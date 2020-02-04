METAMORA — Evergreen ripped off its 14th straight victory, pulling away to down visiting Pettisville on Monday, 53-43.
Mason Loeffler hit three treys and racked up 28 points for the Vikings (15-1, No. 13 D-III) while Nate Brighton added 15 tallies.
Mitchell Avina’s 18 points and four treys paced Pettisville (11-6).
PETTISVILLE (43) — Avina 18; Zuver 3; St. John 0; Leppelmeier 6; Horning 0; Reiniche 0; Myers 2; King 0; Reynolds 5; G. Jacoby 9; Basselman 0. Totals 16-42 4-6 43.
EVERGREEN (53) - E. Lumbrezer 2; E. Loeffler 6; Brighton 15; Etue 2; M. Loeffler 28; Ruetz 0; Mauk 0; Hudik 0; A. Lumbrezer 0. Totals 21-43 8-10 53.
Three-point goals: Pettisville 7-16 (Avina 4, Leppelmeier 2, Reynolds), Evergreen 3-16 (Loeffler 3). Rebounds: Pettisville 21 (G. Jacoby 6), Evergreen 23. Turnovers: Pettisville 14, Evergreen 12.
Pettisville 13 9 9 12 — 43
Evergreen 20 9 11 13 — 53
Reserves: Evergreen, 39-33.
Edgerton 58, Eastside (Ind.) 50
EDGERTON — An 18-7 third period was the difference for Edgerton as the Bulldogs pulled out a 58-50 win over Eastside (Ind.).
Colin Gary paced the Bulldogs (10-8) with 10 points. Logan Showalter chipped in 13 and Arryn Pahl tossed in 10.
EASTSIDE (50) - Trevino 10; Henderson 4; Johnson 4; Miller 6; Brewer 0; Pfefferkorn 9; Snyder 0; Willard 7; Gardner 0; Fry 10. Totals 17-10-50.
EDGERTON (58) — Blue 0; Cape 8; Pahl 10; Ripke 3; Landel 4; Gary 20; Wolfe 0; Showalter 13. Totals 16-20-58.
Three-point goals: Eastside — Fry 2, Pfefferkorn, Willard. Edgerton — Gary 2, Showalter 2, Cape.
Eastside 16 13 7 14 — 50
Edgerton 14 13 18 13 — 58
Hilltop 59, Monclova Christian 56
WEST UNITY — Hilltop got the monkey off its back, snapping a winless season with a 59-56 win over Monclova Christian.
Jay Garrett poured in 20 points to pace the Cadets (1-15 while Griffin McEwen added 14 and Ian Hoffman 13..
MONCLOVA CHRISTIAN (56) – Darr 2; Life 14; Schliesser 6; Bingham 13; Schaffer 4; Baker 15; M. Meyer 2.
HILLTOP (59) – Funkhouser 8; Garrett 20; McEwen 14; Hoffman 13; Beres 4.
Monclova Christian 12 10 17 17 — 56
Hilltop 15 15 13 16 — 59
Reserves: Hilltop, 46-17.
