With just two more weekends remaining in the regular season, Defiance only has a few more opportunities for improvement and fine-tuning before the pressure of one-and-done tournament basketball arrives in early March.
Though the Bulldogs are out of contention for the Western Buckeye League championship, a finish in the top half of the league is not out of reach for the first time since 2016 as Defiance (13-5, 4-3 WBL) plays its final road contest of the season Friday at Wapakoneta before coming home to host a talented Archbold squad.
The Bulldogs will round out the season with a league contest at home on Friday, Feb. 20 against red-hot St. Marys before hosting Lima Central Catholic on Feb. 21.
Defiance at Wapakoneta
The Bulldogs, 7-2 on the road this season, will take to the road for the final time this season for a long trip south to Auglaize County and a matchup with Wapakoneta.
Defiance eliminated the Redskins 42-35 in last season’s sectional finals at Findlay High School and graduation hit the Redskins hard this season to the tune of a 6-12 record this season and a 2-5 mark in league contests.
The Redskins have struggled in replacing WBL first-teamer Adam Scott and second-teamer Aaron Good from last year’s roster but with double-digit production from players like 6-7 senior Trey Ware, 5-11 junior point guard Noah Ambos and 6-0 senior wing Reed Merricle, the Redskins have won two of their last three contests and have been competitive with strong squads throughout the season.
Sophomore wing Braeden Goulet (6-0) also will see major time, joined by 6-0 junior Garrett Siefring and sophomores Kaden Siefring (6-0) and Peyton Debell (5-10).
Wapak fell to Minster by just four on Dec. 14 while falling five points short to 16-4 Bluffton on Jan. 7 and by 16 to D-II No. 1 Lima Shawnee.
A loss against No. 3 Ottawa-Glandorf notwithstanding, the Bulldogs seem to be putting things together down the stretch with eight wins in their last nine games.
Senior sharpshooter Will Lammers has continued to raise his scoring average, leading the Bulldogs with 15.3 points a night, including 37 makes from long distance. 6-4 forward Tyrel Goings averages 13.2 ppg and 7.8 rpg on the year to provide a boost inside, with supporting cast members like Jack Vander Horst (Sr., 4.8 ppg, 14 3-pointers), Jacob Hutcheson (3.6 ppg, 5.2 apg), C.J. Zachrich (4.9 ppg, 16 3-pointers) and Caden Kline (3.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 3.2 apg) rounding out the DHS attack.
Another potential twist to Friday’s matchup is a possible quick turnaround for a rematch between the two squads.
Van Wert will take on Wapakoneta at Paulding High School in a Division II sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Feb. 26. The winner of that contest will face Defiance on Friday, Feb. 28 in a 6:15 p.m. sectional title game at Paulding, providing just a fortnight between meetings if Wapak prevails.
Defiance defeated Van Wert in its Western Buckeye League opener on Dec. 13, 51-41.
Archbold at Defiance
The 25th all-time meeting between Defiance and Archbold will break a tie between the schools in the series as Archbold downed the Bulldogs 51-46 at “The Thunderdome” en route to an unbeaten regular season a year ago.
This time around, the Bluestreaks aren’t quite unblemished but just as dangerous.
The “Dawg Pound” in Defiance will play host to Joe Frank’s Archbold squad that enters the weekend with a 15-4 record and eight straight wins Saturday ahead of a Northwest Ohio Athletic League contest on Friday that will surely put the Bluestreaks to the test with a battle of NWOAL unbeatens at Evergreen (18-1, No. 12 D-III).
Archbold has not lost since a three-point setback at home against Delaware Hayes on Jan. 11. In fact, of the Streaks’ four defeats this season, only one has come by more than three points, a 71-45 loss at Ottawa-Glandorf (No. 3 D-III) on Dec. 21.
Boasting wins over D-IV No. 9 Toledo Christian, along with league victories against solid squads like Bryan and Wauseon, Archbold is surely looking for another feather in its cap after garnering the No. 2 seed in the D-III Toledo Central Catholic District on Sunday.
6-1 senior Elijah Zimmerman continues to lead the charge for the Blue and Gold with team highs in points (13.5) and rebounds (6.1) per contest while shooting at a 52 percent clip.
Ethan Hagans, a 6-4 senior, provides length and presence in the paint with guards like Noah Gomez (5-8, Jr.) and Austin Roth (6-1, Jr.) patrolling the perimeter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.