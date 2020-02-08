A stunning rally came up just short for Defiance Friday night, as the Bulldogs stormed back from a 33-20 halftime deficit to make it a one-point game in the fourth before ultimately falling to visiting Ottawa-Glandorf, 57-50.
A miserable second quarter (3-of-12 shooting, four turnovers) dug a hole for Defiance (12-5, 4-3 WBL) but thanks to the hot shooting of senior Will Lammers in the second half and a stingy defensive effort, the Bulldogs gave the fourth-ranked Titans (17-1, 6-1 WBL) one of their toughest tests of the season with the near-comeback.
“I thought it had a great intensity to it tonight, two pretty good teams in my opinion,” said Defiance coach Kirk Lehman, who saw his Bulldogs’ seven-game win streak snapped with the loss. “I was really proud of our guys the way they bounced back. We had a tough second quarter and we could have called it quits and we fought back and cut it to one.
“We just didn’t quite make enough plays. They’re a tough team to defend because they can go inside-out and their bigs are really good and can rebound the basketball. I thought we fought our tails off and I couldn’t be prouder of our guys.”
The first half saw runs of 9-2 from the Titans to start the contest and 10-2 from Defiance to take a lead on a CJ Zachrich trey with two minutes to go in the first. Tied at 14 after the first quarter, things got away from the Bulldogs, thanks to a 15-2 run from O-G. That game-changing run was aided by 10 points from 6-7 senior Ben Westrick inside, along with buckets from Parker Schomaeker, Jarrod Beach and Owen Nichols and a whopping six offensive boards to blow things open and put O-G up by 13 at the half.
Coming out from the halftime break, however, Defiance still found it had plenty of fight left in it.
Lammers, Defiance’s leading scorer at 14.9 ppg through 16 games, had managed just seven points over the first two periods. The DHS senior quickly gave the Bulldog faithful hope with a three treys in his first four shots from the field to keep the Bulldogs in it, the last triple cutting the lead to 35-29 midway through the period.
With 28.7 left in the quarter, Lammers struck again, following a Tyrel Goings bucket and Titan turnover with a pair of free throws to keep Defiance within two possessions entering the final eight minutes.
That fourth quarter was where the magic began for the Bulldogs, which hit their first four shots from the field. A Zachrich trey was followed with back-to-back triples from Lammers and a jumper from Goings to cut the lead to 46-44 with three minutes to go.
“I told the guys afterwards, at the beginning of the season, I don’t know if we had that same fight that we have now,” noted Lehman. “That game could have gotten away from us earlier in the season. I’m so proud of their fight and how they clawed and it’s a team that really competes. That’s great to see.”
The Titans, having played on plenty a big stage, weren’t rattled, however, as junior sniper Brennan Blevins hit a clutch corner 3-pointer following a DHS miss and put O-G back up by five.
The home crowd still had plenty to cheer for, as a Goings miss was rebounded by Westrick but then ripped away by Goings and dumped in the bucket for a 49-46 ballgame with 1:54 left.
With Defiance electing to foul and help decide things from the free throw line, senior Ethan Alt came up and hit the front end of a one-and-one chance to put O-G up 50-46. His second freebie clanked off iron but Westrick leaped in for the offensive board and a put-back to push the margin back up to six.
Defiance got as close as four with 31.7 seconds to go but the Titans finished the period 6-of-8 from the line to salt away their 16th win in 17 tries.
“Give Defiance credit, they made a ton of plays out there but you know, our guys did as well,” said O-G mentor Tyson McGlaughlin, whose Titans will host Bryan tonight with a 5 p.m. JV tipoff. “Brennan Blevins hit a big three in the corner, Parker Schomaeker hit another and then Ben with the offensive rebound. To win games in the WBL on the road, you’ve got to be able to make plays like that.”
The late stretch from the Titans overshadowed a 26-point night from Lammers, which included six makes from long distance.
“He’s got a lot of help, people screening for him and good passes and it takes everybody but he was tremendous in that quarter and hit some really big shots for us,” said Lehman of the senior scorer. “Our guys moved the basketball a lot better. I’m just very, very proud of our effort.
“The last month and a half, they’ve worked their tails off and I feel like they really held ourselves accountable in that third quarter and fought and dug and got us back in it.”
Tyrel Goings added 14 points and seven rebounds in the game for Defiance while Zachrich finished with eight tallies.
Westrick neared a double-double with 17 points and seven boards for the Titans while Schomaeker, Blevins and 6-7 junior Owen Nichols each scored 10 points.
Defiance will return to the hardwood tonight for a home clash with Division I Toledo Whitmer ahead of next week’s weekend twinbill at Wapakoneta on Valentine’s Day and at home on Feb. 15 against Archbold.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (57) - Beach 5; Schomaeker 10; Blevins 10; Alt 3; Dean 0; Nichols 10; Westrick 17; Rieman 2. Totals 22-45 8-14 57.
DEFIANCE (50) — Shaw 0; Vander Horst 0; Hutcheson 0; Zachrich 8; Goings 14; Moats 0; Kline 2; Lammers 26. Totals 18-45 4-5 50.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf 4-15 (Blevins 2, Schomaeker, Beach), Defiance 8-17 (Lammers 6, Zachrich 2). Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 29 (Westrick 7), Defiance 21 (Goings 7). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 9, Defiance 11.
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 19 6 18 — 57
Defiance 14 6 13 17 — 50
Reserves: Ottawa-Glandorf, 51-46.
