5-42.
FINDLAY (61) - Strzempka 8; Moore 6; M. Roth 21; J. Roth 3; Ross 0; Adams 12; Johnson 0; Makrancy 6; Weihrauch 5; Montgomery 0. Totals 24-8-61.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Shaw, Vander Horst, W. Lammers. Findlay - M. Roth 2, Makrancy 2, J. Roth.
Defiance 9 12 14 7 - 42
Findlay 18 12 19 12 - 61
