Defiance and Napoleon have met on the hardwood 170 times over the programs’ long and storied boys hoops histories, spanning multiple school buildings and gymnasiums, dozens of coaches and hundreds of players donning different shades of blue.
Meeting No. 171 on Saturday night at “The Grand Canyon” in Napoleon will still keep that same fervor from decades past as the 4-3 Bulldogs of Defiance will take on the host Wildcats (2-6).
“It’s a special competitive rivalry,” said first-year Napoleon coach Chad Bostelman, a 1,000-point scorer and all-Ohioan during his playing career with the Wildcats before graduating in 2000. “I remember being a player myself and going up against Defiance. It’s definitely something that goes way back and people in both communities take pride in their school.”
Both teams had a sour end to their 2019 schedules, with Defiance taking a tough 61-42 result at Findlay while Napoleon came up just short to Liberty Center in a 64-60 heartbreaker in the championship game of the Henry County Classic.
The calendar has changed over, however, and both sides are looking for a positive uptick in 2020.
The main contrast comes in terms of experience, both in coaching and in the players on the court. Napoleon mentor Chad Bostelman will guide the Wildcats in his first taste of the rivalry as head coach while Defiance skipper Kirk Lehman will match up against the Wildcats for the 17th time in the regular season.
“A Defiance-Napoleon game will turn the heads, regardless of the time of year it’s in or even back when it was twice in a season,” said Lehman, who has guided Defiance to victories in nine of the last 10 meetings with Napoleon, including last year’s 54-50 thriller.
In that wild Bulldog victory at Defiance last season, Defiance fell into a 20-6 hole after one quarter that swelled to 30-12 with four minutes left until halftime. Then the Bulldogs hit seven of their last nine shots and stormed back to cut it to three at the half before taking the lead for good with a 14-4 third-quarter advantage.
Defiance will look to shake off the blues of back-to-back losses to powerful Lima Shawnee and Findlay following a 4-1 start to the season.
On the court, Defiance’s top two scorers are returners in seniors Will Lammers (12.1 ppg, 3 rpg, 11 3-pointers) and Tyrel Goings (11.1 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 56.5 field goal percentage). With senior Caden Kline (4.9 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 3.9 apg) providing a presence inside and senior guard Jack Vander Horst (5.4 ppg, eight 3-pointers) helping hold things down on the perimeter with senior Jacob Hutcheson (4.9 ppg, 3.4 apg), the Bulldogs will rely on some experience against a Napoleon squad replacing six graduated players.
“We’re still definitely a work in progress,” said Bostelman. “We’re still developing and getting guys back from injury and we’re starting to get to full strength now.”
A rugged schedule has left Napoleon battle-tested to be sure, with the team’s six losses coming to schools with a combined 34-8 record ahead of tonight’s matchup with NLL foe Sylvania Northview.
The lineup for Napoleon, while not flashy in its scoring numbers, is balanced with 6-2 senior Landon Willeman’s 8.9 points leading the way. Shooting and scoring have been struggles for the Wildcats early on with only 5-11 junior Jarrett Gerdeman’s 7.4 ppg and 6-3 junior forward Isaac Fraker’s 6.9 ppg marking the only scorers averaging more than six points a night.
The balanced scoring did provide an uptick in the Cats’ loss to LC on Saturday, as Landon Willeman (15 points), 6-4 sophomore Josh Mack (14) and Fraker (10) reached double figures while 6-0 junior Zack Rosebrook and Gerdeman added nine and eight points, respectively.
What the Wildcats have lacked offensively, they’ve made up for in defensive intensity, according to both coaches.
“They play really hard on the defensive end like a typical Napoleon team,” noted Lehman. “They’re finding their way on the offensive end like a lot of us are. It’s going to be crucial for us to match that intensity.”
Added Bostelman: “When we’re playing hard, we can be a very good defensive team and cause some problems and turnovers and things like that. When we’re playing at our best defensively, we can be an elite defensive team.”
The Bulldogs lead the series 97-73 all-time.
