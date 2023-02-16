Defiance will cap off an already memorable regular season with contests this weekend against Wapakoneta and Lima Central Catholic as the Bulldogs conclude a year with the most regular-season victories in six years and the chance to eclipse the 20-win mark for the first time since the 2014-15 state championship season.
Though their Western Buckeye League title hopes took a major dent with a 65-62 loss at Ottawa-Glandorf, the No. 9 Bulldogs (17-3, 7-1 WBL) have the chance to enter the Division II postseason with a pair of key wins against solid programs while also possibly closing out a perfect 10-0 record on its home floor this year.
The loss to O-G was softened by a dominant 75-38 rout of Lima Bath Saturday that saw Defiance race out to a 24-0 first-quarter lead and earn senior Cayden Zachrich his 1,000th career point.
“It was big to beat Bath on Saturday, it’s a WBL game so it’s always a big deal,” said DHS coach Bryn Lehman, whose squad will get a break from Saturday’s matchup vs. LCC to a Friday night sectional final against either Celina or Lima Bath at Paulding. “We didn’t dwell on Friday night, we came out and we were ready to play.
“This week is going to keep us engaged. Both teams are very dangerous. Wapak defends as well as anyone … LCC plays everybody tough and they beat L-B on Tuesday and only three teams have done that.”
WAPAKONETA AT DEFIANCE
Though Defiance needs an upset win by Kenton over O-G Friday to keep WBL title hopes alive, the Bulldogs have their focus squarely set on a physical and improving Wapakoneta team to round out the league slate as the 12-9 Redskins look to finish their campaign out strong.
Wapak enters Friday’s league finale having won seven of their last eight games. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the Red and White have won nine of 12 with their only losses coming to Marion Local, Kalida and Jackson Center — three teams with a 55-9 combined record.
Under third-year head coach Trey Elchert, the Redskins make their bones on the defensive end, holding opponents to 45.3 ppg while scoring 42.9 per contest.
Outside of the obvious common opponents through league play, Defiance and Wapakoneta both faced Olentangy and Liberty-Benton out of conference. Defiance won both of those contests while Wapak dropped theirs.
“It’s the seniors’ last home game, they’ve meant so much to this program and I’m sure it’ll be emotional,” said Lehman of Friday’s league capper. I know it means a lot to them and they’ve meant a lot to this coaching staff, to this community. They’ve done a great job of keeping focus all season long and haven’t let other things get in the way of that.”
Junior guard Zac Niekamp leads the way for Wapak with 13.5 points and two assists per game while shooting 36 percent from long range. Junior guard Cash Schadle is shooting at a 43 percent clip from deep while 6-1 junior forward Nate Matzger adds six rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest.
Outside of the perimeter trio, Defiance’s post players will face a test with 6-5 senior Jackson Courter (10.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2 apg, 34 percent 3-pointers) and 6-7 senior center Deacon Retterer (4 rpg) in the paint.
To combat that, the Bulldogs will look for more of their consistent play, led by Zachrich (20.6 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 56 percent field goals, 34-82 3-pointers, 41.5 percent) and senior guard Bradyn Shaw (18.4 ppg, 3.4 apg, 3.2 rpg, 39 3-pointers).
The surrounding cast has been solid throughout the season with Isaac Schlatter (6.4 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg, 20 3-pointers), David Jimenez (3.9 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 2.8 apg), Aidan Kiessling (2.5 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.5 apg), Tyler Frederick (2.7 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.3 apg), Kahlil Ligon (3 ppg, 1.8 rpg), Javin Saldana (1.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 20 steals), Xavier Irvin (2.3 ppg, 1.1 rpg) and Antonio Lopez (1.6 ppg, 1.1 rpg) providing a wealth of depth.
After Zachrich became the newest member of the 1,000-point club, Shaw is poised to join the crew as well with 929 career points through 20 games this year.
Defiance leads the all-time series 50-28.
DEFIANCE AT LIMA CC
In a series featuring 35 meetings, Defiance will look to finish its season on a high note against a battle-tested Lima Central Catholic team (8-11) that earned a solid win already this week.
The Bulldogs dispatched the Thunderbirds 60-53 at ‘The Dawg Pound’ last year, though they coughed up a 47-37 lead through three quarters to trail with four minutes left before righting the ship. The last time Defiance played at Monsignor Herr Gymnasium, the Bulldogs rallied from a 14-point second-half deficit to beat the T-Birds 53-50.
LCC enters Saturday’s finale having lost five of its last eight but the five losses are to teams with an 82-22 combined record (Lima Senior, Wapakoneta, Jackson Center, Crestview, Ottoville). With the team rounding into form following a long football playoff run and injuries throughout the season, the Thunderbirds earned a shot in the arm with a 48-44 win over Liberty-Benton for their third win in four games and will get another test against 16-5 Arlington on Friday.
“We know we’re going to get their best shot,” said Lehman. “It’s going to be a good tournament atmosphere. I don’t anticipate a blowout in either game, it’s not going to be easy no matter which game it is.”
Following an outstanding season as the LCC quarterback, 6-2 junior forward Carson Parker also leads the T-Birds on the hardwood with 15.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and two assists and steals per game, having netted double digits in 17 of 19 games this season.
Freshman Willie Foster Jr., brother of former LCC standout DeMarr Foster, has battled injuries through the season but has averaged 9.1 ppg and 2.1 apg with a dozen 3-pointers. 6-5 junior Billy Bourk is a double-double threat in the paint, averaging 7.3 points and 6.5 rebounds a night while also shooting well from the charity stripe (30-of-35). Junior Parker Judy (6.4 ppg), 5-8 sophomore Matthew Quatman (8.1 ppg, 11 3-pointers) and 6-0 senior Michael Taflinger (2.8 ppg, 12 3-pointers) provide some scoring depth for LCC, currently in its 13th year under head coach Frank Kill, a Defiance College graduate.
Parker had 22 points and six boards in the meeting with Defiance last season while Bourk added 11 points and six boards. Zachrich led the Bulldogs with a 23-point, eight-rebound showing.
The junior varsity tipoff for Saturday’s contest will be at 3 p.m. in Lima.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.