SHERWOOD — Coming off a complete win in Friday's Western Buckeye League tilt against Elida, Defiance put it together again on Saturday, stifling host Fairview to the tune of a 49-34 victory that marked the Bulldogs' third straight triumph.
With Defiance employing its 2-3 zone defense to great use, the Bulldogs (8-4) forced 17 Fairview turnovers and kept the Apaches (8-5) from building up a rhythm, facing just 25 shots all night.
"We didn't shoot it great but I thought our movement was pretty good again tonight," said DHS coach Kirk Lehman. "That happens on a Saturday night but I thought our guys battled and really executed down the stretch and got some easy baskets, which I thought allowed us to pull away. In the first half we had a couple opportunities and got a little sloppy with the ball, so that was good to see."
Fairview had more turnovers (five) than made baskets (two) in the first quarter but the two buckets came on triples from Cade Polter and Chayse Singer to keep the Apaches within striking distance at 8-6 with about two minutes left in the period.
A bucket each from DHS leading scorers Will Lammers and Tyrel Goings, however, gave Defiance a two-possession lead at 12-6 after one as both sides settled in for a rock fight.
Fairview got as close as 12-11 early in the second period following a Luke Timbrook triple. Defiance then caught fire, hitting four of five shots and converting a pair of Caden Kline free throws as part of a 10-0 run – including six points from Lammers.
"We didn't do a very good job tonight executing our offense against the 2-3 zone," lamented Fairview coach Bodi Kauffman, whose Apaches committed four turnovers during the 10-0 Bulldog spurt. "We did a lot of standing, which made it easy for them to get in the passing lanes and we didn't do a lot of aggressive things trying to create passing lanes to help guys out so obviously that's something we need to work on."
Fairview did find a counter punch in the final minutes of the half, as Timbrook lined up and drained a 3-pointer and Jackson Grine added a 15-footer to trim the halftime deficit to 22-16.
The third quarter was what doomed the Apaches, however. The Bulldogs shot just nine times in the period but drained five of them, including three from outside the arc, two coming from Lammers and the other from senior guard Jack Vander Horst, who finished with 11 points on the night. The Bulldogs outscored Fairview 13-7 in the period and never trailed by less than 10 the rest of the way.
"I think we're getting better," said Lehman of his team's progression, including its third straight win. "I think our offense is getting better, our movement's getting better and we're getting more opportunities for different people. They're stepping up and knocking in shots and if we can continue to do that, I think we can be a tough guard for people."
Lammers led the Bulldogs for the second straight night in the scoring column with 18 points. Goings added 15 points and six boards.
Polter tallied a pair of longballs and five makes from the charity stripe in a 13-point night for the Apaches while Timbrook chipped in eight markers.
The road triumph for Defiance marked the beginning of a four-game road stretch on the slate for the Bulldogs. The Blue and White will travel to Western Buckeye League foe Lima Bath (1-10, 0-3 WBL) on Friday before a matchup with 7-4 Springfield on Saturday in Holland.
Fairview will regroup with a pair of tough road games of its own in a Friday-Saturday slate, traveling to Wayne Trace (9-4) Friday in a battle of two of four teams in the GMC tied for second at 2-1 before taking on 10-3 Bryan on the road on Saturday.
DEFIANCE (49) - Shaw 1; Vander Horst 11; Hutcheson 0; Jimenez 0; Zachrich 0; Goings 15; Moats 0; Kline 4; Lammers 18; McDonald 0. Totals 18-36 8-12 49.
FAIRVIEW (34) - Nusbaum 0; Polter 13; Ripke 3; Clemens 3; Frank 0; Karzynow 0; Hastings 0; Singer 5; Timbrook 8; Grine 2. Totals 11-25 5-7 34.
Three-point goals: Defiance 5-16 (Vander Horst 3, Lammers 2), Fairview 7-14 (Polter 2, Timbrook 2, Ripke, Clemens, Singer). Rebounds: Defiance 22 (Goings 6), Fairview 22 (Ripke 4). Turnovers: Defiance 9, Fairview 17.
Defiance 12 10 13 14 - 49
Fairview 6 10 7 11 - 34
Reserves: Defiance, 44-30.
