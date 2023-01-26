Though Defiance will have one of the highest-profile games of the season on Saturday, the state-ranked Bulldogs will have one main focus heading into this weekend’s Friday-Saturday doubleheader of games: stay perfect in the WBL.
Defiance (14-1, No. 6 Division II) will put its 12-game win streak and five-game WBL win streak this season on the line on its home floor Friday with 2-10 Lima Bath (1-4 WBL) in town before trekking to Hancock County on Saturday to tangle with the 15-0 Liberty-Benton Eagles (No. 7 Division III).
“I think it will be really good for us,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman of the marquee weekend. “We’re definitely not looking past Friday, though. My mindset has always been one game at a time. I don’t look past anyone. It’s a massive step towards a goal the guys have of a league championship.”
Defiance’s Friday league clash will be a 6 p.m. JV tipoff while the matchup with L-B will see junior varsity action begin an hour earlier.
LIMA BATH AT DEFIANCE
Defiance, along with No. 5 Ottawa-Glandorf, is one of two remaining WBL unbeatens, both sitting two games clear of third-place Wapakoneta, St. Marys and Celina.
With the two leaders’ game in Ottawa slated for Feb. 10, two league contests remain before the showdown and the first for Defiance comes against an extremely young Bath team.
The Wildcats enter Friday’s tilt with a 2-10 record and a narrow 57-55 loss to Lima Perry on Tuesday. Under second-year head coach Sean Powell, who led Botkins to the Division IV state championship two seasons ago, Bath has been competitive with four single-digit defeats but has taken its lumps.
The Wildcats graduated seven seniors from last year and start four sophomores and a senior with a pair of freshmen also seeing varsity time.
“They’re super athletic and they attack really well,” explained Lehman of Friday’s foe. “Just like Elida, they’re very aggressive and young … they’re taking some licks right now but they’re going to get there.”
The Wildcats are led by brothers Drake and Cole Craddock. The sophomore guards average 13 and 11 points per game, respectively, and one or the other have been the leading scorer in 10 of the team’s 12 games this season.
5-10 sophomore forward Jaxon Foster adds 8.9 ppg and serves as a threat from long range with over 25 3-pointers made this season. 6-0 sophomore Zavier Tickle (5.6 ppg) aids in the starting lineup along with the program’s lone senior, guard Mitch Barr (3.3 ppg).
“They don’t have a true postman, Foster’s their center but he’s also their best 3-points hooter and rebounds well and pushes in transition. They’re a real five-out offense with an eight-man rotation,” said Lehamn. “It’s going to be really good for guys like Isaac (Schlatter) and Cayden (Zachrich) and Kahlil (Ligon) and Tyler (Frederick) to guard the perimeter and not just camp inside.”
The Bulldogs have found a true stride in recent weeks, out-scoring their last five opponents by an average of 30.2 ppg. Along with a smothering defense allowing 42.7 points per game and allowing more than 50 points twice in regulation all year, an efficient offense helps the cause for Defiance with 16.1 assists per game on 21.6 made field goals.
In a lopsided 80-45 win over Elida on Friday that saw Defiance shoot 54 percent from the field (32-of-59) and splash half of their 30 3-point attempts, Cayden Zachrich led the Bulldogs with 23 points and five rebounds. Meanwhile, senior guard Bradyn Shaw added 22 points, six assists and a pair of steals while both players nailed four longballs.
Junior Antonio Lopez hit all three of his long range heaves, finishing with 13 points, three rebounds and two steals in just 12 minutes of action.
Zachrich (19 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 1.7 apg, 23 3-pointers, 51.5 percent field goals) and Shaw (18.9 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 30 3-pointers) continue to propel the Bulldog offense, but balance in its supporting cast has been key. Isaac Schlatter has 19 3-pointers to his credit this year while averaging 6.9 points and 3.7 rebounds a game.
Fellow seniors David Jimenez (3.4 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.7 apg), Frederick (3.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 1.5 apg) and Aidan Kiessling (2.3 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.4 apg) bring more depth while Ligon, a sophomore, has tallied 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds a game.
“I think the more variations and styles we see prior to the tournament can only help us,” said Lehman. “Elida ran a bunch of zones against us and the more zones, the more triangle-and-two, box-and-one’s that teams have been running will only prepare us better. Our guys are veterans, they’ve done it before, but it helps with their awareness.”
Defiance has won 41 of the 58 all-time meetings with the Wildcats, including a 40-28 drubbing last year that saw the Bulldogs never trail.
DEFIANCE AT LIBERTY-BENTON
For the first time since the 2015-2016 regular-season finale against then-Division III No. 1 Lima Central Catholic, Defiance will enter a game against a state-ranked opponent with a ranking of their own.
The Bulldogs stayed at the No. 6 spot in D-II in the second state poll released on Monday while Liberty-Benton garnered two first-place votes and was seventh in Division III.
The two teams will meet for the fifth time ever on Saturday in Findlay as the 15-0 Eagles look to add to their resume against a red-hot DHS squad.
Defiance is ranked seventh in all of Division II in the MartinRPI formula while L-B is ninth in Division III.
“They’ve got a lot of playmakers and they shoot really well from three,” said Lehman of the unbeaten Saturday foe. “We’re familiar enough with the Doolittle and Conaway kids as returning guys for them, and those two have risen to the occasion.”
6-3 senior Cason Doolittle leads the Eagles with 15 points and 3.5 assists per game while nabbing 5.4 rebounds a night and shooting 59.1 percent (75-of-127) from the field and 77.8 percent (70-of-90) from the free throw line.
6-5 junior Carson Conaway is a power in the paint with 13.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game along with 2.7 assists a night and 19 makes from long range at a 34.8 percent clip.
Senior guards and brothers Lincoln (9.8 ppg, 37 3-pointers) and Kam Garlock (3.5 apg, 1.7 spg, 78.9 percent free throws) provide solid shooting strokes for L-B, along with 6-2 junior Reid Thomas and 6-3 sophomore Jake Gerken (13 blocks) serving as paint pillars.
The Eagles are helmed by first-year head coach Doug Whiteman, who has some familiarity with Defiance having served for 10 years as an assistant at Toledo St. John’s, including a 52-33 win at Defiance with the Titans on Dec. 19, 2020. Whiteman takes over after the retirement of Ben Gerken (114-75) after eight years as head coach and 30 years with the program.
L-B has proven to be the class of the Blanchard Valley Conference, boasting the top scoring defense in the league (36.3 ppg), the third-highest offense (57.2 ppg), the least turnovers per game (8.9) and most blocks per game (5.6) this year. The schedule does turn up down the stretch for the Eagles, as their first 15 opponents have a 98-130 combined record but the final seven (including Defiance) are a combined 52-31.
Last season, Defiance stifled the Eagles 47-37 at ‘The Dawg Pound,’ holding L-B to 12-of-43 shooting and 3-of-22 in the second half. Shaw and Zachrich each had 15 points in the win while Frederick tallied four points, 10 rebounds and six blocks.
