WAPAKONETA — Plagued by an ice-cold effort from the field in the second half, Defiance dropped a disappointing league matchup at Wapakoneta on Friday, coming up short, 42-38.
Bulldog leading scorer Will Lammers was held to just seven points in the loss for Defiance (13-6, 4-4 WBL) as the Bulldogs’ 19-13 halftime lead was overshadowed by just five points in the third period and a deficit as large as seven points in the fourth quarter.
“Shots just didn’t fall all night. We just didn’t shoot the basketball very well,” said Defiance coach Kirk Lehman of the disappointing defeat, the Bulldogs second in three games after a seven-game win streak. “We just couldn’t get them to fall. For whatever reason, we couldn’t make shots and then I think we started pressing a little bit.”
Despite a 9-of-23 shooting effort in the first half, a 19-13 advantage was on the board for the Bulldogs, aided by six offensive rebounds and 10 points from Tyrel Goings in the half.
“We started giving up some layups in the first half and that allowed them to stay in it, even though we only gave up 13,” added Lehman. “Give them a lot of credit, they played very intelligently, very tough and very strong.”
Goings finished with a game-high 19 but it wasn’t enough as the only Defiance player in double figures.
Meanwhile, Wapakoneta (7-11, 3-5 WBL) clawed its way back into things, spurred by three second-half 3-pointers from Trey Ware and clutch free-throw shooting in the game’s late goings.
The Redskins hit 13-of-16 free throws in the fourth quarter alone and 14-of-18 from the field. Senior Reed Merricle, held scoreless for much of the game, hit all six attempts from the charity stripe while teammate Noah Ambos had four makes at the line.
Lammers finished with seven points for Defiance while Caden Kline added six.
Ware’s 14 points and four treys paced Wapak. Ambos added 12.
Defiance will try to bounce back tonight against Archbold (15-5) in a tilt at “The Dawg Pound” tonight, the first of three straight road games to conclude the regular season.
“It’ll test who we are,” said Lehman of the matchup with the Streaks. “I think our guys are a group that’s fought hard all season long. Archbold’s a good team and it’ll be a test for us.”
DEFIANCE (38) — Hutcheson 0; Vander Horst 3; Kline 6; Goings 19; Lammers 7; Shaw 0; Zachrich 3; Moats 0. Totals 15-49 5-9 38.
WAPAKONETA (42) — Ambos 12; Merricle 6; Goulet 2; G. Siefring 5; Ware 14; Debell 1; K. Siefring 2. Totals 12-31 14-18 42.
Three-point goals: Defiance — Vander Horst, Lammers, Zachrich. Wapakoneta — Ware 4. Rebounds: Defiance 28, Wapakoneta 25. Turnovers: Defiance 8, Wapakoneta 11.
Defiance 8 11 5 14 — 38
Wapakoneta 8 5 13 16 — 42
Reserves: Defiance, 52-32.
