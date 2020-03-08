TOLEDO - For the second time in the district tournament, Evergreen coach Jerry Keifer found his Vikings in a precarious position.
Down nine points in the third period and stuck in an extended scoring drought, a senior playmaker came to the rescue.
Mason Loeffler ended the slump with a three-point play, which closed what had been an eight minute, 53 second scoreless run by the Vikings, and it propelled the Vikings past Archbold 42-39 in a Division III boys basketball district final Saturday matinee inside the Sullivan Center at Toledo Central Catholic.
"We've had to make big plays, and for some reason we've made big plays," Evergreen coach Jerry Keifer said on getting the win. "I can't explain it. I wish I could bottle it up for next year."
The district title is the fourth for Evergreen and first since 2007 All four titles (1997, 99, 2007, 20) have come with Keifer at the helm.
"I know every year is different and this one is special and one to remember," said the veteran coach.
While Loeffler's basket ended the run late in the third period, the Vikings didn't reclaim the lead until the three minute mark of the final stanza. Evergreen closed the third with the three-point play and a triple from Nate Brighton to cut what was a 30-21 lead down to 30-27 to start the final period.
"We got physical with them and they turned it over a couple of times,"Keifer said of keeping the Streaks off the scoreboard for the final three minutes of the third period. "The game was called a little different than a typical Friday night."
The lead was at four at 35-31 when Ethan Hagans hit two free throws for the Streaks. It looked bleak for the Vikings, who needed a timeout to avoid a five-second call on the ensuing inbound.
Once play resumed, the Evergreen offense snapped back to life. Getting the ball inside left Loeffler open for a trey, which he made. Brighton connected on both ends of the one-and-one and Loeffler was uncontested for a dunk after an Archbold miss. The rim-rattler put the Vikings up 38-35.
"We laid it all on the line, that's all I can ask as a coach," said Archbold coach Joe Frank. "We've played through adversity this year with some injuries and illness and we cane out here today and fought until the bitter end."
They would not trail the rest of the afternoon.
Hagans came back with an inside step move in the paint, but Evergreen was solid from the stripe. Loeffler was able to connect on a pair, then after Noah Gomez made it a one-point game on his drive to the basket, Brighton closed the door with two more free tosses, the second one hanging in the air above the rim for just a second.
"How big were those free throws at the end," said the Evergreen coach.
Loeffler scored 12 of his game-high 22 points in the opening stanza, with the final three coming on a three-quarter court heave at the horn. it came after an Alex Roth corner triple had cut the Evergreen lead to 13-12.
"Mason Loeffler had an unbelievable game," stated Frank. "He was just in the zone. He hit the one from over half court, which looks pretty big right now. Sometimes you have to just give the other team credit."
Archbold slowed down the Evergreen offense in the second period, outscoring the Vikings 10-5 to take a 22-21 halftime lead.
"That's speaks to the character in these guys," Frank said of the Streaks being able to battle back. "There is no quit in them. We didn't think they would be able to shoot they way they were."
Roth got the second half going with his second make from long range, which started the 8-0 run to begin the second half. It ended on a slick reverse from Trey Theobald on a give-and-go play.
Evergreen (24-1) will see Johnstown-Monroe in a regional semifinal Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. at BGSU. Archbold closes the season at 18-7.
ARCHBOLD (39) - Gomez 14; Al. Roth 6; Zimmerman 6; Hagans 5; Au. Roth 3; Theobald 5. Totals 15-31 4-6 39.
EVERGREEN (42) - Lumbrezer 5; Hauk 2; Etue 0; M. Loeffler 22; E. Loeffler 0; Brighton 13. Totals 14-31 8-9 42.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Gomez 2, Al. Roth 2, Au. Roth. Evergreen - M. Loeffler 5, Brighton. Rebounds: Archbold 19, Evergreen 16. Turnovers: Archbold 9, Evergreen 11.
Archbold 12 10 8 9 - 39
Evergreen 16 5 6 15 - 42
