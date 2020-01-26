HOLLAND - It was the second night in a row the Defiance boys basketball team needed to make in a long trip to play a game. It was also the second night in a row the Bulldogs came back victorious, as Defiance captured a 53-46 win at Springfield.
"It was a good job by our kids," stated Defiance coach Kirk Lehman. "They fought against a very athletic team, a team that does a great job on the boards. It was just a whale of an effort."
It was a battle that was not decided until the end. While the Bulldogs enjoyed a lead most of the final stanza, thanks to an early 6-0 run, it took free throws late from senior Jacob Hutcheson to seal the game.
Hutcheson stepped to the line, with Defiance clinging to a 46-44 lead and 1:07 showing on the clock, and buried a pair of key charity tosses. He had more opportunities to do the same, going 7 of 8 from the line in that final minute-plus, to give the Bulldogs the 53-46 win.
"It's a story for the ages," the Defiance coach said of Hutcheson. "I'll remember that kid for as long as I live. Things didn't look good for him at the beginning of the year. He just kept fighting and clawing and decided he wanted to win a job. In this generation, that's rare.
"I don't want to diminish what anybody else did, but what Hutch did gave us tonight was just phenomenal."
While the guard gets credit for closing out the win, everybody who saw some action in the contest helped out. Will Lammers did his part by carrying the offense in the first half, where he had 14 of his 24 points. They were all needed, as the Bulldogs and Blue Devils traded the lead seven times in the first half. Defiance took the lead for good in the half with a late 7-0 run, with Lammers contributing five of the points.
He closed the half with a pair of free throw to send Defiance to the break up 27-23.
"Playing on a bad ankle, playing the way he did, I thought our toughness won us the game tonight," mentioned Lehman.
Action continued to be fast and furious in the third period. The teams traded the lead four more times in the quarter, with Springfield getting a trey from Prince Battle - his only score of the night - to send the game to the final period tied at 40.
After Springfield opened the final period with a bucket in the paint, CJ Zachrich started the key 6-0 run with a putback.
Tyrel Goings and Caden Kline added scores to put Defiance up 44-40 with 6:11 to go.
"Caden does so much in our zone," added Lehman. "He intimidates people because he can block so many shots. I thought Tyrel Goings had a great night. He had a tough night offensively, but he kept fighting as well."
Defiance battled in the paint with a physical Springfield team all night long. The Bulldogs ended with a 31-25 advantage in rebounds.
The Bulldogs (10-4) will face another Northern Lakes League team on the road, as they will play Tuesday at Anthony Wayne.
"They are very good," Lehman said of the Generals. "They are a lot like the good NLL teams. They are very well coached and can shoot the basketball. Defensively, they are very tough. We'll have to really play."
Deon Key led Springfield (8-5) with 12 points. Denzel Stuart added 11 and Elijah Kimmons chipped in 10.
DEFIANCE (53) - Shaw 0; Vander Horst 1; Hutcheson 7; Zachrich 5; Goings 6; Moats 2; Kline 8; Lammers 24. Totals 16-40 16-22 53.
SPRINGFIELD (46) - Key 12; Bucher 5; Cunningham 0; Kimmons 10; Battle 3; Cooke 0; Stuart 11; Williams 3; Martin 2; Edwards 0. Totals 19-49 3-3 46.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Lammers 4, Zachrich. Springfield - Stuart 2, Bucher, Battle, Williams. Rebounds: Defiance 31, Springfield 25. Turnovers: Defiance 16, Springfield 14.
Defiance 9 18 11 15 - 53
Springfield 12 11 15 8 - 46
Reserves: Defiance, 52-50 (OT).
