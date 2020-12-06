ROSSFORD - While Defiance came out and shot the ball better than they did Friday at Paulding, the result was unfortunately the same as the blue-clad Bulldogs lost at Rossford 53-49 in close non-league Saturday at the new George Wolfe Fieldhouse at Rossford.
The better shooting was evident right from the start, when Defiance came out and made 8 of 10 shots in the opening frame, including five from long range.
"We just played a little bit more loose," Defiance coach Bryn Lehman said of the effort against a Rossford team that is expected to contend for the Northern Buckeye Conference title. "We were thinking a little bit too much last night (Friday against Paulding). We were so much better about taking the smarter shots tonight. Tonight, we were taking the best shot, not the first shot."
The brothers Zachrich - Cayden and CJ - canned back-to-back treys from nearly the same spot on the floor to help Defiance to an early 6-1 lead.
Cayden Zachrich stayed hot the entire opening stanza. He tallied 10 of his game-high 18 points in the opening period, with his baseline bucket putting Defiance ahead 15-8 with 3:25 left in the quarter.
"He has to be in the game," Lehman said of Cayden. "He's been in foul trouble a couple times now and hes to be in for us. He has to quit making silly mistakes where we've got to put him on the bench. Our offense goes as he goes, so he really needs to be a factor the entire game, not just a few quarters."
However, foul trouble showed up again. On the ensuing Rossford possession, he picked up second foul and would have to sit.
"He has to be in the floor," added Lehman. "We're an entirely different ballclub when he's there and when he's not."
Foul trouble plagued Defiance most of the night. The visiting Bulldogs led by 10 by the end of the first quarter, but that lead was trimmed in half quickly inside the second period when CamRon Gaston hit a pair of free throws, then Jake Morrison knocked down his only shot of the night, a triple.
Defiance did enough on offense to stay in front of Rossford, taking a lead of 30-27 into the halftime break.
Rossford took the lead for good in a 7-0 run that covered the final minute of the third period and the first two minutes of the final stanza. Defiance took a 39-36 lead when inside-out ball movement led to an open trey from Bradyn Shaw with 1:22 left in the third. That was answered when Jamari Croom, who led Rossford with 14 points, finished the third with a baseline move then started the fourth with a bucket in the point.
Ben Morrison was able to split a pair of free tosses from line, then Gaston on a run-out finished the outburst with an easy basket. It gave Rossford a 43-39 lead with 5:52 to play.
"They were able to get some runouts," Lehman stated of Rossford'd offense late in the game. "We did a great job of transition defense in the first half. They get a ton of layups and a ton of runouts and we were able to limit that in the first half. When they made their run in the second half, in combination with our poor shot selection, they were able to get long rebounds and run."
Cayden Zachrich, who had been held scoreless since his 10 points in the opening period, did his best to keep Defiance in the game. He traded a pair of baskets for two free throws for Rossford, but it only cut the lead to two points.
In the bonus, Rossford closed the game by going 4 of 7 from the line over the final two minutes.
After starting the game 8 of 10 from the floor, Defiance finished 18 of 43. Rossford was 17 of 28, including a 9 of 13 second half.
Joe Lammers added 10 points for Defiance.
Gavin Dewese, who was trying to dominate the paint over Defiance, finished with 13 for Rossford, including a pair of and-one plays and a reverse lay-up in the third.
Defiance (2-2) will visit Bryan Saturday.
DEFIANCE (49) - Shaw 9; Frederick 0; Jimenez 4; Schlatter 5; Lammers 10; CJ Zachrich 3; Nafziger 0; Cay. Zachrich 18; Black 0. Totals 18-43 5-10 49.
ROSSFORD (53) - B. Morrison 5; Gaston 8; McIlroy 0; Croom 14; Bihn 0; J. Morrison 3; Borojevich 6; Dewese 13; Walker 0. Totals 17-28 16-25 53.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Shaw 3, Cay. Zachrich 2, Schlatter, Lammers, CJ Zachrich. Rossford - Gaston, J. Morrison, Borojevich. Rebounds: Defiance 22, Rossford 21. Turnovers: Defiance 10, Rossford 9.
Defiance 21 9 9 10 - 49
Rossford 11 16 11 15 - 53
Reserves: Rossford, 55-49.
