METAMORA — Evergreen shook off a 14-8 lead after one period and rolled past 0-20 McComb 72-33 in boys hoops action on Tuesday.
The No. 12 Vikings (18-1) outscored McComb 22-4 in the second quarter and 22-2 in the third to seize control. Nate Brighton paced Evergreen with 22 points while Mason Loeffler hit four treys and netted 20 points. C.J. Houk added 10 tallies.
MCCOMB (33) - Glaser 9; Kreinbrink 6; Sherick 6; Weaver 4; Rider 3; Bryan 3; Dishong 2. Totals 12-54 5-7 33.
EVERGREEN (72) — Brighton 22; M. Loeffler 20; Houk 10; Etue 6; E. Loeffler 5; E. Lumbrezer 5; Hudik 2; Ruetz 2. Totals 26-56 11-18 72.
Three-point goals: McComb 4-22 (Glaser, Kreinbrink, Sherick, Rider), Evergreen 9-27 (M. Loeffler 4, Houk 2, Etue 2, E. Lumbrezer). Rebounds: McComb 25 (Kreinbrink 9), Evergreen 27. Turnovers: McComb 7, Evergreen 5.
McComb 8 4 2 19 — 33
Evergreen 14 22 22 14 — 72
Anthony Wayne 69,
Napoleon 44
NAPOLEON — A 21-8 hole was too much to Napoleon to overcome in Northern Lakes League action against Anthony Wayne, falling 69-44 to the Generals.
Josh Mack made nine shots from the field for the Wildcats (4-16, 1-11 NLL), tallying 19 points as the lone Napoleon player in double figures.
ANTHONY WAYNE (69) — Wyrick 4; Szul 11; Debo 15; Ray 3; Copley 5; Miller 17; Huffman 6; Ruhe 2; Pike 4; Trost 0. Totals 26-5-69.
NAPOLEON (44) — G. Brubaker 0; Hinojosa 0; J. Brubaker 0; Mack 19; Warncke 0; Rosebrook 6; Gerdeman 5; Fraker 6; Willeman 3; Peckinpaugh 3; Tan. Rubinstein 2; Tate Rubinstein 0. Totals 19-2-44.
Three-point goals: Anthony Wayne — Debo 5, Miller 5, Szul, Ray. Napoleon — Rosebrook 2, Willeman, Peckinpaugh.
Anthony Wayne 8 11 13 12 — 44
Napoleon 21 16 20 12 — 69
