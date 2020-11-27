In his first game as Defiance boys basketball head coach, Bryn Lehman couldn’t have asked much more from his young team Friday in their season opener against Division I Findlay.
The Bulldogs crashed the boards, forced turnovers, played with tenacity and were clutch from the free throw line – all ingredients to a 51-41 victory at “The Dawg Pound” for Lehman’s first career victory.
“Top to bottom, every single person contributed and that’s what we need to find,” said Lehman, as his young roster overcame a size advantage and opened the season with a double-digit triumph. “We need to bring that little swagger back that we had 10, 15 year straight where we weren’t afraid of the opposing teams, we weren’t afraid to look somebody in the eye and be aggressive and go at them.”
Even after Findlay rattled off six of the game’s first eight points, the Bulldogs battled throughout the contest and never trailed by more than five points at any point in the night before going ahead to stay in the fourth quarter.
That fourth period, which started with Findlay up 29-28, saw Defiance hit 14 of 16 shots from the charity stripe as sophomore point guard Bradyn Shaw scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter at the free throw line to put the game away.
“He’s a gamer,” lauded Lehman of his floor general, who finished with 10 points and six boards in his first varsity start. “You don’t get much more than that kid caring about winning. The great thing is he’s only a sophomore and he’s only going to get hungrier and he’s oinly going to get better. We had a lot of guys contribute in that regard.”
Of the seven DHS players to see the floor on Friday, every single player scored at least four points. Of those seven, five were sophomores who saw little or no varsity time a season ago.
The Bulldogs competed throughout the first period, tying things up at 11-11 with just under two minutes to go on a layup from Joe Lammers before a jumper by Findlay senior standout A.J. Adams with a minute left sent the Trojans into the second stanza up 13-11. A jumper from Adams at the 5:41 mark of the second period again gave the Trojans an advantage at 17-13 but the Bulldogs countered on a layup by sophomore Tyler Frederick and a layup and free throw from Lammers to take an 18-17 advantage.
Findlay junior guard Max Roth answered back with an old-fashioned three-point play of his own to put Findlay back up 20-18 and from essentially that point on, scoring came at a premium over the next two quarters. The Bulldogs and Trojans combined to shoot 14-of-62 from the field in the second and third quarters, as Defiance narrowly outscored Findlay 17-16 in that span.
Against a DHS roster getting most of its first real varsity action outside of Shaw and senior wing C.J. Zachrich, Findlay earned its fair share of open looks due to missed rotations from the Bulldogs. Most of the Trojans’ open looks did not fall, however, much to head coach Jim Rucki’s chagrin.
“Not much went right for us tonight,” lamented the veteran Findlay mentor. “We didn’t do very much, we had some point blank opportunities, just not much worked. (Deifance) did a really good job and made shot, played hard and we didn’t rebound very well.
“Those are the kind of nights where you usually have a decent offensive rebounding night ... we didn’t offensive rebound very well so we’ve got a ways to go. We’re not as good as people told us we were.”
C.J. Zachrich, who struggled at times in the first half, came up big late in the third period for Defiance with a corner 3-pointer that cut Findlay’s lead to 29-28 with eight seconds left in the quarter. The 6-5 senior wing then carried that over into the fourth period.
Following a reverse layup by Adams to start the period, Zachrich scored on a layup and a 3-pointer as part of an 6-0 run that gave the Bulldogs a 34-31 advantage with 5:14 left in regulation. The Trojans countered and tied things up but sophomore Cayden Zachrich converted a turnaround jumper to put Defiance back up 36-34.
Findlay never regained the lead from there as the Bulldogs ratcheted up the intensity by forcing three turnovers down the stretch and nabbing five offensive rebounds in the game’s final three minutes to snuff out the threat.
On the offensive side, Shaw went to the line on five different trips and hit 9-of-10 freebies. Coupled with a 4-for-4 showing from Tyler Frederick and a bucket from sophomore Isaac Schlatter, Defiance closed the book on the first career win for their new coach.
“We’re just so much more balanced this year than we’ve been the lst few years,” explained Lehman. “We don’t have to key in on one guy and I think that made us an easier guard last year ... We were able to hang in it but that’s because of effort in our defense, my goodness we just made plays defensively. I think we frustrated some of their better players, not giving them easy looks.
“We’ve said it all along, we’re inexperienced but we’re basketball-savvy. They know how to play the game and the scary thing is they’re sophomores and they’ve got a lot to learn. They really, really have to clean some things up and we have to get better but I said it about Bradyn and I’ll say it about every single guy on this team: they’re gamers. They want to compete and that’s good to see guys that want to compete against the best.”
Shaw paced the Bulldogs with 10 markers while Cayden Zachrich tallied nine points and C.J. Zachrich and Lammers each netted eight. Adams’ 15 points led all scorers for Findlay, with Max Roth adding 13. 6-0 sophomores David Jimenez and Isaac Schlatter put together some unsung efforts, combining for 10 points and 12 rebounds to help power the Bulldog effort.
Defiance will return to action Saturday night at Liberty-Benton while Findlay will host Springfield.
FINDLAY (41) — J. Roth 0; Ross 3; M. Roth 13; Strzempka 2; Adams 15; Mackrancy 8; Weirauch 0. Totals 16-45 6-9 41.
DEFIANCE (51) — Shaw 10; Frederick 6; Jimenez 4; Schlatter 6; Lammers 8; C.J. Zachrich 8; Cay. Zachrich 9. Totals 16-48 15-17 51
Three-point goals: Findlay 3-15 (Mackrancy 2, M. Roth), Defiance 4-16 (C.J. Zachrich 2, Cay. Zachrich, Lammers). Rebounds: Findlay 27 (Mackrancy 6), Defiance 34 (Schlatter 7). Turnovers: Findlay 13, Defiance 11
Findlay 13 9 7 12 — 41
Defiance 11 9 8 23 — 51
Reserves: Findlay, 61-48.
Freshmen: Findlay, 50-20.
