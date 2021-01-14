Saying the first 10 games of the 2020-21 Defiance boys basketball season has been up-and-down would be apt as the Bulldogs have traded wins and losses over the past four games and followed a 2-0 opening weekend with an 0-2 showing the next.
The 5-5 squad will get a chance to string together back-to-back victories for the first time since Nov. 27-28 on Friday night at the Elida Fieldhouse against 1-8 Elida, following a 53-46 home win against Van Wert on Tuesday.
Defiance will follow up their Friday trip to Allen County with a Saturday home matchup against Fairview.
“It’s been a roller coaster,” admitted Defiance coach Bryn Lehman. “We’re (winning) every other game right now and we’ll see if we can change the trend on Friday.”
A return to consistency is the primary goal as the Bulldogs shot well in a 61-38 road rout of Kenton last Friday before Wauseon’s dominance on the board led to a 57-45 home loss the next night.
The ‘Dogs appeared to not let the Saturday setback carry over into the Van Wert game, as Defiance hit 10-of-14 shots in the first period and led 23-10 after eight minutes before holding off the Cougars for a seven-point final margin.
DEFIANCE AT ELIDA
A series that has had plenty of marquee matchups through the years has somewhat smaller stakes heading into Friday night as Defiance (2-1 WBL) travels to a 1-8 Elida team with a 1-2 league mark.
Defiance leads the all-time series 29-27 but the Battle of the Bulldogs has always been an intriguing one, dating back to matchups in the middle of the last decade that decided the Western Buckeye League title or even in 2018, when Elida won the regular season clash 42-40 in OT but a sub-.500 DHS squad knocked off an 18-4 Elida team 43-40 on a Tyrel Goings buzzer-beater.
“We’ve had some battles going back the last 10-15 years, some of the best games,” said Lehman. “It’s always going to be a grind, it’s always going to be tough. They’re very deliberate ... they’re going to make us work and they really sit down and guard.
“You can throw the records out the window. There’s a lot of people that said this one (vs. Van Wert) wasn’t going to be mcuh of a game but people don’t understand how difficult it is to compete in this league, every single team.”
Elida’s schedule has been tricky to say the least as the Bulldogs faced No. 1 Lima Shawnee in their season opener and a solid Lima Bath team twice, along with WBL title contender Ottawa-Glandorf and non-league contests with Coldwater, Findlay and Delphos St. John’s.
For longtime coach Denny Thompson, the task has been tough. Offensively, the Allen County Bulldogs average 34 points per game on 34 percent shooting and have commited 19.3 turnovers per game.
Senior point guard Tyler Long (5-10) leads the team with 7.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and three assists per game. Senior Aiden Bartels (6-2, forward) adds 7.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg and a team-best nine 3-pointers. Junior Austin Miller (6-0, guard, 4.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Jayden Irons (Jr., 6-2, forward, 6 ppg, 4.1 rpg) and Preston Layman (Sr., 2.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg) round out the Elida starting lineup.
“They’ve got guys that are tremendous one-on-one athletes,” said Lehman of the Bulldogs’ Friday foes. “They’re very deliberate but Denny’s gotten great athletes to buy in. It’ll be a real challenge.”
Sophomore Cayden Zachrich leads Defiance in scoring through 10 games with a 10.5 ppg clip, along with 3.9 rpg, including an 11-point, 10-board showing vs. Van Wert.
Brother CJ Zachrich (6-5, Sr.) adds 9.2 ppg and a team-high 16 3-pointers.
With the glue of the team in guard Bradyn Shaw (7.7 ppg, 3.3 apg, 3.3 rpg, 11 steals), Isaac Schlatter (6.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3 apg, 58 percent shooting), David Jimenez (5.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.5 apg, 19 steals) and Joe Lammers (7.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg, 12 3-pointers) giving good depth throughout, the versatile Bulldogs will hope for continued success in the league landscape.
FAIRVIEW AT DEFIANCE
Saturday’s 4:30 p.m. junior varsity start will bring a county foe to “The Dawg Pound” with a 4-2 Fairview squad sporting three straight wins ahead of a Friday Green Meadows Conference tilt with Edgerton.
Folowoing an extended football playoff run, the Apaches have had some COVID-19-related issues keeping the squad from some continuity. The Apaches took a week break following a case in the program that postponed a Jan. 9 game at Paulding and a Tuesday game with Delphos Jefferson but all arrows point to a weekend slate without a hiccup.
Defiance enters the matchup with 15 wins in the last 16 meetings between the schools. The Bulldogs have won 12 straight heading into Satuday’s contest, the 80th matchup between Fairview and Defiance.
Head coach Bodi Kauffman’s Apaches boast some balanced output of their own, led by 9.8 ppg from starter Caleb Frank (6-2, Sr., 3.7 rpg, 1.8 apg, 2.2 spg).
With Frank, Luke Timbrook (6-0, Sr., 8.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg), Russ Zeedyk (5-11, Sr., 4.7 ppg, 5 rpg, 1.7 apg), Cade Ripke (5-11, Sr., 5.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.2 apg) and Jackson Grine (6-5, Sr., 4.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg) round out the likely starting five for Saturday’s game.
“They’ve got a lot of guys that have a lot of experience,” said Lehman of Saturday’s contest. “Their senior class has played a lot of basketball and coach Kauffman will have them play really, really hard. They’ve been, like Bryan, like Van Wert, they’ve been behind the eight ball with the COVID situation so they haven’t gotten a full slate in but they’re going to battle and compete.
“This is always a big one for them, and it is for us as well. It’s going to be a test and it’s going to be a challenge.”
