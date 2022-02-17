Defiance boys basketball will look to enter the postseason on a positive note as the Bulldogs will take a 13-6 mark into the final weekend of the regular season against a pair of opponents with recent win streaks.
The Bulldogs (13-6, 6-2 WBL) can earn their best finish in Western Buckeye League play since three straight 8-1 finishes from 2013-16 with a victory on the road at Wapakoneta (15-6, 5-3 WBL) Friday before hosting 10-9 Lima Central Catholic on Saturday in the final home game of the year.
“I think our guys will be amped up and willing to prove they’re the second-best team in the WBL if not the best,” said Lehman of the weekend double-dip after a disappointing 58-47 home loss to Ottawa-Glandorf on Friday that prevented the Bulldogs from earning a shot of the WBL title. “We’ve still got a lot to play for … I think we’ve regrouped and are ready to get after it.”
DEFIANCE AT WAPAKONETA
In a very similar run as Defiance, Wapakoneta has put together an improvement from year one under a young coach as the Redskins have accrued a 15-6 mark under second-year coach Trey Elchert.
Wapak had won 10 straight games prior to a 36-30 loss to Marion Local on Tuesday evening, shaking off a 5-5 start to the season. The Redskins’ campaign has earned them the No. 3 seed in the Division II Ohio Northern District behind top-seeded Defiance and St. Marys and, depending on results, could mean a rematch in two weeks’ time.
Wapak will face the winner of Lima Shawnee and Bryan in a sectional final at Paulding with the winner facing either Defiance, Napoleon or Elida in the district semifinals.
Before any potential second meeting, the impetus is to finish the regular season strong for Defiance, which has lost two of three with late collapses after a seven-game win streak in January.
“We need to find a way to deal with some of those tough losses,” said Lehman. “We’ve proven we can play with some of the best teams in northwest Ohio, but we need to finish the job.”
Wapak’s lineup features a mix of size and experience, led by 6-0 senior guard Kaden Siefring. The Redskin veteran averages a team-high 15 points per contest while shooting 63 percent inside the arc.
Juniors Zach Rogers (5-11, 7 ppg, 1.5 apg) and Grant Bauer (6-1, 6.5 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.5 apg, 2 spg) join Siefring in the lineup, along with 6-3 senior forward John Buchanan ((3 ppg, 3 rpg).
6-5 junior Jackson Courter provides a challenge as the Redskins’ sixth man, averaging seven points per game but shooting 45 percent from outside the arc.
“Trey’s done a really good job of having guys buy into their roles,” said Lehman of what Wapak will bring to the table in its regular season finale. “They don’t take many bad shots, they’re really efficient from two and from three. They’ve got shooters all over the place but they can be really deliberate at times, they’ll weave and get into their four corners and just look for gaps to attack. They play so hard defensively so they use offense as a breather sometimes.”
The Bulldogs have seen what it takes to battle back against Wapak as Defiance fell behind 19-5 in the first half in last season’s meeting before rallying back to take its first lead with 43 seconds left and earning a 46-39 league victory.
This season’s leading scorers Cayden Zachrich and Bradyn Shaw led the Bulldogs with 14 points each in the comeback win and will be relied on again in this season’s road tilt.
Defiance has seen fourth-quarter struggles recently with a nine-point lead coughed up in a 49-44 loss to Toledo Whitmer and a narrow fourth-quarter lead on Ottawa-Glandorf derailed by turnovers.
Zachrich continues to lead the Bulldogs with 14.9 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest while shooting a team-best 43 percent (30-of-70) from long range and 72 percent (23-of-32) from the free throw line.
Shaw tallied a dozen points against O-G Friday and averages 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists on the season with 28 makes from long range.
Tyler Frederick (3.3 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.5 spg, 61 percent field goals), David Jimenez (5.6 pg, 2.7 rpg, 2.6 apg, 53 percent field goals), Isaac Schlatter (6.2 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.6 apg, 21 3-pointers) round out the starting lineup with Shaw and Zachrich while Aidan Kiessling (3.7 ppg, 1.6 apg, 17 3-pointers), Antonio Lopez (1.7 ppg, 10 points vs. O-G), Joe Lammers (3 ppg, 1.1 rpg) and Nick Mitchell (1.8 ppg, 0.9 rpg) round out the main rotation.
Defiance leads the all-time series between the two schools 48-28, though just 7-6 over the last 10 seasons.
LIMA CC AT DEFIANCE
The final home game for Lammers, Mitchell and Mark Jordan (0.6 ppg, seven games) in Defiance uniforms will come against the Thunderbirds of Lima Central Catholic as the 10-9 T-Birds and 12th-year head coach Frank Kill have navigated injuries and a tough independent schedule to a winning record heading into the final weekend.
A series recently renewed in 2016 has seen the teams split the past six meetings as Defiance rallied from 14 down in the second half to defeat the Thunderbirds in Lima 53-50 last season, led by four players in double figures.
LCC saw a three-game win streak snapped by Liberty-Benton 60-54 on Tuesday and will take on Arlington on Friday night before facing the Bulldogs.
Though not quite at the caliber of the state championship squads of 2014 and 2016, Kill’s squad this season has some talented weapons, led by leading scorer Evan Unruh. The 6-0 guard, who started his career at Elida, leads the team with 12.8 points and 3.2 assists per contest while nailing 35 3-pointers (28.7 percent) on the year.
Unruh was especially deadly against Defiance with seven longballs and 26 points to stake out the early lead against the Bulldogs. 6-4 sophomore forward Carson Parker is right behind with 11.3 points per contest and 5.6 rebounds while fellow sophomore Billy Bourk has been a double-double threat at 6-4 with eight points and 8.3 rebounds a night.
“They’re really good one on one, they’ve got a lot of guys that can isolate and make things happen,” said Lehman. “Evan Unruh lit us up last year, he’ll be a handful, the Parker kid as well. They haven’t really been at full strength this year but they’ve battled a really good Lima Senior team and beaten some solid teams.”
6-3 senior Meshaud Moore (4.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg), senior guard Seth Mikesell (5.8 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 16 3-pointers) and 6-1 senior Traves Hoyle Jr. (2.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg) also join the rotation. The absence of sophomore standout DeMarr Foster (7.5 ppg) will be felt as the wing has not played since LCC’s win over Lima Perry on Jan. 8, having tallied four straight double-digit scoring efforts to that point.
Saturday’s contest, the 34th meeting all-time between the schools, will see a 4:30 p.m. junior varsity tipoff.
“It’s going to be a great night, guys like Mark and Joe and Nick deserve to be honored for the time they’ve put in,” added Lehman. “They’ve got three unique Defiance basketball careers but they’re part of the Defiance basketball family and it’ll be nice to recognize them and support them because they’ve put in a lot of time the last few years.”
